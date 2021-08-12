openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sub

subsume

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.0 (see all)

Embed data in other data and easily extract it when needed

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

72

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

subsume

Embed data in other data and easily extract it when needed

Can for example be useful when you run a child process that has multiple entities writing to stdout and you want to handle those outputs differently. I personally use it in run-jxa to allow the code run in that context to use console.log, but also allow me to send the result of the execution back through console.log.

Install

$ npm install subsume

Usage

import Subsume from 'subsume';

const subsume = new Subsume();

console.log(subsume.id);
//=> '7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1219'

const text = subsume.compose('🦄');
//=> '@@[7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1219]@@🦄##[7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1219]##'

// The text can now be embedded in some other text
const output = `some${text} random text`;
//=> 'some@@[7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1219]@@🦄##[7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1219]## random text'

// At a later point we extract it
subsume.parse(output);
//=> {data: '🦄', rest: 'some random text'}

// Or in a different process by using the `id`
const input = 'some@@[7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1219]@@🦄##[7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1219]## random text';
Subsume.parse(text, '7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1219');
//=> {data: '🦄', rest: 'some random text'}

API

subsume = new Subsume(id?)

Returns a new instance.

id

Type: string\ Default: Unique ID

You probably don't need to set this. Can be useful if you need a stable ID.

subsume

Subsume instance.

compose(text)

Type: Function

Returns a wrapped version of text that you can embed in other content.

parse(text)

Type: Function

Extract your embedded data from text.

Returns an object with properties .data for your embedded data and .rest for everything else.

id

Type: string

The used identifier.

prefix

Type: string

Prefix used in .compose().

postfix

Type: string

Postfix used in .compose().

regex

Type: RegExp

Regex used in .parse().

Subsume.parse(text, id)

Extract embedded data with a specific id out of text.

Useful when text comes from an external source.

Subsume.parseAll(text, idArray?)

Extract embedded data corresponding to all IDs in idArray, if specified. Otherwise it will extract embedded data for all top-level IDs.

Returns an object with properties .data, a Map with an entry for each parsed ID, and .rest for what remains after all the required IDs have been parsed, as seen below:

The input:

some@@[7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1219]@@🦄##[7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1219]## random@@[7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1218]@@🦄##[7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1218]## text@@[7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1217]@@🦄##[7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1217]##

Gives the following output:

{
    data: Map {
        '7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1219' => '🦄',
        '7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1218' => '🦄',
        '7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1217' => '🦄'
    },
    rest: 'some random text'
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial