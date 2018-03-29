SUIT CSS components-arrange

A SUIT CSS component for horizontally and vertically arranging a single row of cells. Includes modifier classes for equal-width cells and gutter-separated cells. Makes use of CSS table layout.

Note: This component has been superseded by flexbox and you may instead find more use from utils-flex.

Read more about SUIT CSS's design principles.

Installation

npm: npm install suitcss-components-arrange

Download: zip

Available classes

Arrange - The core component class

- The core component class Arrange--middle - The modifier class for middle-aligned cells

- The modifier class for middle-aligned cells Arrange--bottom - The modifier class for bottom-aligned cells

- The modifier class for bottom-aligned cells Arrange--equal - The modifier class for equal-width cells

- The modifier class for equal-width cells Arrange--withGutter - The modifier class for adding a gutter between cells.

- The modifier class for adding a gutter between cells. Arrange-sizeFit - The child class for cells to snap to fit their content

- The child class for cells to snap to fit their content Arrange-sizeFill - The child class for cells to expand to fill the remaining space

- The child class for cells to expand to fill the remaining space Arrange-row - The child class for a new row of cells ( Arrange-sizeFit or Arrange-sizeFill )

Configurable variables

--Arrange-gutterSize : the width of the gutter applied by the Arrange--withGutter modifier class.

Usage

N.B. This component affects the width of images in cells.

Arrange must only contain Arrange-sizeFit , Arrange-sizeFill , and Arrange-row child nodes.

It's recommended that you only use one Arrange-sizeFill per component instance (unless using the Arrange--equal modifier; see below). The first Arrange-sizeFill in the component's source order will not share the extra space with any subsequent nodes of that class.

Arrange relies on a core component class that is extended by additional modifier classes. This component works best for small-scale UI layout, for example, image-content pairs:

< div class = "Arrange Arrange--middle Arrange--withGutter" > < div class = "Arrange-sizeFit" > < img src = "img.png" alt = "" > </ div > < div class = "Arrange-sizeFill" > Nicolas Gallagher @necolas … </ div > </ div >

Or for an equally spaced row of buttons or icons, etc.

< ul class = "Arrange Arrange--equal" > < li class = "Arrange-sizeFill" > < button class = "Button u-sizeFull" > Reply </ button > </ li > < li class = "Arrange-sizeFill" > < button class = "Button u-sizeFull" > Like </ button > </ li > < li class = "Arrange-sizeFill" > < button class = "Button u-sizeFull" > Save </ button > </ li > < li class = "Arrange-sizeFill" > < button class = "Button u-sizeFull" > Remove </ button > </ li > </ ul >

Testing

Install Node (comes with npm).

npm install

To generate a build:

npm run build

To lint code with postcss-bem-linter and stylelint

npm run lint

To generate the testing build.

npm run build-test

To watch the files for making changes to test:

npm run watch

Basic visual tests are in test/index.html .

Browser support