A Stylus loader for webpack. Compiles Styl to CSS.

Getting Started

To begin, you'll need to install stylus and stylus-loader :

npm install stylus stylus-loader --save-dev

or

yarn add -D stylus stylus-loader

or

pnpm add -D stylus stylus-loader Then add the loader to your `webpack` config. For example: **webpack.config.js** ```js module.exports = { module: { rules: [ { test: /\.styl$/, loader: "stylus-loader", // compiles Styl to CSS }, ], }, };

And run webpack via your preferred method.

Options

Name Type Default Description stylusOptions {Object\|Function} {} Options for Stylus. sourceMap {Boolean} compiler.devtool Enables/Disables generation of source maps. webpackImporter {Boolean} true Enables/Disables the default Webpack importer. additionalData {String\|Function} undefined Prepends/Appends Stylus code to the actual entry file. implementation {String\|Function} stylus Setup Stylus implementation to use.

stylusOptions

Type: Object|Function Default: {}

You can pass any Stylus specific options to the stylus-loader through the stylusOptions property in the loader options. See the Stylus documentation. Options in dash-case should use camelCase.

Object

Use an object to pass options through to Stylus.

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.styl$/ , use : [ { loader : "style-loader" , }, { loader : "css-loader" , }, { loader : "stylus-loader" , options : { stylusOptions : { use : [ "nib" ], include : [path.join(__dirname, "src/styl/config" )], import : [ "nib" , path.join(__dirname, "src/styl/mixins" )], define : [ [ "$development" , process.env.NODE_ENV === "development" ], [ "rawVar" , 42 , true ], ], includeCSS : false , resolveURL : true , lineNumbers : true , hoistAtrules : true , compress : true , }, }, }, ], }, ], }, };

Function

Allows setting the options passed through to Stylus based off of the loader context.

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.styl/ , use : [ "style-loader" , "css-loader" , { loader : "stylus-loader" , options : { stylusOptions : ( loaderContext ) => { const { resourcePath, rootContext } = loaderContext; const relativePath = path.relative(rootContext, resourcePath); if (relativePath === "styles/foo.styl" ) { return { paths : [ "absolute/path/c" , "absolute/path/d" ], }; } return { paths : [ "absolute/path/a" , "absolute/path/b" ], }; }, }, }, ], }, ], }, };

sourceMap

Type: Boolean

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.styl$/i , use : [ "style-loader" , { loader : "css-loader" , options : { sourceMap : true , }, }, { loader : "stylus-loader" , options : { sourceMap : true , }, }, ], }, ], }, };

webpackImporter

Type: Boolean Default: true

Enables/Disables the default Webpack importer.

This can improve performance in some cases. Use it with caution because aliases and @import at-rules starting with ~ will not work.

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.styl/i , use : [ "style-loader" , "css-loader" , { loader : "stylus-loader" , options : { webpackImporter : false , }, }, ], }, ], }, };

additionalData

Type: String|Function Default: undefined

Prepends Stylus code before the actual entry file. In this case, the stylus-loader will not override the source but just prepend the entry's content.

This is especially useful when some of your Stylus variables depend on the environment:

ℹ Since you're injecting code, this will break the source mappings in your entry file. Often there's a simpler solution than this, like multiple Stylus entry files.

String

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.styl/ , use : [ "style-loader" , "css-loader" , { loader : "stylus-loader" , options : { additionalData : `@env: ${process.env.NODE_ENV} ;` , }, }, ], }, ], }, };

Function

Sync

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.styl/ , use : [ "style-loader" , "css-loader" , { loader : "stylus-loader" , options : { additionalData : ( content, loaderContext ) => { const { resourcePath, rootContext } = loaderContext; const relativePath = path.relative(rootContext, resourcePath); if (relativePath === "styles/foo.styl" ) { return "value = 100px" + content; } return "value 200px" + content; }, }, }, ], }, ], }, };

Async

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.styl/ , use : [ "style-loader" , "css-loader" , { loader : "stylus-loader" , options : { additionalData : async (content, loaderContext) => { const { resourcePath, rootContext } = loaderContext; const relativePath = path.relative(rootContext, resourcePath); if (relativePath === "styles/foo.styl" ) { return "value = 100px" + content; } return "value 200px" + content; }, }, }, ], }, ], }, };

implementation

Type: Function | String

The special implementation option determines which implementation of Stylus to use. Overrides the locally installed peerDependency version of stylus .

Function

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.styl/i , use : [ "style-loader" , "css-loader" , { loader : "stylus-loader" , options : { implementation : require ( "stylus" ), }, }, ], }, ], }, };

String

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.styl/i , use : [ "style-loader" , "css-loader" , { loader : "stylus-loader" , options : { implementation : require .resolve( "stylus" ), }, }, ], }, ], }, };

Examples

Normal usage

Chain the stylus-loader with the css-loader and the style-loader to immediately apply all styles to the DOM.

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.styl$/ , use : [ { loader : "style-loader" , }, { loader : "css-loader" , }, { loader : "stylus-loader" , }, ], }, ], }, };

Source maps

To enable sourcemaps for CSS, you'll need to pass the sourceMap property in the loader's options. If this is not passed, the loader will respect the setting for webpack source maps, set in devtool .

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { devtool : "source-map" , module : { rules : [ { test : /\.styl$/ , use : [ "style-loader" , { loader : "css-loader" , options : { sourceMap : true , }, }, { loader : "stylus-loader" , options : { sourceMap : true , }, }, ], }, ], }, };

Using nib with stylus

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.styl$/ , use : [ { loader : "style-loader" , }, { loader : "css-loader" , }, { loader : "stylus-loader" , options : { stylusOptions : { use : [ require ( "nib" )()], import : [ "nib" ], }, }, }, ], }, ], }, };

Import JSON files

Stylus does not provide resolving capabilities in the json function. Therefore webpack resolver does not work for .json files. Use stylus resolver .

index.styl

json ( 'vars.json' ) @media queries-small body display nope

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.styl$/ , use : [ "style-loader" , "css-loader" , { loader : "stylus-loader" , options : { stylusOptions : { paths : [ "node_modules/vars" ], }, }, }, ], }, ], }, };

In production

Usually, it's recommended to extract the style sheets into a dedicated file in production using the MiniCssExtractPlugin. This way your styles are not dependent on JavaScript.

webpack resolver

Webpack provides an advanced mechanism to resolve files. The stylus-loader applies the webpack resolver when processing queries. Thus you can import your Stylus modules from node_modules .

@import 'bootstrap-styl/bootstrap/index.styl' ;

Using ~ is deprecated and can be removed from your code (we recommend it), but we still support it for historical reasons. Why you can removed it? The loader will first try to resolve @import / @require as relative, if it cannot be resolved, the loader will try to resolve @import / @require inside node_modules . Just prepend them with a ~ which tells webpack to look up the modules .

@import "~bootstrap-styl/bootstrap/index.styl" ;

It's important to only prepend it with ~ , because ~/ resolves to the home-directory. Webpack needs to distinguish between bootstrap and ~bootstrap , because CSS and Styl files have no special syntax for importing relative files. Writing @import "file" is the same as @import "./file";

Stylus resolver

If you specify the paths option, modules will be searched in the given paths . This is Stylus default behavior.

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.styl/ , use : [ { loader : "style-loader" , }, { loader : "css-loader" , }, { loader : "stylus-loader" , options : { stylusOptions : { paths : [path.resolve(__dirname, "node_modules" )], }, }, }, ], }, ], }, };

Extracting style sheets

Bundling CSS with webpack has some nice advantages like referencing images and fonts with hashed urls or hot module replacement in development. In production, on the other hand, it's not a good idea to apply your style sheets depending on JS execution. Rendering may be delayed or even a FOUC might be visible. Thus it's often still better to have them as separate files in your final production build.

There are two possibilities to extract a style sheet from the bundle:

extract-loader (simpler, but specialized on the css-loader's output)

(simpler, but specialized on the css-loader's output) MiniCssExtractPlugin (more complex, but works in all use-cases)

Contributing

Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.

CONTRIBUTING

License

MIT