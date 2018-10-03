Suicrux 😈

Ultimate universal starter with lazy-loading, SSR and i18n.

Quick start

git clone --depth=1 --single-branch https://github.com/Metnew/suicrux.git cd suicrux npm install flow-typed install npm run dev npm run build npm run start

morgan - request logger middleware.

- request logger middleware. helmet - secure your Express app.

- secure your Express app. cookie-parser - cookie parsing middleware.

- cookie parsing middleware. body-parser - body parsing middleware

- body parsing middleware compression - compression middleware (gzip).

- compression middleware (gzip). raven - Sentry for Node

Webpack

Suicrux FAQ

Static assets?

/static folder + url-loader . Everything in /static/public/ is copied to /dist/client with copy-webpack-plugin.

Is it possible to change Webpack config?

Of course, config is intuitive! Webpack universality is inspired by Razzle.

Check /src/server/ssr/ .

react-async-component.

Using react-async-bootstrapper - a wrapper around react-tree-walker .

Yes, with styled-components' <ThemeProvider> it's possible to specify a color theme.

Browser support

Without react-intl :

Safari 7+

IE 10+

Environment variables

process.env.HOST (default: 'localhost') : Application host. Browser and Server.

: Application host. Browser and Server. process.env.PORT (default: 3000) : Application port. Browser and Server.

: Application port. Browser and Server. process.env.INSPECT_ENABLED (default: true) : add --inspect arg to server in development. Webpack only.

: add arg to server in development. Webpack only. process.env.ANALYZE_BUNDLE (default: false) : Run webpack-bundle-analyzer on production build. Webpack

: Run on production build. Webpack process.env.GA_ID (default: false) : Google analytics ID. If set, react-ga initialize itself inside > container on componentDidMount()`. Browser only.

: Google analytics ID. If set, initialize itself inside > componentDidMount()`. Browser only. process.env.SENTRY_PUBLIC_DSN (default: false) : Similar to GA_ID , but for Sentry. Browser only.

: Similar to , but for Sentry. Browser only. process.env.BROWSER : Your environment. true - browser, false - Node. NOTE: Remember, you can't run code which uses browser global object in Node environment!

: Your environment. - browser, - Node. process.env.SENTRY_DSN (default: false) : Sentry full(private) DSN. Server only.

Semantic.UI + React = SUIR

SUI = Semantic.UI

SUIR = Semantic-UI-React TL;DR: SUIR is great, but it lacks inline-styles.

You're always free to use any other UI framework with suicrux . UI framework comparison.

Good parts

Big UI library Based on SUI: SUIR uses SUI CSS under the hood. Modular: Import only what you use required components.

Bad parts

Import of unused styles. It's possible to import only required components' styles. Check src/client/index.jsx . PurifyCss cannot help. Only browser-based tools probably could. SUI styles are costly(548kb) and block rendering. It's possible to split SUI styles into several smaller chunks which could be downloaded faster.

Contributing

Have a question? Ask! 😉

Make sure you ask a right question. 😈

PRs, issues, enhancements are always welcome.

Author

Vladimir Metnew vladimirmetnew@gmail.com

LICENSE

Apache License 2.0