substyle

There are a lot of competing styling approaches for React applications, from good old css and css modules to inline styles and css-in-js solutions. How can authors of component libraries make sure that component styles can be seamlessly integrated and customized in any application?

substyle provides a hook for building universally styleable React components. By using substyle your components will support styling through:

css (BEM class names)

css modules

inline styles

Aphrodite

Glamor & Glamorous

JSS

Installation

npm install --save substyle

Example

Let's create a simple Popover component using substyle:

import useStyles from 'substyle' const defaultStyle = { position : 'relative' , close : { position : 'absolute' , top : 10 , right : 10 , }, } const Popover = ( { className, classNames, style, children } ) => { const styles = useStyles(defaultStyle, { className, classNames, style }) return ( < div { ...styles }> < button { ...styles (' close ')}> x </ button > < span > {children} </ span > </ div > ) }

Adding className , classNames and style to the component's props makes sure that users can define custom styles in whatever way they fancy:

For using css, assign className

<Popover className= "popover" > Hello world! </ Popover > < div class = "popover" > < button class = "popover__close" > x </ button > < span > Hello world! </ span > </ div >

For using inline styles, assign style

<Popover style={{ background : 'white' , close : { right : 0 }, }}> Hello world! </ Popover > < div style = "background: white;" > < button style = "right: 0;" > x </ button > < span > Hello world! </ span > </ div >

For using css modules, assign className and classNames

import classNames from './Popover.module.css' <Popover className= "popover" classNames={classNames}> Hello world! </ Popover > < div class = "popover_rty43x0s" > < button class = "popover__close_1mdf3i3l" > x </ button > < span > Hello world! </ span > </ div >

How to use it

Select style for an element

For getting the styling props to pass to an element returned by your component's render functions, call the styles function with a key that identifies this element.

styles( 'footer' )

In some cases, it is also useful to select multiple styles for the same element. This allows to separate some more specific style definitions from base styles shared with other elements, so that the user would have to provide custom definitions for these base styles only once.

styles([ 'item' , 'item-last' ])

Pass selected style to simple elements

The return value of any styles() call carries different properties depending on the styling approach the user of your component chooses to use. For example, the result could have any form of { className: 'myComponent__footer' } , { style: { borderTop: '1px solid silver' } } , { 'data-css-rdsogp': true } , etc. Use JSX spread attributes to pass these props to the element:

<div {...styles( 'footer' )} />

Pass selected style to elements of other substyle-enhanced components

If your component A renders another component B , itself consisting of multiple element that need to be styleable from the outside, you have to make B call the useStyles hook, too. Select styles for the <B /> element by calling the styles function with the key you choose for this element. Instead of spreading the result of this call to the JSX attributes, you pass it down to <B /> as the style prop. This ensures that also all nested inline style definitions for elements inside of <B /> are passed down correctly. You don't need to and should not pass the className or classNames props to <B /> , since the styles function instance already carries these information.

const aStyles = {} const A = ( { style, className, classNames } ) => { const styles = useStyles(aStyles, { style, className, classNames }) return ( <div {...styles}> <B style={styles('b')} /> // only pass `style` prop <div {...styles('footer')} /> </div> ) } const bStyles = {} // B still reads all three styling props so it can be used independently from A. // If B is only ever rendered by A, reading the style prop would be sufficient. const B = ({ style, className, classNames }) => { const styles = useStyles(bStyles, { style, className, classNames }) return <div {...styles} /> }

Define default styling

The first argument of the useStyles takes an object of default styles for all elements. If the user provides a style prop these will be merged with the default styles. User provided styles take precedence.

import useStyles from 'substyle' const defaultStyle = { position : 'absolute' , close : { position : 'absolute' , top : 0 , right : 0 , }, } const Popover = ( { children, style, className, classNames } ) => { const styles = useStyles(defaultStyle, { style, className, classNames }) return ( < div { ...styles }> < button { ...styles (' close ')}> x </ button > {children} </ div > ) }

Just like the user provided style object, default styles are either applied as inline styles or handled by a css-in-js lib via an adapter. This means that they take precedence over any css rules matching the user provided className . Users will have to declare any custom style overrides as !important in their css. To make your component's styles easy to customize also via css/css modules you should only define default styles that are essential, meaning that the styles are required for the component to function or you expect users to never override them.

Thus, you should refrain from using rich default styling to ship a beautiful default look of your component. Rather ship some example styles, or even multiple themes for the component, as extra JavaScript and css files.

Define style modifiers

In many cases you can distinguish between different variants of how a component looks like based on props or state. Each of these variants might have slightly different default styles and users must be able to customize styling specifically for each variant. This means each variant needs to be represented by a specific class name and a specific set of inline styles.

While the default styles object can be created inside the render function using the props and and other variables, in most cases it is preferable to keep default styles as a static object outside of the function scope. Dynamic styling should instead be expressed as variants using a nested inline styles definition for each modifier key. Following this best practice, all variant-specific styling will always be customizable also via css.

const defaultStyle = { position : 'absolute' , '&align-top' : { top : 0 , }, '&align-bottom' : { bottom : 0 , }, } const MyComponent = ( { align, children, style, className, classNames } ) => { const [active, setActive] = useState( false ) const styles = useStyles( defaultStyle, { style, className, classNames }, { '&active' : active, [ `&align- ${align} ` ]: true , } ) return ( < div { ...styles }> < div { ...styles (' header ')} /> {children} </ div > ) }

Highly dynamic default styles

If modifiers are not useful because the dynamic parts of the styles cannot practically be organized in a set of variants, you can still assign direct inline styles to elements using the inline helper function.

import useStyles, { inline } from 'substyle' const defaultStyle = {} const Popover = ( { children, height, style, className, classNames } ) => { const styles = useStyles(defaultStyle, { style, className, classNames }) return ( < div { ...inline ( styles , { height })}> < button { ...styles (' close ')}> x </ button > {children} </ div > ) }

You can also create the default styles object in the scope of the render function, even though we generally recommend against it. However, in this case, you should definitely make sure that the object is memoized across renders, since otherwise this can lead to noticeable hits on rendering performance.

import { useMemo } from 'react' const Popover = ( { children, height, style, className, classNames } ) => { const theme = useTheme() const styles = useStyles( useMemo( () => ({ backgroundColor : theme.color.surface, }), [theme] ), { style, className, classNames } ) return ( ... ) }

API

A React hook returning the styles function that you can use to select the styles for each rendered element.

defaultStyle

The default styles for your component. These can also include modifier sections to define different styling variants.

ATTENTION This should usually be a static object that is defined outside your render function. If you need highly dynamic styles, read how to do this best here.

overrides

Accepts className , classNames and style .

className and classNames only needs to be set on the root component and will then be distributed through the style property. Doing so ensures that BEM class names are generated correctly.

modifiers

Defines the modifiers as an object with modifiers as keys and boolean values or as an array of modifiers.

styles([keys]) (hook return value)

Calling styles(key) returns a new styles instance with the nested style definitions for the element identified by key . Spread the result into the props passed to the addressed React DOM element.

The styles property on the styles function instance ( styles.style ) contains only the direct styles to be applied to the addressed element.

property on the function instance ( ) contains only the direct styles to be applied to the addressed element. The className property on any instance of the styles function ( styles.className ) carries the derived css class to be assigned to the addressed element.

property on any instance of the function ( ) carries the derived css class to be assigned to the addressed element. Depending on the specific substyle adapter the user of your component can optionally use, there might be additional properties assigned to the styles function instance, such as styles.data-css-ex63lys for example. So instead of picking and passing properties one by one, you should generally spread the styles function into the props of an element.

Note: It might appear a bit unconventional to apply the spread operator on a function, but actually a function is also just a JavaScript object that can carry properties.

When addressing an element of a composite component, the result must not be spread but passed to that element as the style prop. This requires that the element's component uses the useStyles hook as well and has opted-in to allow style overrides.

Note: styles supports chaining, since the return value of styles is another instance of the same function.

Arguments

key (string | Array | Object) Specifies the key under which to find the nested style definitions. If the component is used with a className prop, a new class name will be derived for the element by appending the key to the base class name.

This utility function helps to assign inline styles to a DOM element while merging them correctly with the substyle styling props for this element. This is useful for styles that are highly dynamic depending on props.

import { inline } from 'substyle' ; < div { ...inline ( styles (' element '), { height: props.height })} />

Arguments