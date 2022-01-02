Stream-based library for parsing and manipulating subtitle files.
"Thanks for this rad package!" John-David Dalton, creator of Lodash
✅ Stream API
✅ Written in TypeScript
✅ SRT support
✅ Partial support for WebVTT (full support comming soon)
✅ 100% code coverage
✅ Actively maintained since 2015
npm install subtitle
yarn add subtitle
This library provides some stream-based functions to work with subtitles. The following example parses a SRT file, resyncs it and outputs a VTT file:
import fs from 'fs'
import { parse, resync, stringify } from 'subtitle'
fs.createReadStream('./my-subtitles.srt')
.pipe(parse())
.pipe(resync(-100))
.pipe(stringify({ format: 'WebVTT' }))
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('./my-subtitles.vtt'))
It also provides functions like
map and
filter:
import { parse, map, filter, stringify } from 'subtitle'
inputStream
.pipe(parse())
.pipe(
filter(
// strips all cues that contains "𝅘𝅥𝅮"
node => !(node.type === 'cue' && node.data.text.includes('𝅘𝅥𝅮'))
)
)
.pipe(
map(node => {
if (node.type === 'cue') {
// convert all cues to uppercase
node.data.text = node.data.text.toUpperCase()
}
return node
})
)
.pipe(stringify({ format: 'WebVTT' }))
.pipe(outputStream)
Besides the stream functions, this module also provides synchronous functions like
parseSync and
stringifySync. However, you should avoid them and use the stream-based functions for better performance:
import { parseSync, stringifySync } from 'subtitle'
const nodes = parseSync(srtContent)
// do something with your subtitles
// ...
const output = stringify(nodes, { format: 'WebVTT' })
The module exports the following functions:
parse
parseSync
stringify
stringifySync
map
filter
resync
parseTimestamp
parseTimestamps
formatTimestamp
parse(): DuplexStream
It returns a Duplex stream for parsing subtitle contents (SRT or WebVTT).
import { parse } from 'subtitle'
inputStream
.pipe(parse())
.on('data', node => {
console.log('parsed node:', node)
})
.on('error', console.error)
.on('finish', () => console.log('parser has finished'))
Check out the Examples section for more use cases.
parseSync(input: string): Node[]
NOTE: For better perfomance, consider using the stream-based
parsefunction
It receives a string containing a SRT or VTT content and returns an array of nodes:
import { parseSync } from 'subtitle'
import fs from 'fs'
const input = fs.readFileSync('awesome-movie.srt', 'utf8')
parseSync(input)
// returns an array like this:
[
{
type: 'cue',
data: {
start: 20000, // milliseconds
end: 24400,
text: 'Bla Bla Bla Bla'
}
},
{
type: 'cue',
data: {
start: 24600,
end: 27800,
text: 'Bla Bla Bla Bla',
settings: 'align:middle line:90%'
}
},
// ...
]
stringify({ format: 'SRT' | 'vtt' }): DuplexStream
It returns a Duplex that receives parsed nodes and transmits the node formatted in SRT or WebVTT:
import { parse, stringify } from 'subtitle'
inputStream
.pipe(parse())
.pipe(stringify({ format: 'WebVTT' }))
Check out the Examples section for more use cases.
stringify(nodes: Node[], options: { format: 'SRT' | 'vtt }): string
NOTE: For better perfomance, consider using the stream-based
stringifyfunction
It receives an array of captions and returns a string in SRT (default), but it also supports VTT format through the options.
import { stringifySync } from 'subtitle'
stringifySync(nodes, { format: 'SRT' })
// returns a string in SRT format
stringifySync(nodes, { format: 'WebVTT' })
// returns a string in VTT format
map(callback: function): DuplexStream
A useful Duplex for manipulating parsed nodes. It works similar to the
Array.map function, but for streams:
import { parse, map, stringify } from 'subtitle'
inputStream
.pipe(parse())
.pipe(map((node, index) => {
if (node.type === 'cue') {
node.data.text = node.data.text.toUpperCase()
}
return node
}))
.pipe(stringify({ format: 'SRT' }))
.pipe(outputStream)
filter(callback: function): DuplexStream
A useful Duplex for filtering parsed nodes. It works similar to the
Array.filter function, but for streams:
import { parse, filter, stringify } from 'subtitle'
inputStream
.pipe(parse())
.pipe(filter((node, index) => {
return !(node.type === 'cue' && node.data.text.includes('𝅘𝅥𝅮'))
}))
.pipe(stringify({ format: 'SRT' }))
.pipe(outputStream)
resync(time: number): DuplexStream
Resync all cues from the stream:
import { parse, resync, stringify } from 'subtitle'
// Advance subtitles by 1s
readableStream
.pipe(parse())
.pipe(resync(1000))
.pipe(outputStream)
// Delay 250ms
stream.pipe(resync(captions, -250))
parseTimestamp(timestamp: string): number
Receives a timestamp (SRT or VTT) and returns its value in milliseconds:
import { parseTimestamp } from 'subtitle'
parseTimestamp('00:00:24,400')
// => 24400
parseTimestamp('00:24.400')
// => 24400
parseTimestamps(timestamps: string): Timestamp
It receives a timestamps string, like
00:01:00,500 --> 00:01:10,800. It also supports VTT formats like
12:34:56,789 --> 98:76:54,321 align:middle line:90%.
import { parseTimestamps } from 'subtitle'
parseTimestamps('00:01:00,500 --> 00:01:10,800')
// => { start: 60500, end: 70800 }
parseTimestamps('12:34:56,789 --> 98:76:54,321 align:middle line:90%')
// => { start: 45296789, end: 357414321, settings: 'align:middle line:90%' }
formatTimestamp(timestamp: number, options?: { format: 'SRT' | 'vtt' }): string
It receives a timestamp in milliseconds and returns it formatted as SRT or VTT:
import { formatTimestamp } from 'subtitle'
formatTimestamp(142542)
// => '00:02:22,542'
formatTimestamp(142542, { format: 'WebVTT' })
// => '00:02:22.542'
This is what a list of nodes looks like:
[
{
type: 'header',
data: 'WEBVTT - Header content'
},
{
type: 'cue',
data: {
start: 150066, // timestamp in milliseconds,
end: 158952,
text: 'With great power comes great responsibility'
}
},
...
]
For now, it only supports two types of node:
header and
cue. Soon, it will support more types
like
comment.
import fs from 'fs'
import { parse, stringify } from 'subtitle'
fs.createReadStream('./source.srt')
.pipe(parse())
.pipe(stringify({ format: 'WebVTT' }))
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('./dest.vtt'))
The following example uses the
rip-subtitles for extracting subtitles from a mkv video and save it
as WebVTT.
import extract from 'rip-subtitles'
import { parse, stringify } from 'subtitle'
extract('video.mkv')
.pipe(parse())
.pipe(stringify({ format: 'WebVTT' }))
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('./video.vtt'))
import { stringifySync } from 'subtitle'
const list = []
list.push({
type: 'cue',
data: {
start: 1200,
end: 1300,
text: 'Something'
}
})
stringifySync(list)
