openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

suitcss-components-flex-embed

by suitcss
2.0.4 (see all)

Component CSS for intrinsic ratio embeds

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

112

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

SUIT CSS components-flex-embed

Build Status

CSS for responsive, intrinsic ratio embeds. Includes modifier classes for 3:1, 2:1, 16:9, and 4:3 aspect ratios.

Read more about SUIT CSS's design principles.

Installation

  • npm: npm install suitcss-components-flex-embed
  • Download: zip

Available classes

  • FlexEmbed - The root node.
  • FlexEmbed-ratio - The element that provides the aspect ratio (1:1 by default).
  • FlexEmbed-ratio--3by1 - The modifier class for 3:1 aspect ratio embed.
  • FlexEmbed-ratio--2by1 - The modifier class for 2:1 aspect ratio embed,
  • FlexEmbed-ratio--16by9 - The modifier class for 16:9 aspect ratio embed.
  • FlexEmbed-ratio--4by3 - The modifier class for 4:3 aspect ratio embed.
  • FlexEmbed-content - The descendent class for the content that is being displayed.

Usage

Example:

<div class="FlexEmbed">
  <div class="FlexEmbed-ratio FlexEmbed-ratio--16by9"></div>
  <div class="FlexEmbed-content">
    <!-- child content -->
  </div>
</div>

You can add custom own aspect ratios. For example, to create a 2.35:1 aspect ratio:

/**
 * Modifier: 47:20 aspect ratio
 */

.FlexEmbed-ratio--47by20 {
  padding-bottom: 42.55%;
}

Alternatively, aspect ratios can be calculated programmatically and the corresponding padding-bottom value applied using an inline style.

<div class="FlexEmbed">
  <div class="FlexEmbed-ratio" style="padding-bottom:{{percentage}}%"></div>
  <div class="FlexEmbed-content">
    <!-- child content -->
  </div>
</div>

Testing

Install Node (comes with npm).

npm install

To generate a build:

npm run build

To lint code with postcss-bem-linter and stylelint

npm run lint

To generate the testing build.

npm run build-test

To watch the files for making changes to test:

npm run watch

Basic visual tests are in test/index.html.

Browser support

  • Google Chrome (latest)
  • Opera (latest)
  • Firefox 4+
  • Safari 5+
  • Internet Explorer 9+

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial