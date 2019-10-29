Subtitle converter JavaScript library and command line tool.
Install the module
npm install -g subsrt
Command line
subsrt --help
subsrt convert sample.sub sample.srt
Using as Node.js library
var subsrt = require('subsrt');
//MicroDVD (.sub) content
var sub = "{14975}{104000}Hi, my name is...";
//Convert to SubRip (.srt) content
var srt = subsrt.convert(sub, { format: "srt", fps: 25 });
Usage:
subsrt [command] [options]
Commands:
list List supported formats
parse [src] [json] Parse a subtitle file
build [json] [dst] Create a subtitle file from captions
detect [src] Detect subtitle file format, if supported
resync [src] [dst] Resync FPS or shift time (+/- offset)
convert [src] [dst] Converts a subtitle format
Options:
--help Print this message
--eol [chars] End of line chars, e.g. \r\n
--fps [fps] Frames per second for .sub format
--offset [time] Resync time shift offset in ms
--format [ext] Subtitle format to convert/build/parse
--verbose Enable detailed logging
--version Print version number
Examples:
subsrt parse sample.sbv
subsrt parse sample.srt output.json
subsrt parse sample.sub --fps 30
subsrt build input.json output.vtt
subsrt build input.json --format sbv
subsrt detect unknown.txt
subsrt convert sample.srt sample.vtt
subsrt convert --offset -250 sample.srt sample.ssa
subsrt resync --offset +3000 input.srt output.srt
subsrt resync --fps 25-30 input.sub output.sub
The Node.js library supports converting, parsing and building subtitle file formats. Subtitles can also be resynced by shifting time offset, extending duration or changing FPS.
var subsrt = require('subsrt');
var list = subsrt.list();
console.log(list.join(", "));
//vtt, lrc, smi, ssa, ass, sub, srt, sbv, json
Format name is used in conversion options, e.g.
{ format: "srt" }
Use
subsrt.format[name] to access functions directly
var subsrt = require('subsrt');
var handler = subsrt.format['srt'];
//handler = { name: 'srt', helper: [object], parse: [function], build: [function] }
To implement a new subtitle format handler do the following
var subsrt = require('subsrt');
subsrt.format['my'] = { //'my' is the format name
name: 'my',
parse: function(content, options) {
var captions = [ ];
//...
return captions;
},
build: function(captions, options) {
var content = "";
//...
return content;
},
detect: function(captions, options) {
if (content.indexOf("my") > 0) {
return true; //Recognized
}
}
};
Recognizes format by content
var subsrt = require('subsrt');
var content = '';
content += '5' + '\r\n';
content += '00:00:16,700 --> 00:00:21,480' + '\r\n';
content += 'Okay, so we have all the ingredients laid out here' + '\r\n';
var format = subsrt.detect(content);
//format = 'srt'
Parse a subtitle file
var fs = require('fs');
var subsrt = require('subsrt');
//Read a .srt file
var content = fs.readFileSync('sample.srt', 'utf8');
//Parse the content
var options = { verbose: true };
var captions = subsrt.parse(content, options);
//Output to console
console.log(captions);
Example of output
[
{
"type": "caption", //'caption' or 'meta'
"index": 1, //Caption id, usually a sequential number
"start": 599, //Time to show caption in milliseconds
"end": 4160, //Time to hide caption in milliseconds
"duration": 3561, //Calculated caption duration
"content": ">> ALICE: Hi, my name is Alice Miller and this is John Brown", //Formatted content
"text": "Hi, my name is Alice Miller and this is John Brown" //Plain text content
},
{
"type": "caption",
"index": 2,
"start": 4160,
"end": 6770,
"duration": 2610,
"content": ">> JOHN: and we're the owners of Miller Bakery.",
"text": "and we're the owners of Miller Bakery."
},
...
]
List of options
format: explicitly select a parser, values:
sub,
srt,
sbv,
vtt,
lrc,
smi,
ssa,
ass,
json, default is undefined to auto detect
verbose: set to true for extra messages, console only, default:
false
eol: end of line character(s), default:
\r\n
fps: frames per seconds,
sub format only
preserveSpaces: keep white space lines,
smi format only
Build a subtitle file
var fs = require('fs');
var subsrt = require('subsrt');
//Sample captions
var captions = [
{
"start": 599, //Time to show caption in milliseconds
"end": 4160, //Time to hide caption in milliseconds
"text": "Hi, my name is Alice Miller and this is John Brown" //Plain text content
},
{
"start": 4160,
"end": 6770,
"text": "and we're the owners of Miller Bakery."
}
];
//Build the WebVTT content
var options = { format: 'vtt' };
var content = subsrt.build(captions, options);
//Write content to .vtt file
fs.writeFileSync('generated.vtt', content);
List of options
format: required, output subtitle format, values:
sub,
srt,
sbv,
vtt,
lrc,
smi,
ssa,
ass,
json, default:
srt
verbose: set to true for extra messages, console only, default:
false
fps: frames per seconds,
sub format only
closeTags: set to true to close tags,
smi format only
Using a single action to convert from one to another subtitle format
var fs = require('fs');
var subsrt = require('subsrt');
//Read a .srt file
var srt = fs.readFileSync('sample.srt', 'utf8');
//Convert .srt to .sbv
var sbv = subsrt.convert(srt, { format: 'sbv' });
//Write content to .sbv file
fs.writeFileSync('converted.sbv', sbv);
List of options
format: required, output subtitle format, values:
sub,
srt,
sbv,
vtt,
lrc,
smi,
ssa,
ass,
json, default:
srt
verbose: set to true for extra messages, console only, default:
false
eol: end of line character(s), default:
\r\n
fps: frames per seconds,
sub format only
resync: resync options, see below
Example to make an extra 3 second delay
var fs = require('fs');
var subsrt = require('subsrt');
//Read a .srt file
var content = fs.readFileSync('sample.srt', 'utf8');
var captions = subsrt.parse(content);
//Returns updated captions
var resynced = subsrt.resync(captions, { offset: 3000 });
Use minus sign to display captions earlier
var resynced = subsrt.resync(captions, { offset: -3000 });
The .sub format has captions saved in frame unit. To shift from 25 FPS to 30 FPS do the following
var fs = require('fs');
var subsrt = require('subsrt');
//Read a .sub file
var content = fs.readFileSync('sample.sub', 'utf8');
var captions = subsrt.parse(content, { fps: 25 }); //The .sub file content is saved in 25 FPS units
//Convert to 30 FPS, make sure to set 'frame' to true to convert frames instead of time
var resynced = subsrt.resync(content, { ratio: 30 / 25, frame: true });
Extend caption duration by 500 ms
var resynced = subsrt.resync(content, function(a) {
//Argument 'a' is an array with two elements: [ start, end ]
return [ a[0], a[1] + 500 ]; //Return shifted [ start, end ] values
});
Download the source code from GitHub repository.
Install required packages if any
npm install
Run the unit tests
npm test
Optionally create a folder
output in the
test folder before running the tests.
This will allow you to view the generated contents.