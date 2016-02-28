CSS for responsive, intrinsic ratio embeds. Includes modifier classes for 3:1, 2:1, 16:9, and 4:3 aspect ratios.
Read more about SUIT CSS's design principles.
FlexEmbed - The root node.
FlexEmbed-ratio - The element that provides the aspect ratio (1:1 by default).
FlexEmbed-ratio--3by1 - The modifier class for 3:1 aspect ratio embed.
FlexEmbed-ratio--2by1 - The modifier class for 2:1 aspect ratio embed,
FlexEmbed-ratio--16by9 - The modifier class for 16:9 aspect ratio embed.
FlexEmbed-ratio--4by3 - The modifier class for 4:3 aspect ratio embed.
FlexEmbed-content - The descendent class for the content that is being displayed.
Example:
<div class="FlexEmbed">
<div class="FlexEmbed-ratio FlexEmbed-ratio--16by9"></div>
<div class="FlexEmbed-content">
<!-- child content -->
</div>
</div>
You can add custom own aspect ratios. For example, to create a 2.35:1 aspect ratio:
/**
* Modifier: 47:20 aspect ratio
*/
.FlexEmbed-ratio--47by20 {
padding-bottom: 42.55%;
}
Alternatively, aspect ratios can be calculated programmatically and the
corresponding
padding-bottom value applied using an inline style.
<div class="FlexEmbed">
<div class="FlexEmbed-ratio" style="padding-bottom:{{percentage}}%"></div>
<div class="FlexEmbed-content">
<!-- child content -->
</div>
</div>
Install Node (comes with npm).
npm install
To generate a build:
npm run build
To lint code with postcss-bem-linter and stylelint
npm run lint
To generate the testing build.
npm run build-test
To watch the files for making changes to test:
npm run watch
Basic visual tests are in
test/index.html.