subsume

Embed data in other data and easily extract it when needed

Can for example be useful when you run a child process that has multiple entities writing to stdout and you want to handle those outputs differently. I personally use it in run-jxa to allow the code run in that context to use console.log , but also allow me to send the result of the execution back through console.log .

Install

npm install subsume

Usage

import Subsume from 'subsume' ; const subsume = new Subsume(); console .log(subsume.id); const text = subsume.compose( '🦄' ); const output = `some ${text} random text` ; subsume.parse(output); const input = 'some@@[7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1219]@@🦄##[7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1219]## random text' ; Subsume.parse(text, '7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1219' );

API

subsume = new Subsume(id?)

Returns a new instance.

id

Type: string \ Default: Unique ID

You probably don't need to set this. Can be useful if you need a stable ID.

subsume

Subsume instance.

Type: Function

Returns a wrapped version of text that you can embed in other content.

Type: Function

Extract your embedded data from text .

Returns an object with properties .data for your embedded data and .rest for everything else.

id

Type: string

The used identifier.

prefix

Type: string

Prefix used in .compose() .

postfix

Type: string

Postfix used in .compose() .

regex

Type: RegExp

Regex used in .parse() .

Extract embedded data with a specific id out of text .

Useful when text comes from an external source.

Extract embedded data corresponding to all IDs in idArray , if specified. Otherwise it will extract embedded data for all top-level IDs.

Returns an object with properties .data , a Map with an entry for each parsed ID, and .rest for what remains after all the required IDs have been parsed, as seen below:

The input:

some @@ [7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1219] @@🦄## [7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1219] ## random @@ [7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1218] @@🦄## [7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1218] ## text @@ [7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1217] @@🦄## [7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1217] ##

Gives the following output: