Texture

Texture is a toolset designed for the production of scientific content. It uses the Dar Format, which defines a stricter form of the JATS Archiving and Interchange Tag Set ("green" v. 1.1) XML standard.

Feature requests and Feedback

Feature requests can be made via the GitHub issues using a Feature request template. It will be assessed and costed, then scheduled accordingly in collaboration with the requesting organisation. Please feedback any problems with the product using the Bug template.

Install

You need Node 8.x installed on your system.

Clone the repository.

$ git clone https://github.com/substance/texture.git

Navigate to the source directory.

$ cd texture

Install via npm.

$ npm install

Start the dev server.

$ npm start

And navigate to http://localhost:4000.

You can save your document changes by pressing CommandOrControl+S .

To test with your own JATS-documents, just replace the contents of data/kitchen-sink/manuscript.xml .

Texture Desktop

We also offer Texture wrapped in an Electron application.

$ npm run app

To package the application for distribution do the following:

$ npm run release

MacOS

Running the installed application from command line:

open - a /Applications/Texture .app my- article .dar

Running tests

Running tests in NodeJS (like it is done on TravisCI):

npm test

Debugging NodeJS tests:

node make test -nodejs && node --inspect-brk --require esm test /index.js

Then open chrome://inspect . It should show a Remove Target for the test script. Clicking on inspect opens a new window with Chrome Developer Tools.

Running a some NodeJS tests:

TEST = "Model" npm test

The environment variable TEST is used as a filter to select test that have that pattern in their name.

Running tests in the browser:

node make test -browser -w -s

Then open localhost:4000/test .

License

Texture is open source (MIT license), and you are legally free to use it commercially. If you are using Texture to make profit, we expect that you help fund its development and maintenance.

Credits

Texture is developed by the Substance Consortium formed by the Public Knowledge Project (PKP), the Collaborative Knowledge Foundation (CoKo), SciELO, Érudit and eLife.

The following people make Texture possible (in random order):