Readme

SUIT CSS components-button

Build Status

A SUIT CSS component that provides a structural UI button template to be extended with modifiers.

Read more about SUIT CSS's design principles.

Installation

  • npm: npm install suitcss-components-button
  • Download: zip

Available classes

  • Button - [core] The core button component
  • is-disabled - [state] For disabled-state button styles (themes)

N.B. You must also include the disabled attribute on button elements. For a elements, you should prevent JavaScript event handlers from firing.

Configurable variables

  • --Button-border-width
  • --Button-border-color
  • --Button-color
  • --Button-font
  • --Button-padding
  • --Button-disabled-opacity

Use

Examples:

<a class="Button" href="{{url}}">Sign up</a>

<button class="Button Button--default is-disabled" type="button">Close</button>

Theming / extending

The CSS is focused on common structural requirements for buttons. You can build your application-specific theme styles in your app. For example:

@import "suitcss-components-button";

/**
 * Modifier: default buttons
 */

.Button--default {
  background-color: #eee;
  color: #444;
  border-color: #d9d9d9 #d9d9d9 #ccc;
  border-radius: 2px;
}

.Button--default:hover,
.Button--default:focus,
.Button--default:active,
.Button--default.is-pressed {
  background-color: #f5f5f5;
  color: #222;
  border-color: #c6c6c6 #c6c6c6 #bbb;
  box-shadow: 0 1px 2px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2);
}

.Button--default:focus {
  border-color: #069;
  outline: 0;
}

.Button--default:active,
.Button--default.is-pressed {
  background-color: #ccc;
  box-shadow: inset 0 1px 2px rgba(0,0,0, 0.2);
}

/**
 * Modifier: large buttons
 */

.Button--large {
  font-size: 1.5em;
  padding: 0.75em 1.5em;
}

Testing

Install Node (comes with npm).

npm install

To generate a build:

npm run build

To lint code with postcss-bem-linter and stylelint

npm run lint

To generate the testing build.

npm run build-test

To watch the files for making changes to test:

npm run watch

Basic visual tests are in test/index.html.

Browser support

  • Google Chrome
  • Firefox
  • Opera
  • Safari
  • Internet Explorer 9+

