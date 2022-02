Substance is a JavaScript library for web-based content editing. It provides building blocks for realizing custom text editors and web-based publishing system. It is developed to power our online editing platform Substance.

Development

Install the dev dependencies.

npm install

Run the dev server.

npm start

Navigate to http://localhost:4001/test for the running the browser test suite. The test suite is rebuilt as you make changes to the source files.

To run the test-suite headless.