subdomain

Node.js Express Subdomain Middleware.

What does it do?

Subdomain can:

Append the request's subdomain to the path, so express can route it based on the subdomain. Handle the www subdomain in two special ways:

* Remove the www subdomain by redirecting users. * Ignore the www subdomain, routing requests as if no subdomain was used.

Use a path prefix that you supply.

How do I use it?

Install it from npm:

npm install subdomain

Include it in your express app configuration:

var app , express = require ( 'express' ); app = express(); var subdomainOptions = { base : 'yourdomain.com' }; app.use( require ( 'subdomain' )(subdomainOptions));

Order matters with express, so make sure you are injecting the middleware before any routes that depend on it.

Now you can do things like:

app.get( '/subdomain/:domain/dashboard' , function ( req, res, next ) { res.end(req.params.domain + '.mydomain.com: "/dashboard"' ); });

or

app.get( '/subdomain/blog/' , function ( request, response ) { response.end( 'BLOG.LOCALHOST: "/"' ); });

Options

You can pass any of these options to the function returned by require('subdomain') :

Option Default Value Description base required Supply your top level domain. removeWWW false Should the www subdomain be removed and the user redirected to the base? ignoreWWW false Should the www subdomain be ignored and the request routed without the /subdomain/:domain component added to the front of the path? prefix "subdomain" What prefix should subdomain put in the path? debug false Not currently implemented.

Credits

I thought that this was a pretty sweet project express-subdomain-handler but I wanted it crafted a bit differently for my purposes and the ability to force HTTPS and removal of the unneccessary 'www' prefix. Thanks for the inspiration @WilsonPage

Take a look at the contributors who make this project possible.

Complete Usage Example

127.0.0.1 localhost 127.0.0.1 blog.localhost 127.0.0.1 writing.localhost

server