Node.js Express Subdomain Middleware.
Subdomain can:
* Remove the www subdomain by redirecting users.
* Ignore the www subdomain, routing requests as if no subdomain was used.
Install it from npm:
npm install subdomain
Include it in your express app configuration:
var app
, express = require('express');
app = express();
var subdomainOptions = {
base: 'yourdomain.com' //base is required, you'll get an error without it.
};
app.use(require('subdomain')(subdomainOptions));
Order matters with express, so make sure you are injecting the middleware before any routes that depend on it.
Now you can do things like:
app.get('/subdomain/:domain/dashboard', function(req, res, next){
//Show a subdomain specific dashboard.
//example: customer1.mydomain.com would see their dashboard.
res.end(req.params.domain + '.mydomain.com: "/dashboard"');
});
or
app.get('/subdomain/blog/', function(request, response) {
response.end('BLOG.LOCALHOST: "/"');
});
You can pass any of these options to the function returned by
require('subdomain'):
|Option
|Default Value
|Description
|base
|required
|Supply your top level domain.
|removeWWW
|false
|Should the www subdomain be removed and the user redirected to the base?
|ignoreWWW
|false
|Should the www subdomain be ignored and the request routed without the
/subdomain/:domain component added to the front of the path?
|prefix
|"subdomain"
|What prefix should subdomain put in the path?
|debug
|false
|Not currently implemented.
I thought that this was a pretty sweet project express-subdomain-handler but I wanted it crafted a bit differently for my purposes and the ability to force HTTPS and removal of the unneccessary 'www' prefix. Thanks for the inspiration @WilsonPage
Take a look at the contributors who make this project possible.
127.0.0.1 localhost
127.0.0.1 blog.localhost
127.0.0.1 writing.localhost
/**
*
* @example basic
*
* @description limited example
* $ npm install express
* $ npm install subdomain
*
*/
var app
, express = require('express')
, subdomain = require('subdomain');
app = express();
app.use(subdomain({ base : 'localhost', removeWWW : true }));
app.get('/subdomain/blog/', function(request, response) {
response.end('BLOG.LOCALHOST: "/"');
});
app.get('/', function(request, response) {
response.end('LOCALHOST: "/"');
});
app.get('/hello', function(request, response) {
response.end('LOCALHOST: "/hello"');
});
app.listen(8000, function() {
console.log('> listening on port 8000');
});