A SUIT CSS component that provides a structural UI button template to be extended with modifiers.
Read more about SUIT CSS's design principles.
Button - [core] The core button component
is-disabled - [state] For disabled-state button styles (themes)
N.B. You must also include the
disabled attribute on
button elements. For
a elements, you should prevent JavaScript event handlers from firing.
--Button-border-width
--Button-border-color
--Button-color
--Button-font
--Button-padding
--Button-disabled-opacity
Examples:
<a class="Button" href="{{url}}">Sign up</a>
<button class="Button Button--default is-disabled" type="button">Close</button>
The CSS is focused on common structural requirements for buttons. You can build your application-specific theme styles in your app. For example:
@import "suitcss-components-button";
/**
* Modifier: default buttons
*/
.Button--default {
background-color: #eee;
color: #444;
border-color: #d9d9d9 #d9d9d9 #ccc;
border-radius: 2px;
}
.Button--default:hover,
.Button--default:focus,
.Button--default:active,
.Button--default.is-pressed {
background-color: #f5f5f5;
color: #222;
border-color: #c6c6c6 #c6c6c6 #bbb;
box-shadow: 0 1px 2px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2);
}
.Button--default:focus {
border-color: #069;
outline: 0;
}
.Button--default:active,
.Button--default.is-pressed {
background-color: #ccc;
box-shadow: inset 0 1px 2px rgba(0,0,0, 0.2);
}
/**
* Modifier: large buttons
*/
.Button--large {
font-size: 1.5em;
padding: 0.75em 1.5em;
}
Install Node (comes with npm).
npm install
To generate a build:
npm run build
To lint code with postcss-bem-linter and stylelint
npm run lint
To generate the testing build.
npm run build-test
To watch the files for making changes to test:
npm run watch
Basic visual tests are in
test/index.html.