With
subscribe-ui-event, instead of calling multiple
window.addEventListener('scroll', eventHandler); by different components, call
subscribe('scroll', eventHandler). It will only add a single event listener and dispatch event to those who subscribe to the event via eventemitter3.
npm install subscribe-ui-event
Why a single event? More performant and less memory consumption.
The jsperf runs 10
addEventListener and 10 non-throttling
subscribe, and the outcome is that the ops/sec of
subscribe is slightly less. But in regular case, you will use throttling
subscribe, and it will be more performant.
For 10
addEventListener, the difference of memory consumption between peak and trough is about 4.1K.
For 10
subscribe, the difference of memory consumption between peak and trough is about 1.0K.
document.body.scrollTop,
window.innerWidth once.
requestAnimationFrame throttle for high performance.
scrollStart (see below) those edge events.
subscribe(eventType: String, callback: Function, options: Object?): Subscription
Provide throttled version of
window or
document events, such like
scroll,
resize,
touch and
visibilitychange to subscribe, see below.
Note on IE8 or the below, the throttle will be turned off because the event object is global and will be deleted for setTimeout or rAF.
Example:
import { subscribe } from 'subscribe-ui-event';
function eventHandler (e, payload) {
// e is the native event object and
// payload is the additional information
...
}
// 50ms throttle by default
const subscription = subscribe('scroll', eventHandler);
// remove later
subscription.unsubscribe();
The format of the payload is:
{
type: <String>, // could be 'scroll', 'resize' ...
// you need to pass options.enableScrollInfo = true to subscribe to get the following data
scroll: {
top: <Number>, // The scroll position, i.g., document.body.scrollTop
delta: <Number> // The delta of scroll position, it is helpful for scroll direction
},
// you need to pass options.enableResizeInfo = true to subscribe to get the following data
resize: {
width: <Number>, // The client width
height: <Number> // The client height
},
// you need to pass options.enableTouchInfo = true to subscribe to get the following data
touch: {
axisIntention: <String>, // 'x', 'y', or ''.
startX: <Number>,
startY: <Number>,
deltaX: <Number>,
deltaY: <Number>
}
}
options.throttleRate allows of changing the throttle rate, and the default value is 50 (ms). Set 0 for no throttle. On IE8, there will be no throttle, because throttling will use setTimeout or rAF to achieve, and the event object passed into event handler will be overwritten.
options.context allows of setting the caller of callback function.
options.useRAF = true allows of using
requestAnimationFrame instead of
setTimeout.
options.enableScrollInfo = true allows of getting
scrollTop.
options.enableResizeInfo = true allows of getting
width and
height of client.
options.enableTouchInfo = true allows of getting touch information (see above).
eventType could be one of the following:
options.eventOptions: An options object that specifies characteristics about the event listener (if passive event is supported by the browser)
unsubscribe(eventType: String, callback: Function): Void
Unsubscribe to an event listener, we suggest you use
subscription.unsubscribe(), because it may accidentally unsubscribe those events having the same
eventType and
callback, but different
throttleRate.
This software is free to use under the BSD license. See the LICENSE file for license text and copyright information.