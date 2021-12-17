JsPrettier is a Sublime Text Plug-in for Prettier, the opinionated code formatter.
JsPrettier is compatible with both Sublime Text 2 and 3, and all supported Operating Systems.
If you've already installed Prettier (using one of the yarn or npm commands below), you're all set... otherwise:
# yarn (local):
yarn add prettier --dev
# yarn (global):
yarn global add prettier
# npm (local):
npm install --save-dev prettier
# npm (global):
npm install --global prettier
The easiest and recommended way to install JsPrettier is using Package Control.
From the application menu, navigate to:
Tools ->
Command Palette... ->
Package Control: Install Package, type
the word JsPrettier, then select it to complete the installation.
SublimeJsPrettier-master to
JsPrettier.
Default Sublime Text Packages Paths:
~/Library/Application Support/Sublime Text [2|3]/Packages
~/.Sublime Text [2|3]/Packages
%APPDATA%/Sublime Text [2|3]/Packages
NOTE Replace the
[2|3]part with the appropriate Sublime Text version for your installation.
If you're a Git user, you can install JsPrettier and keep it up-to-date by cloning the repository directly into your Sublime Text Packages directory.
TIP: You can locate your Sublime Text Packages directory by using the application menu
Preferences->
Browse Packages....
git clone https://github.com/jonlabelle/SublimeJsPrettier.git "JsPrettier"
There are three available options to format code:
JsPrettier will attempt to format selections of code first, then the entire
file. When
auto_format_on_save is
true, the entire file will be formatted.
To add a custom key binding, please reference the following example which
binds the
js_prettier command to ctrl + alt + f:
{ "keys": ["ctrl+alt+f"], "command": "js_prettier" }
Plug-in settings and Prettier options can be configured by navigating the application menu to:
debug (default: false)
When enabled (true), debug info will print to the console - useful for troubleshooting and inspecting generated commands passed to Prettier. Enabling debug mode also sets Prettier's
--loglevel option to
debug
(when not overridden by
additional_cli_args), for printing additional
debug information to the console.
prettier_cli_path (default: empty)
If Sublime Text has problems automatically resolving a path to Prettier, you can set a custom path here. When the setting is empty, the plug-in will attempt to find Prettier by:
Locally installed prettier relative to active view.
Locally installed prettier relative to the Sublime Text Project file's root directory.
The current user home directory.
JsPrettier Sublime Text plug-in directory.
Globally installed prettier.
Examples:
{
// macOS and Linux examples:
"prettier_cli_path": "/usr/local/bin/prettier"
"prettier_cli_path": "/some/absolute/path/to/node_modules/.bin/prettier"
"prettier_cli_path": "./node_modules/.bin/prettier"
"prettier_cli_path": "~/bin/prettier"
"prettier_cli_path": "$HOME/bin/prettier"
"prettier_cli_path": "${project_path}/bin/prettier"
"prettier_cli_path": "$ENV/bin/prettier"
"prettier_cli_path": "$NVM_BIN/prettier"
// Windows examples:
"prettier_cli_path": "C:/path/to/prettier.cmd"
"prettier_cli_path": "%USERPROFILE%\\bin\\prettier.cmd"
}
node_path (default: empty)
If Sublime Text has problems resolving the absolute path to node, you can set a custom path here.
Examples:
{
// macOS/Linux:
"node_path": "/usr/local/bin/node"
"node_path": "/some/absolute/path/to/node"
"node_path": "./node"
"node_path": "~/bin/node"
"node_path": "$HOME/bin/node"
"node_path": "${project_path}/bin/node"
"node_path": "$ENV/bin/node"
"node_path": "$NVM_BIN/node"
// Windows:
"node_path": "C:/path/to/node.exe"
"node_path": "%USERPROFILE%\\bin\\node.exe"
}
auto_format_on_save (default: false)
Automatically format the file on save.
auto_format_on_save_excludes (default: [])
File exclusion patterns to ignore when
auto_format_on_save is enabled.
Example:
{
"auto_format_on_save_excludes": [
"*/node_modules/*",
"*/file.js",
"*.json"
]
}
auto_format_on_save_requires_prettier_config (default: false)
Enable auto format on save only when a Prettier config file is (or isn't) found.
The Prettier config file is resolved by first checking if a
--config </path/to/prettier/config>
is specified in the
additional_cli_args setting, then by searching the
location of the file being formatted, and finally navigating up the file tree
until a config file is (or isn't) found.
allow_inline_formatting (default: false)
Enables the ability to format selections of in-lined code. For example, to format a selection of JavaScript code within a PHP or HTML file. When true, the JsPrettier command is available for use across all Sublime Text syntaxes.
custom_file_extensions (default: [])
There's built-in support already for
js,
jsx,
mjs,
json,
html,
graphql/gql,
ts,
tsx,
css,
scss,
less,
md,
mdx,
yml,
vue and
component.html (angular html) files.
Put additional file extensions here, and be sure not to include the leading dot in the file extension.
max_file_size_limit (default: -1)
The max allowed file size to format in bytes. For performance reasons, files with a greater file size than the specified
max_file_size_limit will
not format. Setting the
max_file_size_limit value to -1 disables the
file size checking (default).
disable_tab_width_auto_detection (default: false)
Whether or not to disable the plug-in from automatically setting Prettier's "tabWidth / --tab-width" option, and adhere to the Prettier configured setting.
disable_prettier_cursor_offset (default: false)
There's an apparent (and nasty) defect in Prettier that seems to occur during Prettier's cursor offset calculation, and when attempting to format large or minimized files (but not limited to just these cases). The issue effectively results in the CPU spiking to a constant 100%... indefinitely, or until the node executable/process running Prettier is forcefully terminated.
To avoid this problematic behavior, or until the defect is resolved, you can
disable the plug-in (JsPrettier) from ever passing the cursor offset
position to Prettier by setting the
disable_prettier_cursor_offset value
to
true.
additional_cli_args (default: {})
A key-value pair of arguments to append to the prettier command.
Examples:
{
"additional_cli_args": {
"--config": "~/.prettierrc",
"--config": "$HOME/.prettierrc",
"--config": "${project_path}/.prettierrc",
"--config": "/some/absolute/path/to/.prettierrc",
"--config-precedence": "file-override",
"--ignore-path": "${file_path}/.prettierignore",
"--with-node-modules": "",
"--plugin-search-dir": "$folder"
}
}
useTabs (internally set by the translate_tabs_to_spaces setting)
Indent lines with tabs.
printWidth (default: 80)
Specifies that the formatted code should fit within this line limit.
tabWidth (default: 2)
Specify the number of spaces per indentation-level.
IMPORTANT: By default, "tabWidth" is automatically set using the
SublimeText configured value for "tab_size". To disable this behavior, you
must first change the
disable_tab_width_auto_detection value from
false,
to
true.
singleQuote (default: false)
Format code using single or double-quotes.
trailingComma (default: "es5")
Controls the printing of trailing commas wherever possible. Valid options:
bracketSpacing (default: true)
Controls the printing of spaces inside object literals.
bracketSameLine (default: false)
Put the
> of a multi-line HTML (HTML, JSX, Vue, Angular) element at the
end of the last line instead of being alone on the next line
(does not apply to self closing elements).
jsxSingleQuote (default: false)
Use single quotes instead of double quotes in JSX.
parser (default: "babel")
The
parser is automatically set by the plug-in (JsPrettier), based
on the contents of current file or selection.
semi (default: true)
true to add a semicolon at the end of every line, or false to add a semicolon at the beginning of lines that may introduce ASI failures.
requirePragma (default: false)
Prettier can ignore formatting files that contain a special comment, called a pragma at the top of the file. This is useful when gradually transitioning large, unformatted codebases to prettier.
For example, a file with its first comment specified below, and the
--require-pragma option:
/**
* @prettier
*/
or
/**
* @format
*/
proseWrap (default: "preserve")
(Markdown and YAML Only) By default, Prettier will wrap Markdown and YAML text as-is since some services use a linebreak-sensitive renderer, e.g. GitHub comment and BitBucket. In some cases you may want to rely on SublimeText soft wrapping instead, so this option allows you to opt out with "never".
Valid Options:
arrowParens (default: "always")
Include parentheses around a sole arrow function parameter.
Valid Options:
x => x
(x) => x
htmlWhitespaceSensitivity (default: "css")
(HTML Only) Specify the global whitespace sensitivity for HTML files, see whitespace-sensitive formatting for more info.
Valid Options:
quoteProps (default: "as-needed")
Change when properties in objects are quoted. Requires Prettier v1.17+.
Valid options:
vueIndentScriptAndStyle (default: false)
(Vue files Only) Whether or not to indent the code inside
<script>
and
<style> tags in Vue files. Some people (like the creator of Vue)
don't indent to save an indentation level, but this might break code
folding in Sublime Text.
Valid Options:
embeddedLanguageFormatting (default: "auto")
Control whether Prettier formats quoted code embedded in the file.
When Prettier identifies cases where it looks like you've placed some code
it knows how to format within a string in another file, like in a tagged
template in JavaScript with a tag named
html or in code blocks in
Markdown, it will by default try to format that code.
Sometimes this behavior is undesirable, particularly in cases where you
might not have intended the string to be interpreted as code. This option
allows you to switch between the default behavior (
auto) and disabling
this feature entirely (
off).
See example.
Valid Options:
editorconfig (default: true)
Whether to take into account .editorconfig files when parsing configuration.
If
editorconfig is
true and an .editorconfig file is in your project,
Prettier will parse it and convert its properties to the corresponding
Prettier configuration. This configuration will be overridden by
.prettierrc, etc. Currently, the following EditorConfig properties
are supported:
end_of_line
indent_style
indent_size/tab_width
max_line_length
See the Prettier Options doc page for more details and examples.
JsPrettier supports project-level settings, specified in
<project_name>.sublime-project files.
In order for your project-level settings to override previous configurations,
you'll need to add a new
js_prettier key and section under
settings, as seen below.
{
"folders": [
{
"path": "."
}
],
"settings": {
"js_prettier": {
"debug": false,
"prettier_cli_path": "",
"node_path": "",
"auto_format_on_save": false,
"auto_format_on_save_excludes": [],
"auto_format_on_save_requires_prettier_config": false,
"allow_inline_formatting": false,
"custom_file_extensions": [],
"max_file_size_limit": -1,
"disable_tab_width_auto_detection": false,
"disable_prettier_cursor_offset": false,
"additional_cli_args": {},
"prettier_options": {
"printWidth": 80,
"tabWidth": 2,
"singleQuote": false,
"trailingComma": "es5",
"bracketSpacing": true,
"bracketSameLine": false,
"jsxSingleQuote": false,
"parser": "babel",
"semi": true,
"requirePragma": false,
"proseWrap": "preserve",
"arrowParens": "always",
"htmlWhitespaceSensitivity": "css",
"quoteProps": "as-needed",
"vueIndentScriptAndStyle": false,
"embeddedLanguageFormatting": "auto",
"editorconfig": true
}
}
}
}
When Prettier configuration files are detected, options defined in Sublime
Text are ignored, with the exception of
parser,
tabWidth and
useTabs.
These options are automatically set based on syntax settings of the current file
or selection(s) defined in Sublime Text.
To specify a custom Prettier config path, simply add a
--config <path>
key-value item to
additional_cli_args. Here's an example:
{
"additional_cli_args":
{
"--config": "~/some/path/from/my/home/.prettierrc",
"--config-precedence": "prefer-file",
"--ignore-path": "${project_path}/.prettierignore"
}
}
You can also add the
--no-config option to the
additional_cli_args setting,
and tell Prettier not to attempt to find config files.
{
"additional_cli_args": {
"--no-config": ""
}
}
.prettierignore)
When the
--ignore-path option is NOT specified in
additional_cli_args, the
plug-in will attempt to discover and set
--ignore-path <file> when a
.prettierignore config exists in the same directory of the source file
(first), or the active Sublime Text project root directory (second).
In most cases, Prettier PHP works as drop-in replacement for Prettier.
However, JsPrettier only detects if you're formatting a PHP file (or PHP selection),
and sets the
--parser to
php accordingly. Aside from that, it's up to you ensure your
config(s) conform to Prettier PHP options.
To install Prettier PHP in your project root, and use it as a drop-in replacement for Prettier:
cd to/project/directory
npm install @prettier/plugin-php
Here's an example SublimeText project
(posted in Issue #239)
that uses the Prettier Community Plugin NiklasPor/prettier-plugin-go-template
to format
*.gohtml files.
And another example project that uses @trivago/prettier-plugin-sort-imports to sort imports (posted in Issue #240).
To report a bug or a make suggestion, please open a new issue selecting the appropriate Issue Template (Bug report or Feature request). Be sure to follow the guidelines outlined in each template... otherwise your submission will be subject to immediate closure.
Please visit the Changelog page for a complete list of changes.
Jon LaBelle