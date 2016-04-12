Stylus Type Utils

Much needed Stylus typeography unit coersion and normalization. Provides several common unit conversion functions to convert between types effortlessly and in sync with the content font size.

Installation

npm install stylus- type -utils

With Plugin Use

stylus -u stylus-type-utils app .styl @ import "type-utils" ;

With Direct Import

@ import "node_modules/stylus-type-utils" ;

API

To use the stylus-type-utils library within your framework, use @import or use via the Stylus JS API.

base- font-size = 100% // Change to adjust the conversion process support- for -ie = true px (unit, ignore-base-font-size) pt (unit, ignore-base-font-size) em (unit, ignore-base-font-size) rem (unit, ignore-base-font-size) percent (unit, ignore-base-font-size)

When using the functions, omitting a unit type will assume the function unit type. E.g. px(16) -> px(16px) .

The second parameter, ignore-base-font-size , allows the function to act as if the base-font-size was to set 100% .

Example Usage

@import "node_modules/stylus-type-utils" base- font-size = 75% px ( 16 ) px ( 16 , true) px ( 16px ) px ( 1.2em ) em ( 16px ) rem ( 16px ) support- for -ie = false rem ( 16px ) rem ( 16px , true) base- font-size = 100% rem ( 16px )

License

MIT