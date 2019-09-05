openbase logo
stylus-converter

by MT
0.8.1 (see all)

🛠️🤖 A tool that converts a stylus into scss, or less, or other precompiled CSS. 一个将 stylus 转换为 scss 或 less 或其他预编译 CSS 的工具。

Readme

What is this

A tool that converts a stylus into scss, or less, or other precompiled CSS.

stylus-converter config

converter options

AttributeDescriptionTypeAccepted ValuesDefault
quoteThe quote type to use when converting stringsstring' / "'
converConversion type, such as conversion to scss syntaxstringscssscss
autoprefixerWhether or not to automatically add a prefix, stylus will automatically add prefixes when converting stylus grammars. @keyframesbooleantrue / falsetrue
indentVueStyleBlockIndent the entire style block of a vue file with a certain amount of spaces.numbernumber0

cli options

AttributeShorthandDescriptionAccepted ValuesDefault
--quote-qThe quote type to use when converting stringssingle / dobulesingle
--input-iEnter a name, which can be a path to a file or a folder--
--output-oOutput name, can be a path to a file or a folder--
--conver -cConversion type, such as conversion to scss syntaxscssscss
--directory-dWhether the input and output paths are directoriesyes / nono
--autoprefixer-pWhether to add a prefixyes / noyes
--indentVueStyleBlock-vIndent the entire style block of a vue file with a certain amount of spaces.number0

How to handle single line comments

1. First fork project and then clone project to local
git clone git@github.com:<your github>/stylus-converter.git

2. Enter the project directory
cd stylus-converter

3. Installation project depends
npm install

4. Go to line 581 of the `node_modules/stylus/lib/lexer.js` file.

5. Modify the code below.
// before modification
if ('/' == this.str[0] && '/' == this.str[1]) {
  var end = this.str.indexOf('\n');
  if (-1 == end) end = this.str.length;
  this.skip(end);
  return this.advance();
}

// After modification
if ('/' == this.str[0] && '/' == this.str[1]) {
  var end = this.str.indexOf('\n');
  const str = this.str.substring(0, end)
  if (-1 == end) end = this.str.length;
  this.skip(end);
  return new Token('comment', new nodes.Comment(str, suppress, true))
}

Use examples

// download stylus-converter
npm install -g stylus-converter

// Run the cli conversion file
stylus-conver -i test.styl -o test.scss

// Run the cli conversion directory
// cd your project
mv src src-temp
stylus-conver -d yes -i src-temp -o src

Conversion file comparison

Stylus source code before conversion

handleParams(args...)
  args

@media screen and (max-width: 500px) and (min-width: 100px), (max-width: 500px) and (min-height: 200px)
  .foo
    color: #100

.foo
  for i in 1..4
    @media (min-width: 2 * (i + 7) px)

Converted SCSS source code

@function handleParams($args...) {
  @return $args;
}

@media screen and (max-width: 500px) and (min-width: 100px), (max-width: 500px) and (min-height: 200px) {
  .foo {
    color: #100;
  }
}

.foo {
  @for $i from 1 through 4 {
    @media (min-width: 2 * ($i + 7) px) {
      width: 100px * $i;
    }
  }
}

If you do not want to add the default prefix for your converted @keyframes, please set options.autoprefixer = false

The .vue file before conversion

<template>
  <div class="page-home">
    <el-button>click me</el-button>
  </div>
</template>

<style lang="stylus">
.page-home
  .el-button
    margin: 10px auto
</style>

Converted .vue file

<template>
  <div class="page-home">
    <el-button>click me</el-button>
  </div>
</template>

<style lang="scss">
.page-home {
  .el-button {
    margin: 10px auto;
  }
}
</style>

Build a development environment

1. First fork project and then clone project to local
git clone git@github.com:<your github>/stylus-converter.git

2. Enter the project directory
cd stylus-converter

3. Installation project depends
npm install

4. Package compilation source file
npm run build

5. Local debugging cli
npm link

