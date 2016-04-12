openbase logo
stylus-type-utils

by Blake Embrey
0.0.3 (see all)

Stylus typography functions and type conversion

988

29

6yrs ago

2

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

Stylus Type Utils

Much needed Stylus typeography unit coersion and normalization. Provides several common unit conversion functions to convert between types effortlessly and in sync with the content font size.

Installation

npm install stylus-type-utils --save

With Plugin Use

stylus -u stylus-type-utils app.styl

@import "type-utils";

With Direct Import

@import "node_modules/stylus-type-utils";

API

To use the stylus-type-utils library within your framework, use @import or use via the Stylus JS API.

base-font-size = 100% // Change to adjust the conversion process
support-for-ie = true // Set to `false` for no `px` output with `rem`

px(unit, ignore-base-font-size)
pt(unit, ignore-base-font-size)
em(unit, ignore-base-font-size)
rem(unit, ignore-base-font-size)
percent(unit, ignore-base-font-size)

When using the functions, omitting a unit type will assume the function unit type. E.g. px(16) -> px(16px).

The second parameter, ignore-base-font-size, allows the function to act as if the base-font-size was to set 100%.

Example Usage

@import "node_modules/stylus-type-utils"

base-font-size = 75%

px(16) // 12px
px(16, true) // 16px
px(16px) // 12px
px(1.2em) // 14.4px
em(16px) // 0.75em

rem(16px) // 12px, 0.75rem

support-for-ie = false // No more px + rem output when using rem function

rem(16px) // 0.75rem
rem(16px, true) // 1rem

base-font-size = 100%

rem(16px) // 1rem

License

MIT

