Subtitle converter JavaScript library and command line tool.

Getting Started

Install the module

npm install -g subsrt

Command line

subsrt --help subsrt convert sample .sub sample .srt

Using as Node.js library

var subsrt = require ( 'subsrt' ); var sub = "{14975}{104000}Hi, my name is..." ; var srt = subsrt.convert(sub, { format : "srt" , fps : 25 });

Supported subtitle formats

Command Line Arguments

Usage: subsrt [command] [options] Commands: list List supported formats parse [src] [json] Parse a subtitle file build [json] [dst] Create a subtitle file from captions detect [src] Detect subtitle file format, if supported resync [src] [dst] Resync FPS or shift time (+/- offset) convert [src] [dst] Converts a subtitle format Options: --help Print this message --eol [chars] End of line chars, e.g. \r

--fps [fps] Frames per second for .sub format --offset [time] Resync time shift offset in ms --format [ext] Subtitle format to convert/build/parse --verbose Enable detailed logging --version Print version number Examples: subsrt parse sample.sbv subsrt parse sample.srt output.json subsrt parse sample.sub --fps 30 subsrt build input.json output.vtt subsrt build input.json --format sbv subsrt detect unknown.txt subsrt convert sample.srt sample.vtt subsrt convert --offset -250 sample.srt sample.ssa subsrt resync --offset +3000 input.srt output.srt subsrt resync --fps 25 -30 input.sub output.sub

Using in JavaScript

The Node.js library supports converting, parsing and building subtitle file formats. Subtitles can also be resynced by shifting time offset, extending duration or changing FPS.

List supported formats

var subsrt = require ( 'subsrt' ); var list = subsrt.list(); console .log(list.join( ", " ));

Format name is used in conversion options, e.g. { format: "srt" }

Use subsrt.format[name] to access functions directly

var subsrt = require ( 'subsrt' ); var handler = subsrt.format[ 'srt' ];

To implement a new subtitle format handler do the following

var subsrt = require ( 'subsrt' ); subsrt.format[ 'my' ] = { name : 'my' , parse : function ( content, options ) { var captions = [ ]; return captions; }, build : function ( captions, options ) { var content = "" ; return content; }, detect : function ( captions, options ) { if (content.indexOf( "my" ) > 0 ) { return true ; } } };

Detect

Recognizes format by content

var subsrt = require ( 'subsrt' ); var content = '' ; content += '5' + '\r

' ; content += '00:00:16,700 --> 00:00:21,480' + '\r

' ; content += 'Okay, so we have all the ingredients laid out here' + '\r

' ; var format = subsrt.detect(content);

Parse

Parse a subtitle file

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var subsrt = require ( 'subsrt' ); var content = fs.readFileSync( 'sample.srt' , 'utf8' ); var options = { verbose : true }; var captions = subsrt.parse(content, options); console .log(captions);

Example of output

[ { "type" : "caption" , "index" : 1 , "start" : 599 , "end" : 4160 , "duration" : 3561 , "content" : ">> ALICE: Hi, my name is Alice Miller and this is John Brown" , "text" : "Hi, my name is Alice Miller and this is John Brown" }, { "type" : "caption" , "index" : 2 , "start" : 4160 , "end" : 6770 , "duration" : 2610 , "content" : ">> JOHN: and we're the owners of Miller Bakery." , "text" : "and we're the owners of Miller Bakery." }, ... ]

List of options

format : explicitly select a parser, values: sub , srt , sbv , vtt , lrc , smi , ssa , ass , json , default is undefined to auto detect

: explicitly select a parser, values: , , , , , , , , , default is undefined to auto detect verbose : set to true for extra messages, console only, default: false

: set to true for extra messages, console only, default: eol : end of line character(s), default: \r



: end of line character(s), default: fps : frames per seconds, sub format only

: frames per seconds, format only preserveSpaces : keep white space lines, smi format only

Build

Build a subtitle file

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var subsrt = require ( 'subsrt' ); var captions = [ { "start" : 599 , "end" : 4160 , "text" : "Hi, my name is Alice Miller and this is John Brown" }, { "start" : 4160 , "end" : 6770 , "text" : "and we're the owners of Miller Bakery." } ]; var options = { format : 'vtt' }; var content = subsrt.build(captions, options); fs.writeFileSync( 'generated.vtt' , content);

List of options

format : required, output subtitle format, values: sub , srt , sbv , vtt , lrc , smi , ssa , ass , json , default: srt

: required, output subtitle format, values: , , , , , , , , , default: verbose : set to true for extra messages, console only, default: false

: set to true for extra messages, console only, default: fps : frames per seconds, sub format only

: frames per seconds, format only closeTags : set to true to close tags, smi format only

Convert

Using a single action to convert from one to another subtitle format

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var subsrt = require ( 'subsrt' ); var srt = fs.readFileSync( 'sample.srt' , 'utf8' ); var sbv = subsrt.convert(srt, { format : 'sbv' }); fs.writeFileSync( 'converted.sbv' , sbv);

List of options

format : required, output subtitle format, values: sub , srt , sbv , vtt , lrc , smi , ssa , ass , json , default: srt

: required, output subtitle format, values: , , , , , , , , , default: verbose : set to true for extra messages, console only, default: false

: set to true for extra messages, console only, default: eol : end of line character(s), default: \r



: end of line character(s), default: fps : frames per seconds, sub format only

: frames per seconds, format only resync : resync options, see below

Time shift (+/- offset)

Example to make an extra 3 second delay

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var subsrt = require ( 'subsrt' ); var content = fs.readFileSync( 'sample.srt' , 'utf8' ); var captions = subsrt.parse(content); var resynced = subsrt.resync(captions, { offset : 3000 });

Use minus sign to display captions earlier

var resynced = subsrt.resync(captions, { offset : -3000 });

Change FPS

The .sub format has captions saved in frame unit. To shift from 25 FPS to 30 FPS do the following

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var subsrt = require ( 'subsrt' ); var content = fs.readFileSync( 'sample.sub' , 'utf8' ); var captions = subsrt.parse(content, { fps : 25 }); var resynced = subsrt.resync(content, { ratio : 30 / 25 , frame : true });

Advanced resync options

Extend caption duration by 500 ms

var resynced = subsrt.resync(content, function ( a ) { return [ a[ 0 ], a[ 1 ] + 500 ]; });

Source Code

Download the source code from GitHub repository.

Install required packages if any

npm install

Run the unit tests

npm test