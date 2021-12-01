Split a
levelupdatabase into sublevels with their own keyspace, encoding and events.
If you are upgrading: please see UPGRADING.md.
const sub = require('subleveldown')
const level = require('level')
const db = level('db')
const example = sub(db, 'example')
const nested = sub(example, 'nested')
The
example and
nested db's are just regular
levelup instances:
example.put('hello', 'world', function () {
nested.put('hi', 'welt', function () {
// Prints { key: 'hi', value: 'welt' }
nested.createReadStream().on('data', console.log)
})
})
Or with promises and iterators:
await example.put('hello', 'world')
await nested.put('hi', 'welt')
for await (const [key, value] of nested.iterator()) {
// Prints ['hi', 'welt']
console.log([key, value])
}
Sublevels see their own keys as well as keys of any nested sublevels:
// Prints:
// { key: '!nested!hi', value: 'welt' }
// { key: 'hello', value: 'world' }
example.createReadStream().on('data', console.log)
They also support
db.clear() which is very useful to empty a bucket of stuff:
example.clear(function (err) {})
// Or delete a range within `example`
example.clear({ gt: 'hello' }, function (err) {})
// With promises
await example.clear()
subleveldown separates a
levelup database into sections - or sublevels from here on out. Think SQL tables, but evented, ranged and realtime!
Each sublevel is a
levelup of its own. This means it has the exact same interface as its parent database, but its own keyspace and events. In addition, sublevels are individually wrapped with
encoding-down, giving us per-sublevel encodings. For example, it's possible to have one sublevel with Buffer keys and another with
'utf8' encoded keys. The same goes for values. Like so:
sub(db, 'one', { valueEncoding: 'json' })
sub(db, 'two', { keyEncoding: 'binary' })
There is one limitation, however: keys must encode to either strings or Buffers. This is not likely to affect you, unless you use custom encodings or the
id encoding (which bypasses encodings and thus makes it your responsibility to ensure keys are either strings or Buffers). If in that case you do pass in a key that is not a string or Buffer, it will be irreversibly converted to a string.
Authored by @mafintosh and inspired by
level-sublevel by @dominictarr,
subleveldown has become an official part of Level. As
level-sublevel is no longer under active development, we recommend switching to
subleveldown to get the latest and greatest of the Level ecosystem. These two modules largely offer the same functionality, except for hooks and per-batch prefixes.
subdb = sub(db[, prefix][, options])
Returns a
levelup instance that uses subleveldown to prefix the keys of the underlying store of
db. The required
db parameter must be a
levelup instance. Any layers that this instance may have (like
encoding-down or
subleveldown itself) are peeled off to get to the innermost
abstract-leveldown compliant store (like
leveldown). This ensures there is no double encoding step.
The
prefix must be a string. If omitted, the effective prefix is two separators, e.g.
'!!'. If
db is already a subleveldown-powered instance, the effective prefix is a combined prefix, e.g.
'!one!!two!'.
The optional
options parameter has the following
subleveldown specific properties:
separator (string, default:
'!') Character for separating sublevel prefixes from user keys and each other. Must sort before characters used in prefixes. An error will be thrown if that's not the case.
open (function) Optional open hook called when the underlying
levelup instance has been opened. The hook receives a callback which must be called to finish opening.
Any other
options are passed along to the underlying
levelup and
encoding-down constructors. See their documentation for further details.
With npm do:
npm i subleveldown -S
Level/subleveldown is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:
Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.
See the Contribution Guide for more details.
