Texture is a toolset designed for the production of scientific content. It uses the Dar Format, which defines a stricter form of the JATS Archiving and Interchange Tag Set ("green" v. 1.1) XML standard.
Feature requests can be made via the GitHub issues using a Feature request template. It will be assessed and costed, then scheduled accordingly in collaboration with the requesting organisation. Please feedback any problems with the product using the Bug template.
You need Node 8.x installed on your system.
Clone the repository.
$ git clone https://github.com/substance/texture.git
Navigate to the source directory.
$ cd texture
Install via npm.
$ npm install
Start the dev server.
$ npm start
And navigate to http://localhost:4000.
You can save your document changes by pressing
CommandOrControl+S.
To test with your own JATS-documents, just replace the contents of
data/kitchen-sink/manuscript.xml.
We also offer Texture wrapped in an Electron application.
$ npm run app
To package the application for distribution do the following:
$ npm run release
Running the installed application from command line:
open -a /Applications/Texture.app my-article.dar
Running tests in NodeJS (like it is done on TravisCI):
npm test
Debugging NodeJS tests:
node make test-nodejs && node --inspect-brk --require esm test/index.js
Then open
chrome://inspect. It should show a
Remove Target for the test script. Clicking on
inspect opens a new window with Chrome Developer Tools.
Running a some NodeJS tests:
TEST="Model" npm test
The environment variable
TEST is used as a filter to select test that have that pattern in their name.
Running tests in the browser:
node make test-browser -w -s
Then open
localhost:4000/test.
Texture is open source (MIT license), and you are legally free to use it commercially. If you are using Texture to make profit, we expect that you help fund its development and maintenance.
Texture is developed by the Substance Consortium formed by the Public Knowledge Project (PKP), the Collaborative Knowledge Foundation (CoKo), SciELO, Érudit and eLife.
The following people make Texture possible (in random order):