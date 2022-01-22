Indent-based CSS syntax for PostCSS.
a
color: blue
.multiline,
.selector
box-shadow: 1px 0 9px rgba(0, 0, 0, .4),
1px 0 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, .6)
// Mobile
@media (max-width: 400px)
.body
padding: 0 10px
As any PostCSS custom syntax, SugarSS has source map, stylelint and postcss-sorting support out-of-box.
It was designed to be used with PreCSS and postcss-nested-props.
But you can use it with any PostCSS plugins
or use it without any PostCSS plugins.
With gulp-sass-to-postcss-mixins you can use
+mixin syntax as in Sass.
SugarSS MIME-type is
text/x-sugarss with
.sss file extension.
We recommend 2 spaces indent. However, SugarSS autodetects indent and can be used with tabs or spaces.
But it is prohibited to mix spaces and tabs in SugarSS sources.
SugarSS was designed to have intuitively multiline selectors and declaration values.
There are 3 rules for any types of nodes:
// 1. New line inside brackets will be ignored
@supports ( (display: flex) and
(display: grid) )
// 2. Comma at the end of the line
@media (max-width: 400px),
(max-height: 800px)
// 3. Backslash before new line
@media screen and \
(min-width: 600px)
In a selector you can put a new line anywhere. Just keep same indent for every line of selector:
.parent >
.child
color: black
In a declaration value you can put a new line anywhere. Just keep a bigger indent for the value:
.one
background: linear-gradient(rgba(0, 0, 0, 0), black)
linear-gradient(red, rgba(255, 0, 0, 0))
.two
background:
linear-gradient(rgba(0, 0, 0, 0), black)
linear-gradient(red, rgba(255, 0, 0, 0))
SugarSS supports two types of comments:
/*
Multiline comments
*/
// Inline comments
There is no “silent” comment in SugarSS. Output CSS will contain all comments
from
.sss source. But you can use postcss-discard-comments
for Sass’s silent/loud comments behaviour.
SugarSS separates selectors and declarations by
:\s or
:\n token.
So you must write a space after the property name:
color: black is good,
color:black is prohibited.
SugarSS is just a syntax, it change the way how you write CSS, but do not add preprocessor features build-in.
Here are PostCSS plugins which could add you preprocessor features:
@import directive support with globbing.
@mixin support.
We are working on syntax highlight support in text editors.
Right now, you can set
Sass or
Stylus syntax highlight for
.sss files.
SugarSS needs PostCSS compiler. Install
postcss-loader for webpack,
gulp-postcss for Gulp,
postcss-cli for npm scripts.
Parcel has build-in support for PostCSS.
Then install SugarSS:
npm install --save-dev postcss sugarss if you use npm
and
yarn add --dev postcss sugarss if you use Yarn.
Then create
.postcssrc file:
{
"parser": "sugarss",
"plugins": {
"precss": {}
}
}
If you doesn’t use Webpack or Parcel, you need some PostCSS plugin
to process
@import directives.
postcss-import doesn’t support
.sss file extension, because this plugin
implements W3C specification. If you want smarter
@import, you should
use postcss-easy-import with the
extensions option.
{
"parser": "sugarss",
"plugins": {
+ "postcss-easy-import": {
+ "extensions": [
+ ".sss"
+ ]
+ },
"precss": {},
}
}
For mixins support, install postcss-mixins and add it to
.postcssrc file:
{
"parser": "sugarss",
"plugins": {
+ "postcss-mixins": {
+ "mixinsDir": "./mixins"
+ },
"precss": {},
}
}
Now you can define your mixins in
mixins/ dir.
For example create
mixins/circle.sss with:
@define-mixin circle $size
border-radius: 50%
width: $size
height: $size
To define custom functions you need to install postcss-functions
and add it to
.postcssrc file:
{
"parser": "sugarss",
"plugins": {
+ "postcss-functions": {
+ "glob": "./functions"
+ },
"precss": {},
}
}
Then you can define functions in
functions/ dir. For example,
functions/foo.js will define
foo() function in CSS:
module.exports = function (args) {
return 'foo'
}
Sometimes we use PostCSS not to build CSS, but to fix source files. For example, to sort properties by postcss-sorting.
For this cases use the
syntax option, instead of
parser:
gulp.task('sort', function () {
return gulp.src('src/**/*.sss')
.pipe(postcss([sorting], { syntax: sugarss }))
.pipe(gulp.dest('src'));
});
You can even compile existing CSS sources to SugarSS syntax.
Just use
stringifier option instead of
parser:
postcss().process(css, { stringifier: sugarss }).then(function (result) {
result.content // Converted SugarSS content
});
Cute project logo was made by Maria Keller.