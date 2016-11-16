Decorates a textarea with GitHub-style suggestion popups (eg for emojis and users)
Suggest box is a decorator; it takes in a textarea element and binds to its events. The second param is object of options to suggest after an initial character has been typed.
var textarea = document.querySelector('textarea.my-text-area')
suggestBox(textarea, suggester, {
cls: 'my-suggest-box' // optional, extra class for the suggest-box popup
})
cls additional classes to set on the suggest box. appended to
'.suggestbox'+cls. see syntax for hyperscript classes
stringify a function called to map a selected value to a string.
the
suggestor can be a function that calls back on suggestions for each word.
function suggester (word, cb) {
//check first char for @
if(word[0] === '@')
lookupUsers(word, cb)
//else if it's an ordinary word, cb immediately.
else cb()
}
the signature of the callback is
cb(err, suggestions)
if there is an error, it will be logged.
suggestions is an array of suggestions. Each suggestion is of the form
{
title: 'Bob', // title to render
// image: '/img/user.png', // optional, renders the image instead of the title (title still required for matching)
// cls: 'user-option', // optional, extra class for the option's li
subtitle: 'Bob Roberts' // subtitle to render
value: '@bob' // value to insert once selected
}
when an item is selected. the value of the
value property is inserted at the cursor.
If
options.stringify is provided, then
options.stringify(value) is inserted (which means
.value may be an object)
otherwise
value must be a string.
can use
showBoth to display image and title
{
title: 'Bob', // title to render
image: '/img/user.png', // renders the image at left of the title
// cls: 'user-option', // optional, extra class for the option's li
subtitle: 'Bob Roberts' // subtitle to render
value: '@bob' // value to insert once selected
showBoth: true // display image + title
}
value is what will be inserted if the user makes that selection.
If you are using a sigil (say, @ at the start of user names,
the value needs to include that at the start)
Alternatively, if you already know all the possibilities, the suggestor can be a map of sigils (prefix characters) to arrays of suggestions.
var suggester = {
'@': [ // the initial character to watch for
{
title: 'Bob', // title to render
// image: '/img/user.png', // optional, renders the image instead of the title (title still required for matching)
// cls: 'user-option', // optional, extra class for the option's li
subtitle: 'Bob Roberts' // subtitle to render
value: '@bob' // value to insert once selected
},
...
]
}
This example will watch for the '@' symbol and begin suggesting usernames (bob or alice).
Alternatively, if you want all inputs to trigger the suggest-box, just pass the array directly. This is good for, for example, tag inputs:
var input = document.querySelector('input.my-tags-input')
suggestBox(input, [ // trigger for any character
{
title: 'Bob',
...
},
...
]
)
(this also works as
Also, the option may be provided as an async function, this should
callback with an array of objects with this shape:
{title, subtitle?, value}
suggestBox(textarea, {
'@': function (word, cb) {
getSuggestion(word, cb)
}
})
If you want to listen for a suggest-box selection, you can attach to the 'suggestselect' event on the element. It will include the option object in the
detail.
textarea.addEventListener('suggestselect', function (e) {
console.log(e) /* => {
title: 'Bob',
subtitle: 'Bob Roberts',
value: '@bob'
} */
})
You must add your own styles to the page. Here is a some recommended styling in less:
.suggest-box {
position: fixed;
border: 1px solid #ddd;
z-index: 100;
background: white;
ul {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
list-style: none;
li {
padding: 4px 8px;
font-size: 85%;
border-bottom: 1px solid #ddd;
&:last-child {
border: 0;
}
&.selected {
color: #fff;
background-color: #428bca;
border-color: darken(#428bca, 5%);
}
img {
height: 20px;
}
}
}
}
MIT Licensed, Copyright 2014 Paul Frazee