A SUIT CSS component for horizontally and vertically arranging a single row of cells. Includes modifier classes for equal-width cells and gutter-separated cells. Makes use of CSS table layout.
Note: This component has been superseded by flexbox and you may instead find more use from utils-flex.
Read more about SUIT CSS's design principles.
Arrange - The core component class
Arrange--middle - The modifier class for middle-aligned cells
Arrange--bottom - The modifier class for bottom-aligned cells
Arrange--equal - The modifier class for equal-width cells
Arrange--withGutter - The modifier class for adding a gutter between cells.
Arrange-sizeFit - The child class for cells to snap to fit their content
Arrange-sizeFill - The child class for cells to expand to fill the remaining space
Arrange-row - The child class for a new row of cells (
Arrange-sizeFit or
Arrange-sizeFill)
--Arrange-gutterSize: the width of the gutter applied by the
Arrange--withGutter modifier class.
N.B. This component affects the width of images in cells.
Arrange must only contain
Arrange-sizeFit,
Arrange-sizeFill, and
Arrange-row child nodes.
It's recommended that you only use one
Arrange-sizeFill per component
instance (unless using the
Arrange--equal modifier; see below). The first
Arrange-sizeFill in the component's source order will not share the extra
space with any subsequent nodes of that class.
Arrange relies on a core component class that is extended by additional
modifier classes. This component works best for small-scale UI layout, for
example, image-content pairs:
<div class="Arrange Arrange--middle Arrange--withGutter">
<div class="Arrange-sizeFit">
<img src="img.png" alt="">
</div>
<div class="Arrange-sizeFill">
Nicolas Gallagher @necolas
…
</div>
</div>
Or for an equally spaced row of buttons or icons, etc.
<ul class="Arrange Arrange--equal">
<li class="Arrange-sizeFill">
<button class="Button u-sizeFull">Reply</button>
</li>
<li class="Arrange-sizeFill">
<button class="Button u-sizeFull">Like</button>
</li>
<li class="Arrange-sizeFill">
<button class="Button u-sizeFull">Save</button>
</li>
<li class="Arrange-sizeFill">
<button class="Button u-sizeFull">Remove</button>
</li>
</ul>
Install Node (comes with npm).
npm install
To generate a build:
npm run build
To lint code with postcss-bem-linter and stylelint
npm run lint
To generate the testing build.
npm run build-test
To watch the files for making changes to test:
npm run watch
Basic visual tests are in
test/index.html.