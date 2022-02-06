A Stylus loader for webpack. Compiles Styl to CSS.
To begin, you'll need to install
stylus and
stylus-loader:
npm install stylus stylus-loader --save-dev
or
yarn add -D stylus stylus-loader
or
pnpm add -D stylus stylus-loader
Then add the loader to your `webpack` config. For example:
**webpack.config.js**
```js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.styl$/,
loader: "stylus-loader", // compiles Styl to CSS
},
],
},
};
And run
webpack via your preferred method.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
stylusOptions
{Object\|Function}
{}
|Options for Stylus.
sourceMap
{Boolean}
compiler.devtool
|Enables/Disables generation of source maps.
webpackImporter
{Boolean}
true
|Enables/Disables the default Webpack importer.
additionalData
{String\|Function}
undefined
|Prepends/Appends
Stylus code to the actual entry file.
implementation
{String\|Function}
stylus
|Setup Stylus implementation to use.
stylusOptions
Type:
Object|Function
Default:
{}
You can pass any Stylus specific options to the
stylus-loader through the
stylusOptions property in the loader options.
See the Stylus documentation.
Options in dash-case should use camelCase.
Object
Use an object to pass options through to Stylus.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.styl$/,
use: [
{
loader: "style-loader",
},
{
loader: "css-loader",
},
{
loader: "stylus-loader",
options: {
stylusOptions: {
/**
* Specify Stylus plugins to use. Plugins may be passed as
* strings instead of importing them in your Webpack config.
*
* @type {(string|Function)[]}
* @default []
*/
use: ["nib"],
/**
* Add path(s) to the import lookup paths.
*
* @type {string[]}
* @default []
*/
include: [path.join(__dirname, "src/styl/config")],
/**
* Import the specified Stylus files/paths.
*
* @type {string[]}
* @default []
*/
import: ["nib", path.join(__dirname, "src/styl/mixins")],
/**
* Define Stylus variables or functions.
*
* @type {Array|Object}
* @default {}
*/
// Array is the recommended syntax: [key, value, raw]
define: [
["$development", process.env.NODE_ENV === "development"],
["rawVar", 42, true],
],
// Object is deprecated syntax (there is no possibility to specify "raw')
// define: {
// $development: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development',
// rawVar: 42,
// },
/**
* Include regular CSS on @import.
*
* @type {boolean}
* @default false
*/
includeCSS: false,
/**
* Resolve relative url()'s inside imported files.
*
* @see https://stylus-lang.com/docs/js.html#stylusresolveroptions
*
* @type {boolean|Object}
* @default { nocheck: true }
*/
resolveURL: true,
// resolveURL: { nocheck: true },
/**
* Emits comments in the generated CSS indicating the corresponding Stylus line.
*
* @see https://stylus-lang.com/docs/executable.html
*
* @type {boolean}
* @default false
*/
lineNumbers: true,
/**
* Move @import and @charset to the top.
*
* @see https://stylus-lang.com/docs/executable.html
*
* @type {boolean}
* @default false
*/
hoistAtrules: true,
/**
* Compress CSS output.
* In the "production" mode is `true` by default
*
* @see https://stylus-lang.com/docs/executable.html
*
* @type {boolean}
* @default false
*/
compress: true,
},
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
Function
Allows setting the options passed through to Stylus based off of the loader context.
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.styl/,
use: [
"style-loader",
"css-loader",
{
loader: "stylus-loader",
options: {
stylusOptions: (loaderContext) => {
// More information about available properties https://webpack.js.org/api/loaders/
const { resourcePath, rootContext } = loaderContext;
const relativePath = path.relative(rootContext, resourcePath);
if (relativePath === "styles/foo.styl") {
return {
paths: ["absolute/path/c", "absolute/path/d"],
};
}
return {
paths: ["absolute/path/a", "absolute/path/b"],
};
},
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
sourceMap
Type:
Boolean
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.styl$/i,
use: [
"style-loader",
{
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
sourceMap: true,
},
},
{
loader: "stylus-loader",
options: {
sourceMap: true,
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
webpackImporter
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Enables/Disables the default Webpack importer.
This can improve performance in some cases.
Use it with caution because aliases and
@import at-rules starting with
~ will not work.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.styl/i,
use: [
"style-loader",
"css-loader",
{
loader: "stylus-loader",
options: {
webpackImporter: false,
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
additionalData
Type:
String|Function
Default:
undefined
Prepends
Stylus code before the actual entry file.
In this case, the
stylus-loader will not override the source but just prepend the entry's content.
This is especially useful when some of your Stylus variables depend on the environment:
ℹ Since you're injecting code, this will break the source mappings in your entry file. Often there's a simpler solution than this, like multiple Stylus entry files.
String
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.styl/,
use: [
"style-loader",
"css-loader",
{
loader: "stylus-loader",
options: {
additionalData: `@env: ${process.env.NODE_ENV};`,
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
Function
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.styl/,
use: [
"style-loader",
"css-loader",
{
loader: "stylus-loader",
options: {
additionalData: (content, loaderContext) => {
// More information about available properties https://webpack.js.org/api/loaders/
const { resourcePath, rootContext } = loaderContext;
const relativePath = path.relative(rootContext, resourcePath);
if (relativePath === "styles/foo.styl") {
return "value = 100px" + content;
}
return "value 200px" + content;
},
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.styl/,
use: [
"style-loader",
"css-loader",
{
loader: "stylus-loader",
options: {
additionalData: async (content, loaderContext) => {
// More information about available properties https://webpack.js.org/api/loaders/
const { resourcePath, rootContext } = loaderContext;
const relativePath = path.relative(rootContext, resourcePath);
if (relativePath === "styles/foo.styl") {
return "value = 100px" + content;
}
return "value 200px" + content;
},
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
implementation
Type:
Function | String
The special
implementation option determines which implementation of Stylus to use. Overrides the locally installed
peerDependency version of
stylus.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.styl/i,
use: [
"style-loader",
"css-loader",
{
loader: "stylus-loader",
options: {
implementation: require("stylus"),
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.styl/i,
use: [
"style-loader",
"css-loader",
{
loader: "stylus-loader",
options: {
implementation: require.resolve("stylus"),
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
Chain the
stylus-loader with the
css-loader and the
style-loader to immediately apply all styles to the DOM.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.styl$/,
use: [
{
loader: "style-loader", // creates style nodes from JS strings
},
{
loader: "css-loader", // translates CSS into CommonJS
},
{
loader: "stylus-loader", // compiles Stylus to CSS
},
],
},
],
},
};
To enable sourcemaps for CSS, you'll need to pass the
sourceMap property in the loader's options. If this is not passed, the loader will respect the setting for webpack source maps, set in
devtool.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
devtool: "source-map", // any "source-map"-like devtool is possible
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.styl$/,
use: [
"style-loader",
{
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
sourceMap: true,
},
},
{
loader: "stylus-loader",
options: {
sourceMap: true,
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.styl$/,
use: [
{
loader: "style-loader", // creates style nodes from JS strings
},
{
loader: "css-loader", // translates CSS into CommonJS
},
{
loader: "stylus-loader", // compiles Stylus to CSS
options: {
stylusOptions: {
use: [require("nib")()],
import: ["nib"],
},
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
Stylus does not provide resolving capabilities in the
json function.
Therefore webpack resolver does not work for
.json files.
Use
stylus resolver.
index.styl
// Suppose the file is located here `node_modules/vars/vars.json`
json('vars.json')
@media queries-small
body
display nope
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.styl$/,
use: [
"style-loader",
"css-loader",
{
loader: "stylus-loader",
options: {
stylusOptions: {
// Specify the path. where to find files
paths: ["node_modules/vars"],
},
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
Usually, it's recommended to extract the style sheets into a dedicated file in production using the MiniCssExtractPlugin. This way your styles are not dependent on JavaScript.
Webpack provides an advanced mechanism to resolve files.
The
stylus-loader applies the webpack resolver when processing queries.
Thus you can import your Stylus modules from
node_modules.
@import 'bootstrap-styl/bootstrap/index.styl';
Using
~ is deprecated and can be removed from your code (we recommend it), but we still support it for historical reasons.
Why you can removed it? The loader will first try to resolve
@import/
@require as relative, if it cannot be resolved, the loader will try to resolve
@import/
@require inside
node_modules.
Just prepend them with a
~ which tells webpack to look up the
modules.
@import "~bootstrap-styl/bootstrap/index.styl";
It's important to only prepend it with
~, because
~/ resolves to the home-directory.
Webpack needs to distinguish between
bootstrap and
~bootstrap, because CSS and Styl files have no special syntax for importing relative files.
Writing
@import "file" is the same as
@import "./file";
If you specify the
paths option, modules will be searched in the given
paths.
This is Stylus default behavior.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.styl/,
use: [
{
loader: "style-loader",
},
{
loader: "css-loader",
},
{
loader: "stylus-loader",
options: {
stylusOptions: {
paths: [path.resolve(__dirname, "node_modules")],
},
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
Bundling CSS with webpack has some nice advantages like referencing images and fonts with hashed urls or hot module replacement in development. In production, on the other hand, it's not a good idea to apply your style sheets depending on JS execution. Rendering may be delayed or even a FOUC might be visible. Thus it's often still better to have them as separate files in your final production build.
There are two possibilities to extract a style sheet from the bundle:
extract-loader (simpler, but specialized on the css-loader's output)
