Embed data in other data and easily extract it when needed
Can for example be useful when you run a child process that has multiple entities writing to stdout and you want to handle those outputs differently. I personally use it in
run-jxa to allow the code run in that context to use
console.log, but also allow me to send the result of the execution back through
console.log.
$ npm install subsume
import Subsume from 'subsume';
const subsume = new Subsume();
console.log(subsume.id);
//=> '7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1219'
const text = subsume.compose('🦄');
//=> '@@[7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1219]@@🦄##[7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1219]##'
// The text can now be embedded in some other text
const output = `some${text} random text`;
//=> 'some@@[7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1219]@@🦄##[7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1219]## random text'
// At a later point we extract it
subsume.parse(output);
//=> {data: '🦄', rest: 'some random text'}
// Or in a different process by using the `id`
const input = 'some@@[7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1219]@@🦄##[7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1219]## random text';
Subsume.parse(text, '7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1219');
//=> {data: '🦄', rest: 'some random text'}
subsume = new Subsume(id?)
Returns a new instance.
Type:
string\
Default: Unique ID
You probably don't need to set this. Can be useful if you need a stable ID.
Subsume instance.
Type:
Function
Returns a wrapped version of
text that you can embed in other content.
Type:
Function
Extract your embedded data from
text.
Returns an object with properties
.data for your embedded data and
.rest for everything else.
Type:
string
The used identifier.
Type:
string
Prefix used in
.compose().
Type:
string
Postfix used in
.compose().
Type:
RegExp
Regex used in
.parse().
Extract embedded data with a specific
id out of
text.
Useful when
text comes from an external source.
Extract embedded data corresponding to all IDs in
idArray, if specified. Otherwise it will extract embedded data for all top-level IDs.
Returns an object with properties
.data, a Map with an entry for each parsed ID, and
.rest for what remains after all the required IDs have been parsed, as seen below:
The input:
some@@[7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1219]@@🦄##[7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1219]## random@@[7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1218]@@🦄##[7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1218]## text@@[7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1217]@@🦄##[7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1217]##
Gives the following output:
{
data: Map {
'7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1219' => '🦄',
'7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1218' => '🦄',
'7febcd0b3806fbc48c01d7cea4ed1217' => '🦄'
},
rest: 'some random text'
}