SUIT CSS components-flex-embed

CSS for responsive, intrinsic ratio embeds. Includes modifier classes for 3:1, 2:1, 16:9, and 4:3 aspect ratios.

Read more about SUIT CSS's design principles.

Installation

npm: npm install suitcss-components-flex-embed

Download: zip

Available classes

FlexEmbed - The root node.

- The root node. FlexEmbed-ratio - The element that provides the aspect ratio (1:1 by default).

- The element that provides the aspect ratio (1:1 by default). FlexEmbed-ratio--3by1 - The modifier class for 3:1 aspect ratio embed.

- The modifier class for 3:1 aspect ratio embed. FlexEmbed-ratio--2by1 - The modifier class for 2:1 aspect ratio embed,

- The modifier class for 2:1 aspect ratio embed, FlexEmbed-ratio--16by9 - The modifier class for 16:9 aspect ratio embed.

- The modifier class for 16:9 aspect ratio embed. FlexEmbed-ratio--4by3 - The modifier class for 4:3 aspect ratio embed.

- The modifier class for 4:3 aspect ratio embed. FlexEmbed-content - The descendent class for the content that is being displayed.

Usage

Example:

< div class = "FlexEmbed" > < div class = "FlexEmbed-ratio FlexEmbed-ratio--16by9" > </ div > < div class = "FlexEmbed-content" > </ div > </ div >

You can add custom own aspect ratios. For example, to create a 2.35:1 aspect ratio:

.FlexEmbed-ratio--47by20 { padding-bottom : 42.55% ; }

Alternatively, aspect ratios can be calculated programmatically and the corresponding padding-bottom value applied using an inline style.

< div class = "FlexEmbed" > < div class = "FlexEmbed-ratio" style = "padding-bottom:{{percentage}}%" > </ div > < div class = "FlexEmbed-content" > </ div > </ div >

Testing

Install Node (comes with npm).

npm install

To generate a build:

npm run build

To lint code with postcss-bem-linter and stylelint

npm run lint

To generate the testing build.

npm run build-test

To watch the files for making changes to test:

npm run watch

Basic visual tests are in test/index.html .

Browser support