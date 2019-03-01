subcommand

Create CLI tools with subcommands. A minimalist CLI router based on minimist and cliclopts.

basic usage

first, define your CLI API in JSON like this:

var commands = [ { name : 'foo' , options : [ { name : 'loud' , boolean : true , default : false , abbr : 'v' , help : 'print out all output loudly' } ], command : function foo ( args ) { } }, { name : 'bar' , command : function bar ( args ) { } } ]

then pass them into subcommand :

var subcommand = require ( 'subcommand' ) var match = subcommand(config, opts)

subcommand returns a function (called match above) that you can use to match/route arguments to their subcommands

the return value will be true if a subcommand was matched, or false if no subcommand was matched

var matched = match([ 'foo' ]) var matched = match([ 'foo' , 'baz' , 'taco' ]) var matched = match([ 'bar' ]) var matched = match([ 'uhoh' ])

advanced usage

instead of an array, you can also pass an object that looks like this as the first argument to subcommand :

{ root: // root command options and handler defaults: // default options all : // function that gets called always , regardless of match or no match none : // function that gets called only when there is no matched subcommand usage : // subcommand to use for printing usage commands: // the commands array from basic usage }

see test.js for a concrete example

root

to pass options to the 'root' command (e.g. when no subcommand is passed in), set up your config like this:

var config = { root : { options : [ { name : 'loud' , boolean : true , default : false , abbr : 'v' } ], command : function ( args ) { } }, commands : yourSubCommandsArray }

defaults

you can pass in a defaults options array, and all subcommands as well as the root command will inherit the default options

var config = { defaults : [ { name : 'path' , default : process.cwd()} ], commands : yourSubCommandsArray }

all

pass a function under the all key and it will get called with the parsed arguments 100% of the time

var config = { all : function all ( args ) { }, commands : yourSubCommandsArray }

none

pass a function under the none key and it will get called when no subcommand is matched

var config = { none : function none ( args ) { }, commands : yourSubCommandsArray }

usage

The usage option makes it easy to print cliclops usage for the root command and subcommands.

Basic usage

By default, usage is printed with the --help or -h option. Set usage to true to print cliclops.usage() with --help :

var config = { usage : true }

Use usage.help to print information above cliclops.usage() . Change the name of the usage option by specifying usage.option :

var config = { usage : { help : 'general usage info' , option : { name : 'info' , abbr : 'i' } } }

This will print the usage with --info or -i instead of --help . The option is used for the root and subcommands.

Advanced Usage

You can also define custom usage functions for the root and subcommands. These are passed the help text and cliclops.usage() .