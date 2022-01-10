A command line tool to statically analyse your page in order to generate the most optimal web font subsets, then inject them into your page.
Speed up your time to first meaningful paint by reducing the web font payload and critical path to the font files.
Subfont will:
woff2 and
woff formats
font-family definitions (enables missing glyph fallback)
@font-face declaring CSS at the bottom of your page, moving it off the critical path
Currently supported font services:
If you know of font services with liberal font usage licenses, open an issue and we'll add support for them
Get the basic CLI tool, which supports subsetting Google Fonts and optimizing all local fonts with preloading instructions:
npm install -g subfont
Run subfont on the files you are ready to deploy to a static file hosting service. If these are build artifacts from another build system, and not the original files, run
subfont path/to/artifacts/index.html -i to have
subfont clobber the dist files in their original location.
If you want to run directly against your raw original files, it is recommended to create a recursive copy of your files which you run
subfont on. This keeps your original authoring abstraction unchanged.
You can have subfont output a copy of your input files to a new directory. This uses Assetgraph to trace a dependency graph of your website and writes it to your specified output directory. Be aware of any errors or warnings that might indicate Assetgraph having problems with your code, and be sure to double check that the expected files are in the output directory. Run
subfont path/to/index.html -o path/to/outputDir.
You can also have subfont scrape a website directly using http and write the output to local disk. This use is likely to fail in a number of ways and should mostly considered a demo feature if you just want to give the tool a quick go to see what it will do to your page. Run
subfont https://yourpage.me -o path/to/outputDir.
$ subfont --help
Create optimal font subsets from your actual font usage.
subfont [options] <htmlFile(s) | url(s)>
Options:
--help Show help [boolean]
--version Show version number [boolean]
--root Path to your web root (will be deduced from your input files
if not specified) [string]
--canonical-root, --canonicalroot URI root where the site will be deployed. Must be either an
absolute, a protocol-relative, or a root-relative url[string]
--output, -o Directory where results should be written to [string]
--browsers Override your projects browserslist configuration to specify
which browsers to support. Controls font formats and
polyfill. Defaults to browserslist's default query if your
project has no browserslist configuration [string]
--formats Font formats to use when subsetting. The default is to select
the formats based on the browser capabilities as specified
via --browsers or the browserslist configuration.
[array] [choices: "woff2", "woff", "truetype"]
--fallbacks Include fallbacks so the original font will be loaded when
dynamic content gets injected at runtime. Disable with
--no-fallbacks [boolean] [default: true]
--dynamic Also trace the usage of fonts in a headless browser with
JavaScript enabled [boolean] [default: false]
--in-place, -i Modify HTML-files in-place. Only use on build artifacts
[boolean] [default: false]
--inline-css Inline CSS that declares the @font-face for the subset fonts
[boolean] [default: false]
--font-display Injects a font-display value into the @font-face CSS.
[string] [choices: "auto", "block", "swap", "fallback", "optional"] [default: "swap"]
--recursive, -r Crawl all HTML-pages linked with relative and root relative
links. This stays inside your domain
[boolean] [default: false]
--relative-urls Issue relative urls instead of root-relative ones
[boolean] [default: false]
--silent, -s Do not write anything to stdout [boolean] [default: false]
--debug, -d Verbose insights into font glyph detection
[boolean] [default: false]
--dry-run, --dry, --dryrun Don't write anything to disk [boolean] [default: false]
MIT