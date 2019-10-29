openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sub

subsrt

by Papn Kukn
1.1.1 (see all)

Subtitle file converter Node.js library and command line tool.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3K

GitHub Stars

58

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

subsrt

Subtitle converter JavaScript library and command line tool.

Getting Started

Install the module

npm install -g subsrt

Command line

subsrt --help
subsrt convert sample.sub sample.srt

Using as Node.js library

var subsrt = require('subsrt');

//MicroDVD (.sub) content
var sub = "{14975}{104000}Hi, my name is...";

//Convert to SubRip (.srt) content
var srt = subsrt.convert(sub, { format: "srt", fps: 25 });

Supported subtitle formats

Command Line Arguments

Usage:
  subsrt [command] [options]

Commands:
  list                   List supported formats
  parse [src] [json]     Parse a subtitle file
  build [json] [dst]     Create a subtitle file from captions
  detect [src]           Detect subtitle file format, if supported
  resync [src] [dst]     Resync FPS or shift time (+/- offset)
  convert [src] [dst]    Converts a subtitle format

Options:
  --help                 Print this message
  --eol [chars]          End of line chars, e.g. \r\n
  --fps [fps]            Frames per second for .sub format
  --offset [time]        Resync time shift offset in ms
  --format [ext]         Subtitle format to convert/build/parse
  --verbose              Enable detailed logging
  --version              Print version number

Examples:
  subsrt parse sample.sbv
  subsrt parse sample.srt output.json
  subsrt parse sample.sub --fps 30
  subsrt build input.json output.vtt
  subsrt build input.json --format sbv
  subsrt detect unknown.txt
  subsrt convert sample.srt sample.vtt
  subsrt convert --offset -250 sample.srt sample.ssa
  subsrt resync --offset +3000 input.srt output.srt
  subsrt resync --fps 25-30 input.sub output.sub

Using in JavaScript

The Node.js library supports converting, parsing and building subtitle file formats. Subtitles can also be resynced by shifting time offset, extending duration or changing FPS.

List supported formats

var subsrt = require('subsrt');
var list = subsrt.list();

console.log(list.join(", "));
//vtt, lrc, smi, ssa, ass, sub, srt, sbv, json

Format name is used in conversion options, e.g. { format: "srt" }

Use subsrt.format[name] to access functions directly

var subsrt = require('subsrt');
var handler = subsrt.format['srt'];
//handler = { name: 'srt', helper: [object], parse: [function], build: [function] }

To implement a new subtitle format handler do the following

var subsrt = require('subsrt');
subsrt.format['my'] = { //'my' is the format name
  name: 'my',
  parse: function(content, options) {
    var captions = [ ];
    //...
    return captions;
  },
  build: function(captions, options) {
    var content = "";
    //...
    return content;
  },
  detect: function(captions, options) {
    if (content.indexOf("my") > 0) {
      return true; //Recognized
    }
  }
};

Detect

Recognizes format by content

var subsrt = require('subsrt');

var content = '';
content += '5' + '\r\n';
content += '00:00:16,700 --> 00:00:21,480' + '\r\n';
content += 'Okay, so we have all the ingredients laid out here' + '\r\n';

var format = subsrt.detect(content);
//format = 'srt'

Parse

Parse a subtitle file

var fs = require('fs');
var subsrt = require('subsrt');

//Read a .srt file
var content = fs.readFileSync('sample.srt', 'utf8');

//Parse the content
var options = { verbose: true };
var captions = subsrt.parse(content, options);

//Output to console
console.log(captions);

Example of output

[
  {
    "type": "caption", //'caption' or 'meta'
    "index": 1, //Caption id, usually a sequential number
    "start": 599, //Time to show caption in milliseconds
    "end": 4160, //Time to hide caption in milliseconds
    "duration": 3561, //Calculated caption duration
    "content": ">> ALICE: Hi, my name is Alice Miller and this is John Brown", //Formatted content
    "text": "Hi, my name is Alice Miller and this is John Brown" //Plain text content
  },
  {
    "type": "caption",
    "index": 2,
    "start": 4160,
    "end": 6770,
    "duration": 2610,
    "content": ">> JOHN: and we're the owners of Miller Bakery.",
    "text": "and we're the owners of Miller Bakery."
  },
  ...
]

List of options

  • format: explicitly select a parser, values: sub, srt, sbv, vtt, lrc, smi, ssa, ass, json, default is undefined to auto detect
  • verbose: set to true for extra messages, console only, default: false
  • eol: end of line character(s), default: \r\n
  • fps: frames per seconds, sub format only
  • preserveSpaces: keep white space lines, smi format only

Build

Build a subtitle file

var fs = require('fs');
var subsrt = require('subsrt');

//Sample captions
var captions = [
  {
    "start": 599, //Time to show caption in milliseconds
    "end": 4160, //Time to hide caption in milliseconds
    "text": "Hi, my name is Alice Miller and this is John Brown" //Plain text content
  },
  {
    "start": 4160,
    "end": 6770,
    "text": "and we're the owners of Miller Bakery."
  }
];

//Build the WebVTT content
var options = { format: 'vtt' };
var content = subsrt.build(captions, options);

//Write content to .vtt file
fs.writeFileSync('generated.vtt', content);

List of options

  • format: required, output subtitle format, values: sub, srt, sbv, vtt, lrc, smi, ssa, ass, json, default: srt
  • verbose: set to true for extra messages, console only, default: false
  • fps: frames per seconds, sub format only
  • closeTags: set to true to close tags, smi format only

Convert

Using a single action to convert from one to another subtitle format

var fs = require('fs');
var subsrt = require('subsrt');

//Read a .srt file
var srt = fs.readFileSync('sample.srt', 'utf8');

//Convert .srt to .sbv
var sbv = subsrt.convert(srt, { format: 'sbv' });

//Write content to .sbv file
fs.writeFileSync('converted.sbv', sbv);

List of options

  • format: required, output subtitle format, values: sub, srt, sbv, vtt, lrc, smi, ssa, ass, json, default: srt
  • verbose: set to true for extra messages, console only, default: false
  • eol: end of line character(s), default: \r\n
  • fps: frames per seconds, sub format only
  • resync: resync options, see below

Time shift (+/- offset)

Example to make an extra 3 second delay

var fs = require('fs');
var subsrt = require('subsrt');

//Read a .srt file
var content = fs.readFileSync('sample.srt', 'utf8');
var captions = subsrt.parse(content);

//Returns updated captions
var resynced = subsrt.resync(captions, { offset: 3000 });

Use minus sign to display captions earlier

var resynced = subsrt.resync(captions, { offset: -3000 });

Change FPS

The .sub format has captions saved in frame unit. To shift from 25 FPS to 30 FPS do the following

var fs = require('fs');
var subsrt = require('subsrt');

//Read a .sub file
var content = fs.readFileSync('sample.sub', 'utf8');
var captions = subsrt.parse(content, { fps: 25 }); //The .sub file content is saved in 25 FPS units

//Convert to 30 FPS, make sure to set 'frame' to true to convert frames instead of time
var resynced = subsrt.resync(content, { ratio: 30 / 25, frame: true });

Advanced resync options

Extend caption duration by 500 ms

var resynced = subsrt.resync(content, function(a) {
  //Argument 'a' is an array with two elements: [ start, end ]
  return [ a[0], a[1] + 500 ]; //Return shifted [ start, end ] values
});

Source Code

Download the source code from GitHub repository.

Install required packages if any

npm install

Run the unit tests

npm test

Optionally create a folder output in the test folder before running the tests. This will allow you to view the generated contents.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial