Stylus Mixins

A collection of Stylus mixins which can be used in conjunction with Stylus Autoprefixer or similar, to mimic, improve, and extend the functionality of Nib.

Documentation

Documentation for each mixin can be found in the docs directory.

General

Media Queries

Text

Units

Helpers

Column Span Width - col-span-width()

Timing Function Variables - Cubic Bezier values for common easing functions

Running Tests

All mixins have test coverage to ensure everything works as expected. To run the tests, clone this repo and run:

npm test

Licence

ISC © Jack Brewer