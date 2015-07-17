openbase logo
by Edward Hotchkiss
1.2.0

Node.JS Express Subdomain Middleware.

Readme

subdomain Git Tip

Node.js Express Subdomain Middleware.

What does it do?

Subdomain can:

  1. Append the request's subdomain to the path, so express can route it based on the subdomain.
  2. Handle the www subdomain in two special ways:
* Remove the www subdomain by redirecting users.
* Ignore the www subdomain, routing requests as if no subdomain was used.
  1. Use a path prefix that you supply.

How do I use it?

Install it from npm:

npm install subdomain

Include it in your express app configuration:

var app
  , express = require('express');

app = express();

var subdomainOptions = {
  base: 'yourdomain.com' //base is required, you'll get an error without it.
};

app.use(require('subdomain')(subdomainOptions));

Order matters with express, so make sure you are injecting the middleware before any routes that depend on it.

Now you can do things like:

app.get('/subdomain/:domain/dashboard', function(req, res, next){
  //Show a subdomain specific dashboard.
  //example: customer1.mydomain.com would see their dashboard.
  res.end(req.params.domain + '.mydomain.com: "/dashboard"');
});

or

app.get('/subdomain/blog/', function(request, response) {
  response.end('BLOG.LOCALHOST: "/"');
});

Options

You can pass any of these options to the function returned by require('subdomain'):

OptionDefault ValueDescription
baserequiredSupply your top level domain.
removeWWWfalseShould the www subdomain be removed and the user redirected to the base?
ignoreWWWfalseShould the www subdomain be ignored and the request routed without the /subdomain/:domain component added to the front of the path?
prefix"subdomain"What prefix should subdomain put in the path?
debugfalseNot currently implemented.

Credits

I thought that this was a pretty sweet project express-subdomain-handler but I wanted it crafted a bit differently for my purposes and the ability to force HTTPS and removal of the unneccessary 'www' prefix. Thanks for the inspiration @WilsonPage

Take a look at the contributors who make this project possible.

Complete Usage Example

/etc/hosts

127.0.0.1 localhost
127.0.0.1 blog.localhost
127.0.0.1 writing.localhost

server

/**
 *
 * @example basic
 *
 * @description limited example
 * $ npm install express
 * $ npm install subdomain
 *
 */

var app
  , express = require('express')
  , subdomain = require('subdomain');

app = express();

app.use(subdomain({ base : 'localhost', removeWWW : true }));

app.get('/subdomain/blog/', function(request, response) {
  response.end('BLOG.LOCALHOST: "/"');
});

app.get('/', function(request, response) {
  response.end('LOCALHOST: "/"');
});

app.get('/hello', function(request, response) {
  response.end('LOCALHOST: "/hello"');
});

app.listen(8000, function() {
  console.log('> listening on port 8000');
});

