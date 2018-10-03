Ultimate universal starter with lazy-loading, SSR and i18n.
# Install
git clone --depth=1 --single-branch https://github.com/Metnew/suicrux.git
cd suicrux
npm install
# install flow typings for libraries (optional)
flow-typed install
# Development
npm run dev
# Build
npm run build
# Production
npm run start
stage-0 and few known plugins.
/static folder +
url-loader.
Everything in
/static/public/ is copied to
/dist/client with copy-webpack-plugin.
Of course, config is intuitive! Webpack universality is inspired by Razzle.
Check
/src/server/ssr/.
Using react-async-bootstrapper - a wrapper around
react-tree-walker.
Yes, with
styled-components'
<ThemeProvider> it's possible to specify a color theme.
Without
react-intl:
process.env.HOST (default: 'localhost'): Application host. Browser and Server.
process.env.PORT (default: 3000): Application port. Browser and Server.
process.env.INSPECT_ENABLED (default: true): add
--inspect arg to server in development. Webpack only.
process.env.ANALYZE_BUNDLE (default: false): Run
webpack-bundle-analyzer on production build. Webpack
process.env.GA_ID (default: false): Google analytics ID. If set,
react-ga initialize itself inside >
container oncomponentDidMount()`. Browser only.
process.env.SENTRY_PUBLIC_DSN (default: false): Similar to
GA_ID, but for Sentry. Browser only.
process.env.BROWSER: Your environment.
true - browser,
false - Node.
NOTE: Remember, you can't run code which uses browser global object in Node environment!
process.env.SENTRY_DSN (default: false): Sentry full(private) DSN. Server only.
SUI = Semantic.UI
SUIR = Semantic-UI-React TL;DR: SUIR is great, but it lacks inline-styles.
You're always free to use any other UI framework with
suicrux.
UI framework comparison.
Import of unused styles.
It's possible to import only required components' styles. Check
src/client/index.jsx. PurifyCss cannot help. Only browser-based tools probably could.
SUI styles are costly(548kb) and block rendering.
It's possible to split SUI styles into several smaller chunks which could be downloaded faster.
Have a question? Ask! 😉
Make sure you ask a right question. 😈
PRs, issues, enhancements are always welcome.
Vladimir Metnew vladimirmetnew@gmail.com
Apache License 2.0