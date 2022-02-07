Stylus is a revolutionary new language, providing an efficient, dynamic, and expressive way to generate CSS. Supporting both an indented syntax and regular CSS style.
$ npm install stylus -g
Watch and compile a stylus file from command line with
stylus -w style.styl -o style.css
You can also try all stylus features on stylus-lang.com, build something with stylus on codepen or RunKit
|IDE/Editor
|built-in support
|guide
|plugin support
|WebStorm
|✅ bug report
|Using stylus with webstorm
|N/A
|VSCode
|❌
|N/A
|Stylus(maintainer: @iChenLei @d4rkr00t)
|Sublime 2/3
|❌
|N/A
|Stylus(maintainer: @billymoon)
|Atom
|❌
|N/A
|Stylus(maintainer: @matthojo)
|Vim
|❌
|N/A
|vim-stylus(maintainer: @iloginow)
Missing your favorite IDE/Editor support ? Please report to us via stylus issues
|Bundler
|built-in support
|guide
|plugin support
|webpack
|✅
|Using stylus with webpack
|stylus-loader
|vite
|✅
|Using stylus with vite
|N/A
|parcel
|✅
|Using stylus with parcel v1 | v2
|N/A
|fuse-box
|✅
|Using stylus with fuse-box
|N/A
|snowpack
|❌
|Snowpack plugins guide
|snowpack-plugin-stylus
|gulp
|❌
|N/A
|gulp-stylus
|grunt
|❌
|N/A
|grunt-contrib-stylus
|rollup
|❌
|N/A
|rollup-plugin-stylus-compiler
Missing your favorite modern bundler/task-runner support ? Please report to us via stylus issues
border-radius()
-webkit-border-radius: arguments
-moz-border-radius: arguments
border-radius: arguments
body a
font: 12px/1.4 "Lucida Grande", Arial, sans-serif
background: black
color: #ccc
form input
padding: 5px
border: 1px solid
border-radius: 5px
compiles to:
body a {
font: 12px/1.4 "Lucida Grande", Arial, sans-serif;
background: #000;
color: #ccc;
}
form input {
padding: 5px;
border: 1px solid;
-webkit-border-radius: 5px;
-moz-border-radius: 5px;
border-radius: 5px;
}
the following is equivalent to the indented version of Stylus source, using the CSS syntax instead:
border-radius() {
-webkit-border-radius: arguments
-moz-border-radius: arguments
border-radius: arguments
}
body a {
font: 12px/1.4 "Lucida Grande", Arial, sans-serif;
background: black;
color: #ccc;
}
form input {
padding: 5px;
border: 1px solid;
border-radius: 5px;
}
Stylus has many features. Detailed documentation links follow:
Please note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms.
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) Automattic <developer.wordpress.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.