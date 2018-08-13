openbase logo
subworkers

by David Mihal
1.0.1 (see all)

Polyfill to allow nested WebWorkers

Popularity

Downloads/wk

442

GitHub Stars

80

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Subworkers

WebWorkers are awesome! Unfortionately, Google Chrome doesn't support creating subworkers, here's the Chromium issue for it.

This polyfill provides this functionality to Chrome and any other browser that supports WebWorkers, but not subworkers. This functionality is implemented by creating all subworkers in the context of the main page and simulating the communication.

Usage

Using this is easy!

  1. Download subworkers.js

  2. In the document hosting the WebWorkers, include the subworkers.js script before any scripts that create WebWorkers.

    <script src="subworkers.js"></script>

  3. In the code for any WebWorker that will have a subworker, you also need to include subworkers.js.

    importScripts("subworkers.js");

That's it! WebWorkers now work the way you would expect!

With NPM

  1. Install subworkers.js by running npm install -s subworkers
  2. Import the library in all scripts
require('subworkers'); // CommonJS
// or
import 'subworkers'; // ES2015+

License

This project is released under the MIT License.

