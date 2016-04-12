Much needed Stylus typeography unit coersion and normalization. Provides several common unit conversion functions to convert between types effortlessly and in sync with the content font size.
npm install stylus-type-utils --save
stylus -u stylus-type-utils app.styl
@import "type-utils";
@import "node_modules/stylus-type-utils";
To use the
stylus-type-utils library within your framework, use
@import or use via the Stylus JS API.
base-font-size = 100% // Change to adjust the conversion process
support-for-ie = true // Set to `false` for no `px` output with `rem`
px(unit, ignore-base-font-size)
pt(unit, ignore-base-font-size)
em(unit, ignore-base-font-size)
rem(unit, ignore-base-font-size)
percent(unit, ignore-base-font-size)
When using the functions, omitting a unit type will assume the function unit type. E.g.
px(16) -> px(16px).
The second parameter,
ignore-base-font-size, allows the function to act as if the
base-font-size was to set
100%.
@import "node_modules/stylus-type-utils"
base-font-size = 75%
px(16) // 12px
px(16, true) // 16px
px(16px) // 12px
px(1.2em) // 14.4px
em(16px) // 0.75em
rem(16px) // 12px, 0.75rem
support-for-ie = false // No more px + rem output when using rem function
rem(16px) // 0.75rem
rem(16px, true) // 1rem
base-font-size = 100%
rem(16px) // 1rem
MIT