Create CLI tools with subcommands. A minimalist CLI router based on minimist and cliclopts.
first, define your CLI API in JSON like this:
var commands = [
{
name: 'foo',
options: [ // cliclopts options
{
name: 'loud',
boolean: true,
default: false,
abbr: 'v',
help: 'print out all output loudly'
}
],
command: function foo (args) {
// called when `foo` is matched
}
},
{
name: 'bar',
command: function bar (args) {
// called when `bar` is matched
}
}
]
then pass them into
subcommand:
var subcommand = require('subcommand')
var match = subcommand(config, opts)
subcommand returns a function (called
match above) that you can use to match/route arguments to their subcommands
the return value will be
true if a subcommand was matched, or
false if no subcommand was matched
var matched = match(['foo'])
// matched will be true, and foo's `command` function will be called
var matched = match(['foo', 'baz', 'taco'])
// matched will be true, and foo's `command` function will be called with `['baz', 'taco']`
var matched = match(['bar'])
// matched will be true, and bar's `command` function will be called
var matched = match(['uhoh'])
// matched will be false
instead of an array, you can also pass an object that looks like this as the first argument to
subcommand:
{
root: // root command options and handler
defaults: // default options
all: // function that gets called always, regardless of match or no match
none: // function that gets called only when there is no matched subcommand
usage: // subcommand to use for printing usage
commands: // the commands array from basic usage
}
see
test.js for a concrete example
to pass options to the 'root' command (e.g. when no subcommand is passed in), set up your config like this:
var config = {
root: {
options: [ // cliclopts options
{
name: 'loud',
boolean: true,
default: false,
abbr: 'v'
}
],
command: function (args) {
// called when no subcommand is specified
}
},
commands: yourSubCommandsArray
}
you can pass in a defaults options array, and all subcommands as well as the root command will inherit the default options
var config = {
defaults: [
{name: 'path', default: process.cwd()} // all commands (and root) will now always have a 'path' default option
],
commands: yourSubCommandsArray
}
pass a function under the
all key and it will get called with the parsed arguments 100% of the time
var config = {
all: function all (args) { /** will be called always in addition to the command/root `command` handlers **/ },
commands: yourSubCommandsArray
}
pass a function under the
none key and it will get called when no subcommand is matched
var config = {
none: function none (args) { /** will only be called when no subcommand is matched **/ },
commands: yourSubCommandsArray
}
The
usage option makes it easy to print cliclops usage for the root command and subcommands.
By default, usage is printed with the
--help or
-h option. Set usage to true to print
cliclops.usage() with
--help:
var config = {
usage: true
}
Use
usage.help to print information above
cliclops.usage(). Change the name of the usage option by specifying
usage.option:
var config = {
usage: {
help: 'general usage info',
option: {
name: 'info',
abbr: 'i'
}
}
}
This will print the usage with
--info or
-i instead of
--help. The option is used for the root and subcommands.
You can also define custom usage functions for the root and subcommands. These are passed the help text and
cliclops.usage().
var config = {
usage: {
help: 'general help message', // Message to print before cliclops.usage()
option: {
// minimist option to use for printing usage
name: 'help',
abbr: 'h'
},
command: function (args, help, usage) {
// optional function to print usage.
console.log(help) // prints: "general help message"
console.log(usage) // prints: cliclops.usage()
}
},
commands: [{
name: 'foo',
help: 'foo help message',
options: [
{
name: 'loud',
help: 'print out all output loudly'
}
],
usage: function (args, help, usage) {
// called when `foo` is matched and --help option is used
console.log(help) // prints: "foo help message"
console.log(usage) // prints: cliclops.usage()
},
command: function foo (args) {
// called when `foo` is matched
}
}]
}