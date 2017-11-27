SUIT CSS components-button

A SUIT CSS component that provides a structural UI button template to be extended with modifiers.

Read more about SUIT CSS's design principles.

Installation

npm: npm install suitcss-components-button

Download: zip

Available classes

Button - [core] The core button component

is-disabled - [state] For disabled-state button styles (themes)

N.B. You must also include the disabled attribute on button elements. For a elements, you should prevent JavaScript event handlers from firing.

Configurable variables

--Button-border-width

--Button-border-color

--Button-color

--Button-font

--Button-padding

--Button-disabled-opacity

Use

Examples:

< a class = "Button" href = "{{url}}" > Sign up </ a > < button class = "Button Button--default is-disabled" type = "button" > Close </ button >

Theming / extending

The CSS is focused on common structural requirements for buttons. You can build your application-specific theme styles in your app. For example:

@ import "suitcss-components-button" ; .Button--default { background-color : #eee ; color : #444 ; border-color : #d9d9d9 #d9d9d9 #ccc ; border-radius : 2px ; } .Button--default :hover , .Button--default :focus , .Button--default :active , .Button--default .is-pressed { background-color : #f5f5f5 ; color : #222 ; border-color : #c6c6c6 #c6c6c6 #bbb ; box-shadow : 0 1px 2px rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.2); } .Button--default :focus { border-color : #069 ; outline : 0 ; } .Button--default :active , .Button--default .is-pressed { background-color : #ccc ; box-shadow : inset 0 1px 2px rgba (0,0,0, 0.2); } .Button--large { font-size : 1.5em ; padding : 0.75em 1.5em ; }

Testing

Install Node (comes with npm).

npm install

To generate a build:

npm run build

To lint code with postcss-bem-linter and stylelint

npm run lint

To generate the testing build.

npm run build-test

To watch the files for making changes to test:

npm run watch

Basic visual tests are in test/index.html .

Browser support