Strongly-Typed Events

Lightweight, strongly-typed events, with monitored subscriptions.

Documentation: API + WiKi.

Compatible with all existing events - see Extras.

Install

npm i sub-events

Usage

On event-provider side:

import {SubEvent} from 'sub-events' ; const e: SubEvent< string > = new SubEvent(); e.emit( 'hello' );

API: SubEvent, emit

On event-consumer side:

const sub = e.subscribe( ( data: string ) => { }); sub.cancel();

API: Subscription, subscribe, cancel

Monitoring Subscriptions

Class SubEventCount extends SubEvent with event onCount, to observe the number of subscriptions:

import {SubEventCount, ISubCountChange} from 'sub-events' ; const e: SubEventCount< string > = new SubEventCount(); e.onCount.subscribe( ( info: ISubCountChange ) => { }); const sub = e.subscribe( data => {}); sub.cancel();

API: SubEventCount, onCount

Browser

When including directly from HTML, you can access all types under subEvents namespace:

< script src = "./node_modules/sub-events/dist" > </ script > < script > const e = new subEvents.SubEvent(); e.subscribe( data => { }); </ script >

Note that pre-built script includes only the core library, without the Extras, which you can bundle yourself as needed.