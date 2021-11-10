Create a subset font from an existing font in SFNT (TrueType/OpenType), WOFF, or WOFF2 format. Uses
harfbuzzjs, which is a WebAssembly build of HarfBuzz.
const subsetFont = require('subset-font');
const mySfntFontBuffer = Buffer.from(/*...*/);
// Create a new font with only the characters required to render "Hello, world!" in WOFF2 format:
const subsetBuffer = await subsetFont(mySfntFontBuffer, 'Hello, world!', {
targetFormat: 'woff2',
});
subsetFont(buffer, text, options): Promise<Buffer>
Asynchronously create a subset font as a Buffer instance, optionally converting it to another format.
Returns a promise that gets fulfilled with the subset font as a Buffer instance, or rejected with an error.
Options:
targetFormat - the format to output, can be either
'sfnt',
'woff', or
'woff2'.
preserveNameIds - an array of numbers specifying the extra name ids to preserve in the
name table. By default the harfbuzz subsetter drops most of these. Use case described here.
For backwards compatibility reasons,
'truetype' is supported as an alias for
'sfnt'.
This middle-man module only really exists for convenience.
harfbuzzjs is deliberately low-level bindings for HarfBuzz. While very flexible, it means that you need a series of hard-to-get-right incantations to move data in and out of the WebAssembly heap and carry out a subsetting operation. See harfbuzz/harfbuzzjs#9.
subset-font adds support for reading and writing WOFF and WOFF2 via the
fontverter library.
3-clause BSD license -- see the
LICENSE file for details.