JsPrettier

JsPrettier is a Sublime Text Plug-in for Prettier, the opinionated code formatter.

Installation

JsPrettier is compatible with both Sublime Text 2 and 3, and all supported Operating Systems.

Requirements

Sublime Text – Text editor for code

node.js – JavaScript runtime yarn or npm – Package manager for JavaScript Prettier – Opinionated code formatter (v2.4 or above)



Install Prettier

If you've already installed Prettier (using one of the yarn or npm commands below), you're all set... otherwise:

yarn add prettier --dev yarn global add prettier npm install --save-dev prettier npm install --global prettier

Install JsPrettier via Package Control

The easiest and recommended way to install Js​Prettier is using Package Control.

From the application menu, navigate to:

Tools -> Command Palette... -> Package Control: Install Package , type the word JsPrettier, then select it to complete the installation.

Install JsPrettier Manually

Download and extract Js​Prettier zip file to your Sublime Text Packages directory. Rename the extracted directory from SublimeJsPrettier-master to JsPrettier .

Default Sublime Text Packages Paths:

OS X: ~/Library/Application Support/Sublime Text [2|3]/Packages

Linux: ~/.Sublime Text [2|3]/Packages

Windows: %APPDATA%/Sublime Text [2|3]/Packages

NOTE Replace the [2|3] part with the appropriate Sublime Text version for your installation.

Install JsPrettier Using Git

If you're a Git user, you can install JsPrettier and keep it up-to-date by cloning the repository directly into your Sublime Text Packages directory.

TIP: You can locate your Sublime Text Packages directory by using the application menu Preferences -> Browse Packages... .

git clone https://github.com/jonlabelle/SublimeJsPrettier.git "JsPrettier"

Usage

There are three available options to format code:

Command Palette: From the command palette ( ctrl/cmd + shift + p ), type JsPrettier Format Code. Context Menu: Right-click anywhere in the file to bring up the context menu and select JsPrettier Format Code. Key Binding: There is no default key binding to run Prettier, but here's how to add your own.

Command Scope

JsPrettier will attempt to format selections of code first, then the entire file. When auto_format_on_save is true , the entire file will be formatted.

Custom Key Binding

To add a custom key binding, please reference the following example which binds the js_prettier command to ctrl + alt + f :

{ "keys" : [ "ctrl+alt+f" ], "command" : "js_prettier" }

Settings

Plug-in settings and Prettier options can be configured by navigating the application menu to:

Preferences Package Settings JsPrettier Settings - Default (to view the defaults) Settings - User (to override the defaults)



Sublime Text Settings

debug (default: false )

When enabled (true), debug info will print to the console - useful for troubleshooting and inspecting generated commands passed to Prettier. Enabling debug mode also sets Prettier's --loglevel option to debug (when not overridden by additional_cli_args ), for printing additional debug information to the console.

prettier_cli_path (default: empty )

If Sublime Text has problems automatically resolving a path to Prettier, you can set a custom path here. When the setting is empty, the plug-in will attempt to find Prettier by: Locally installed prettier relative to active view. Locally installed prettier relative to the Sublime Text Project file's root directory. The current user home directory. JsPrettier Sublime Text plug-in directory. Globally installed prettier. Examples: { // macOS and Linux examples: "prettier_cli_path" : "/usr/local/bin/prettier" "prettier_cli_path" : "/some/absolute/path/to/node_modules/.bin/prettier" "prettier_cli_path" : "./node_modules/.bin/prettier" "prettier_cli_path" : "~/bin/prettier" "prettier_cli_path" : " $HOME /bin/prettier" "prettier_cli_path" : " ${project_path} /bin/prettier" "prettier_cli_path" : " $ENV /bin/prettier" "prettier_cli_path" : " $NVM_BIN /prettier" // Windows examples: "prettier_cli_path" : "C:/path/to/prettier.cmd" "prettier_cli_path" : "%USERPROFILE%\\bin\\prettier.cmd" }

node_path (default: empty )

If Sublime Text has problems resolving the absolute path to node, you can set a custom path here. Examples: { // macOS/Linux: "node_path" : "/usr/local/bin/node" "node_path" : "/some/absolute/path/to/node" "node_path" : "./node" "node_path" : "~/bin/node" "node_path" : " $HOME /bin/node" "node_path" : " ${project_path} /bin/node" "node_path" : " $ENV /bin/node" "node_path" : " $NVM_BIN /node" // Windows: "node_path" : "C:/path/to/node.exe" "node_path" : "%USERPROFILE%\\bin\

ode.exe" }

auto_format_on_save (default: false )

Automatically format the file on save.

auto_format_on_save_excludes (default: [])

File exclusion patterns to ignore when auto_format_on_save is enabled. Example: { "auto_format_on_save_excludes" : [ "*/node_modules/*" , "*/file.js" , "*.json" ] }

auto_format_on_save_requires_prettier_config (default: false )

Enable auto format on save only when a Prettier config file is (or isn't) found. The Prettier config file is resolved by first checking if a --config </path/to/prettier/config> is specified in the additional_cli_args setting, then by searching the location of the file being formatted, and finally navigating up the file tree until a config file is (or isn't) found.

allow_inline_formatting (default: false )

Enables the ability to format selections of in-lined code. For example, to format a selection of JavaScript code within a PHP or HTML file. When true , the JsPrettier command is available for use across all Sublime Text syntaxes.

custom_file_extensions (default: [])

There's built-in support already for js , jsx , mjs , json , html , graphql/gql , ts , tsx , css , scss , less , md , mdx , yml , vue and component.html (angular html) files. Put additional file extensions here, and be sure not to include the leading dot in the file extension.

max_file_size_limit (default: -1 )

The max allowed file size to format in bytes. For performance reasons, files with a greater file size than the specified max_file_size_limit will not format. Setting the max_file_size_limit value to -1 disables the file size checking (default).

disable_tab_width_auto_detection (default: false )

Whether or not to disable the plug-in from automatically setting Prettier's "tabWidth / --tab-width" option, and adhere to the Prettier configured setting.

disable_prettier_cursor_offset (default: false )

There's an apparent (and nasty) defect in Prettier that seems to occur during Prettier's cursor offset calculation, and when attempting to format large or minimized files (but not limited to just these cases). The issue effectively results in the CPU spiking to a constant 100%... indefinitely, or until the node executable/process running Prettier is forcefully terminated. To avoid this problematic behavior, or until the defect is resolved, you can disable the plug-in (JsPrettier) from ever passing the cursor offset position to Prettier by setting the disable_prettier_cursor_offset value to true . See related issues: #147, #168 Prettier Cursor Offset Documentation

additional_cli_args (default: {})

A key-value pair of arguments to append to the prettier command. Examples: { "additional_cli_args" : { "--config" : "~/.prettierrc" , "--config" : "$HOME/.prettierrc" , "--config" : "${project_path}/.prettierrc" , "--config" : "/some/absolute/path/to/.prettierrc" , "--config-precedence" : "file-override" , "--ignore-path" : "${file_path}/.prettierignore" , "--with-node-modules" : "" , "--plugin-search-dir" : "$folder" } }

Prettier Options

useTabs (internally set by the translate_tabs_to_spaces setting)

Indent lines with tabs.

printWidth (default: 80 )

Specifies that the formatted code should fit within this line limit.

tabWidth (default: 2 )

Specify the number of spaces per indentation-level. IMPORTANT: By default, "tabWidth" is automatically set using the SublimeText configured value for "tab_size". To disable this behavior, you must first change the disable_tab_width_auto_detection value from false , to true .

singleQuote (default: false )

Format code using single or double-quotes.

trailingComma (default: " es5 ")

Controls the printing of trailing commas wherever possible. Valid options: " none " - No trailing commas " es5 " - Trailing commas where valid in ES5 (objects, arrays, etc) " all " - Trailing commas wherever possible (function arguments)

bracketSpacing (default: true )

Controls the printing of spaces inside object literals.

bracketSameLine (default: false )

Put the > of a multi-line HTML (HTML, JSX, Vue, Angular) element at the end of the last line instead of being alone on the next line (does not apply to self closing elements).

jsxSingleQuote (default: false )

Use single quotes instead of double quotes in JSX.

parser (default: " babel ")

The parser is automatically set by the plug-in (JsPrettier), based on the contents of current file or selection.

semi (default: true )

true to add a semicolon at the end of every line, or false to add a semicolon at the beginning of lines that may introduce ASI failures.

requirePragma (default: false )

Prettier can ignore formatting files that contain a special comment, called a pragma at the top of the file. This is useful when gradually transitioning large, unformatted codebases to prettier. For example, a file with its first comment specified below, and the --require-pragma option: or

proseWrap (default: " preserve ")

(Markdown and YAML Only) By default, Prettier will wrap Markdown and YAML text as-is since some services use a linebreak-sensitive renderer, e.g. GitHub comment and BitBucket. In some cases you may want to rely on SublimeText soft wrapping instead, so this option allows you to opt out with "never". Valid Options: " always " - Wrap prose if it exceeds the print width. " never " - Do not wrap prose. " preserve " (default) - Wrap prose as-is. available in v1.9.0+

arrowParens (default: " always ")

Include parentheses around a sole arrow function parameter. Valid Options: " avoid " - Omit parentheses when possible. Example: x => x " always " (always) - Always include parentheses. Example: (x) => x

htmlWhitespaceSensitivity (default: " css ")

(HTML Only) Specify the global whitespace sensitivity for HTML files, see whitespace-sensitive formatting for more info. Valid Options: " css " (default) - Respect the default value of CSS display property. " strict " - Whitespaces are considered sensitive. " ignore " - Whitespaces are considered insensitive.

quoteProps (default: " as-needed ")

Change when properties in objects are quoted. Requires Prettier v1.17+. Valid options: " as-needed " (default) - Only add quotes around object properties where required. " consistent " - If at least one property in an object requires quotes, quote all properties. " preserve " - Respect the input use of quotes in object properties.

vueIndentScriptAndStyle (default: false )

(Vue files Only) Whether or not to indent the code inside <script> and <style> tags in Vue files. Some people (like the creator of Vue) don't indent to save an indentation level, but this might break code folding in Sublime Text. Valid Options: false (default) - Do not indent script and style tags in Vue files. true - Indent script and style tags in Vue files.

embeddedLanguageFormatting (default: " auto ")

Control whether Prettier formats quoted code embedded in the file. When Prettier identifies cases where it looks like you've placed some code it knows how to format within a string in another file, like in a tagged template in JavaScript with a tag named html or in code blocks in Markdown, it will by default try to format that code. Sometimes this behavior is undesirable, particularly in cases where you might not have intended the string to be interpreted as code. This option allows you to switch between the default behavior ( auto ) and disabling this feature entirely ( off ). See example. Valid Options: " auto " (default) - Format embedded code if Prettier can automatically identify it. " off " - Never automatically format embedded code.

editorconfig (default: true )

Whether to take into account .editorconfig files when parsing configuration. If editorconfig is true and an .editorconfig file is in your project, Prettier will parse it and convert its properties to the corresponding Prettier configuration. This configuration will be overridden by .prettierrc, etc. Currently, the following EditorConfig properties are supported: end_of_line indent_style indent_size/tab_width max_line_length



See the Prettier Options doc page for more details and examples.

Project-level Settings

JsPrettier supports project-level settings, specified in <project_name>.sublime-project files.

In order for your project-level settings to override previous configurations, you'll need to add a new js_prettier key and section under settings , as seen below.

Example Sublime Text Project File

{ "folders" : [ { "path" : "." } ], "settings" : { "js_prettier" : { "debug" : false , "prettier_cli_path" : "" , "node_path" : "" , "auto_format_on_save" : false , "auto_format_on_save_excludes" : [], "auto_format_on_save_requires_prettier_config" : false , "allow_inline_formatting" : false , "custom_file_extensions" : [], "max_file_size_limit" : -1 , "disable_tab_width_auto_detection" : false , "disable_prettier_cursor_offset" : false , "additional_cli_args" : {}, "prettier_options" : { "printWidth" : 80 , "tabWidth" : 2 , "singleQuote" : false , "trailingComma" : "es5" , "bracketSpacing" : true , "bracketSameLine" : false , "jsxSingleQuote" : false , "parser" : "babel" , "semi" : true , "requirePragma" : false , "proseWrap" : "preserve" , "arrowParens" : "always" , "htmlWhitespaceSensitivity" : "css" , "quoteProps" : "as-needed" , "vueIndentScriptAndStyle" : false , "embeddedLanguageFormatting" : "auto" , "editorconfig" : true } } } }

Prettier Configuration Files

When Prettier configuration files are detected, options defined in Sublime Text are ignored, with the exception of parser , tabWidth and useTabs . These options are automatically set based on syntax settings of the current file or selection(s) defined in Sublime Text.

Custom Prettier Config File Path

To specify a custom Prettier config path, simply add a --config <path> key-value item to additional_cli_args . Here's an example:

{ "additional_cli_args" : { "--config" : "~/some/path/from/my/home/.prettierrc" , "--config-precedence" : "prefer-file" , "--ignore-path" : "${project_path}/.prettierignore" } }

Disable Prettier Config File Discovery

You can also add the --no-config option to the additional_cli_args setting, and tell Prettier not to attempt to find config files.

{ "additional_cli_args" : { "--no-config" : "" } }

Prettier Ignore Config File Discovery ( .prettierignore )

When the --ignore-path option is NOT specified in additional_cli_args , the plug-in will attempt to discover and set --ignore-path <file> when a .prettierignore config exists in the same directory of the source file (first), or the active Sublime Text project root directory (second).

Prettier Plugin Support

Prettier PHP

In most cases, Prettier PHP works as drop-in replacement for Prettier. However, JsPrettier only detects if you're formatting a PHP file (or PHP selection), and sets the --parser to php accordingly. Aside from that, it's up to you ensure your config(s) conform to Prettier PHP options.

To install Prettier PHP in your project root, and use it as a drop-in replacement for Prettier:

cd to/project/directory npm install @prettier/plugin-php

Prettier Community Plugins

Here's an example SublimeText project (posted in Issue #239) that uses the Prettier Community Plugin NiklasPor/prettier-plugin-go-template to format *.gohtml files.

And another example project that uses @trivago/prettier-plugin-sort-imports to sort imports (posted in Issue #240).

Issues

To report a bug or a make suggestion, please open a new issue selecting the appropriate Issue Template (Bug report or Feature request). Be sure to follow the guidelines outlined in each template... otherwise your submission will be subject to immediate closure.

Changes

Please visit the Changelog page for a complete list of changes.

Author

Jon LaBelle

License

MIT License