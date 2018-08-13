Subworkers

WebWorkers are awesome! Unfortionately, Google Chrome doesn't support creating subworkers, here's the Chromium issue for it.

This polyfill provides this functionality to Chrome and any other browser that supports WebWorkers, but not subworkers. This functionality is implemented by creating all subworkers in the context of the main page and simulating the communication.

Usage

Using this is easy!

Download subworkers.js In the document hosting the WebWorkers, include the subworkers.js script before any scripts that create WebWorkers. < script src = "subworkers.js" > </ script > In the code for any WebWorker that will have a subworker, you also need to include subworkers.js . importScripts( "subworkers.js" );

That's it! WebWorkers now work the way you would expect!

With NPM

Install subworkers.js by running npm install -s subworkers Import the library in all scripts

require ( 'subworkers' ); import 'subworkers' ;

License

This project is released under the MIT License.