Small progressive client-side HTTP request library, and Node.js module with the same API, supporting many high-level HTTP client features
npm:
npm install superagent
yarn:
yarn add superagent
const superagent = require('superagent');
// callback
superagent
.post('/api/pet')
.send({ name: 'Manny', species: 'cat' }) // sends a JSON post body
.set('X-API-Key', 'foobar')
.set('accept', 'json')
.end((err, res) => {
// Calling the end function will send the request
});
// promise with then/catch
superagent.post('/api/pet').then(console.log).catch(console.error);
// promise with async/await
(async () => {
try {
const res = await superagent.post('/api/pet');
console.log(res);
} catch (err) {
console.error(err);
}
})();
The browser-ready, minified version of
superagent is only 6 KB (minified and gzipped)!
Browser-ready versions of this module are available via jsdelivr, unpkg, and also in the
node_modules/superagent/dist folder in downloads of the
superagent package.
Note that we also provide unminified versions with
.jsinstead of
.min.jsfile extensions.
This is the solution for you if you're just using
<script> tags everywhere!
<script src="https://polyfill.io/v3/polyfill.min.js?features=Array.from,Promise,Symbol,Object.setPrototypeOf,Object.getOwnPropertySymbols,Set,Math.trunc,BigInt,Map,Reflect,WeakMap,WeakRef,WeakSet,BigInt,Map,Reflect,WeakMap,WeakRef,WeakSet"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/superagent"></script>
<!-- if you wish to use unpkg.com instead: -->
<!-- <script src="https://unpkg.com/superagent"></script> -->
<script type="text/javascript">
(function() {
// superagent is exposed as `window.superagent`
// if you wish to use "request" instead please
// uncomment the following line of code:
// `window.request = superagent;`
superagent
.post('/api/pet')
.send({ name: 'Manny', species: 'cat' }) // sends a JSON post body
.set('X-API-Key', 'foobar')
.set('accept', 'json')
.end(function (err, res) {
// Calling the end function will send the request
});
})();
</script>
If you are using browserify, webpack, rollup, or another bundler, then you can follow the same usage as Node above.
Node: v6.x+
Browsers (see .browserslistrc):
npx browserslist
and_chr 71
and_ff 64
and_qq 1.2
and_uc 11.8
android 67
android 4.4.3-4.4.4
baidu 7.12
bb 10
bb 7
chrome 73
chrome 72
chrome 71
edge 18
edge 17
firefox 66
firefox 65
ie 11
ie 10
ie 9
ie_mob 11
ie_mob 10
ios_saf 12.0-12.1
ios_saf 11.3-11.4
op_mini all
op_mob 46
op_mob 12.1
opera 58
opera 57
safari 12
safari 11.1
samsung 8.2
samsung 7.2-7.4
We recommend using https://polyfill.io (specifically with the bundle mentioned in VanillaJS above):
<script src="https://polyfill.io/v3/polyfill.min.js?features=Array.from,Promise,Symbol,Object.setPrototypeOf,Object.getOwnPropertySymbols,Set,Math.trunc,BigInt,Map,Reflect,WeakMap,WeakRef,WeakSet"></script>
Promise,
Array.from,
Symbol,
Object.getOwnPropertySymbols, and
Object.setPrototypeOf
window.FormData (we recommend formdata-polyfill),
Set,
Math.trunc,
BigInt,
Map,
Reflect,
WeakMap,
WeakRef, and
WeakSet
SuperAgent is easily extended via plugins.
const nocache = require('superagent-no-cache');
const superagent = require('superagent');
const prefix = require('superagent-prefix')('/static');
superagent
.get('/some-url')
.query({ action: 'edit', city: 'London' }) // query string
.use(prefix) // Prefixes *only* this request
.use(nocache) // Prevents caching of *only* this request
.end((err, res) => {
// Do something
});
Existing plugins:
Please prefix your plugin with
superagent-* so that it can easily be found by others.
For SuperAgent extensions such as couchdb and oauth visit the wiki.
Please see GitHub releases page for the current changelog.
Our breaking changes are mostly in rarely used functionality and from stricter error handling.
application/x-www-form-urlencoded, using
arrayFormat: 'indices' semantics of
qs library. (See: https://www.npmjs.com/package/qs#stringifying)
tinyify and the latest version of Babel using
@babel/preset-env and
.browserslistrc)
caniuse-lite and
eslint-plugin-compat
.babelrc
.end() callbacks to
.then() or
await.
.send() multiple times. Invalid calls to
.send() will now throw instead of sending garbage.
.parse() in the browser version, rename it to
.serialize().
undefined in query-string values being sent literally as the text "undefined", switch to checking for missing value instead.
?key=undefined is now
?key (without a value).
.then() in Internet Explorer, ensure that you have a polyfill that adds a global
Promise object.
.end(function(res){}) use
.then(res => {}).
|Name
|Kornel Lesiński
|Peter Lyons
|Hunter Loftis
|Nick Baugh
MIT © TJ Holowaychuk