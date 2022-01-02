subtitle

Stream-based library for parsing and manipulating subtitle files.

"Thanks for this rad package!" John-David Dalton, creator of Lodash

✅ Stream API

✅ Written in TypeScript

✅ SRT support

✅ Partial support for WebVTT (full support comming soon)

✅ 100% code coverage

✅ Actively maintained since 2015

Installation

npm

npm install subtitle

yarn

yarn add subtitle

Usage

This library provides some stream-based functions to work with subtitles. The following example parses a SRT file, resyncs it and outputs a VTT file:

import fs from 'fs' import { parse, resync, stringify } from 'subtitle' fs.createReadStream( './my-subtitles.srt' ) .pipe(parse()) .pipe(resync( -100 )) .pipe(stringify({ format: 'WebVTT' })) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( './my-subtitles.vtt' ))

It also provides functions like map and filter :

import { parse, map, filter, stringify } from 'subtitle' inputStream .pipe(parse()) .pipe( filter( node => !(node.type === 'cue' && node.data.text.includes( '𝅘𝅥𝅮' )) ) ) .pipe( map( node => { if (node.type === 'cue' ) { node.data.text = node.data.text.toUpperCase() } return node }) ) .pipe(stringify({ format: 'WebVTT' })) .pipe(outputStream)

Besides the stream functions, this module also provides synchronous functions like parseSync and stringifySync . However, you should avoid them and use the stream-based functions for better performance:

import { parseSync, stringifySync } from 'subtitle' const nodes = parseSync(srtContent) const output = stringify(nodes, { format: 'WebVTT' })

API

The module exports the following functions:

parse

parse(): DuplexStream

It returns a Duplex stream for parsing subtitle contents (SRT or WebVTT).

import { parse } from 'subtitle' inputStream .pipe(parse()) .on( 'data' , node => { console .log( 'parsed node:' , node) }) .on( 'error' , console .error) .on( 'finish' , () => console .log( 'parser has finished' ))

Check out the Examples section for more use cases.

parseSync

parseSync(input: string): Node[]

NOTE: For better perfomance, consider using the stream-based parse function

It receives a string containing a SRT or VTT content and returns an array of nodes:

import { parseSync } from 'subtitle' import fs from 'fs' const input = fs.readFileSync( 'awesome-movie.srt' , 'utf8' ) parseSync(input) [ { type : 'cue' , data: { start: 20000 , end: 24400 , text: 'Bla Bla Bla Bla' } }, { type : 'cue' , data: { start: 24600 , end: 27800 , text: 'Bla Bla Bla Bla' , settings: 'align:middle line:90%' } }, ]

stringify

stringify({ format: 'SRT' | 'vtt' }): DuplexStream

It returns a Duplex that receives parsed nodes and transmits the node formatted in SRT or WebVTT:

import { parse, stringify } from 'subtitle' inputStream .pipe(parse()) .pipe(stringify({ format: 'WebVTT' }))

Check out the Examples section for more use cases.

stringifySync

stringify(nodes: Node[], options: { format: 'SRT' | 'vtt }): string

NOTE: For better perfomance, consider using the stream-based stringify function

It receives an array of captions and returns a string in SRT (default), but it also supports VTT format through the options.

import { stringifySync } from 'subtitle' stringifySync(nodes, { format: 'SRT' }) stringifySync(nodes, { format: 'WebVTT' })

map

map(callback: function): DuplexStream

A useful Duplex for manipulating parsed nodes. It works similar to the Array.map function, but for streams:

import { parse, map, stringify } from 'subtitle' inputStream .pipe(parse()) .pipe(map( ( node, index ) => { if (node.type === 'cue' ) { node.data.text = node.data.text.toUpperCase() } return node })) .pipe(stringify({ format: 'SRT' })) .pipe(outputStream)

filter

filter(callback: function): DuplexStream

A useful Duplex for filtering parsed nodes. It works similar to the Array.filter function, but for streams:

import { parse, filter, stringify } from 'subtitle' inputStream .pipe(parse()) .pipe(filter( ( node, index ) => { return !(node.type === 'cue' && node.data.text.includes( '𝅘𝅥𝅮' )) })) .pipe(stringify({ format: 'SRT' })) .pipe(outputStream)

resync

resync(time: number): DuplexStream

Resync all cues from the stream:

import { parse, resync, stringify } from 'subtitle' readableStream .pipe(parse()) .pipe(resync( 1000 )) .pipe(outputStream) stream.pipe(resync(captions, -250 ))

parseTimestamp(timestamp: string): number

Receives a timestamp (SRT or VTT) and returns its value in milliseconds:

import { parseTimestamp } from 'subtitle' parseTimestamp( '00:00:24,400' ) parseTimestamp( '00:24.400' )

parseTimestamps(timestamps: string): Timestamp

It receives a timestamps string, like 00:01:00,500 --> 00:01:10,800 . It also supports VTT formats like 12:34:56,789 --> 98:76:54,321 align:middle line:90% .

import { parseTimestamps } from 'subtitle' parseTimestamps( '00:01:00,500 --> 00:01:10,800' ) parseTimestamps( '12:34:56,789 --> 98:76:54,321 align:middle line:90%' )

formatTimestamp(timestamp: number, options?: { format: 'SRT' | 'vtt' }): string

It receives a timestamp in milliseconds and returns it formatted as SRT or VTT:

import { formatTimestamp } from 'subtitle' formatTimestamp( 142542 ) formatTimestamp( 142542 , { format: 'WebVTT' })

Examples

Nodes

This is what a list of nodes looks like:

[ { type : 'header' , data: 'WEBVTT - Header content' }, { type : 'cue' , data: { start: 150066 , end: 158952 , text: 'With great power comes great responsibility' } }, ... ]

For now, it only supports two types of node: header and cue . Soon, it will support more types like comment .

Convert SRT file to WebVTT

import fs from 'fs' import { parse, stringify } from 'subtitle' fs.createReadStream( './source.srt' ) .pipe(parse()) .pipe(stringify({ format: 'WebVTT' })) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( './dest.vtt' ))

Extract subtitles from a video

The following example uses the rip-subtitles for extracting subtitles from a mkv video and save it as WebVTT.

import extract from 'rip-subtitles' import { parse, stringify } from 'subtitle' extract( 'video.mkv' ) .pipe(parse()) .pipe(stringify({ format: 'WebVTT' })) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( './video.vtt' ))

Create subtitles

import { stringifySync } from 'subtitle' const list = [] list.push({ type : 'cue' , data: { start: 1200 , end: 1300 , text: 'Something' } }) stringifySync(list)

License

MIT