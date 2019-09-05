What is this

A tool that converts a stylus into scss, or less, or other precompiled CSS.

stylus-converter config

converter options

Attribute Description Type Accepted Values Default quote The quote type to use when converting strings string ' / " ' conver Conversion type, such as conversion to scss syntax string scss scss autoprefixer Whether or not to automatically add a prefix, stylus will automatically add prefixes when converting stylus grammars. @keyframes boolean true / false true indentVueStyleBlock Indent the entire style block of a vue file with a certain amount of spaces. number number 0

cli options

Attribute Shorthand Description Accepted Values Default --quote -q The quote type to use when converting strings single / dobule single --input -i Enter a name, which can be a path to a file or a folder - - --output -o Output name, can be a path to a file or a folder - - --conver -c Conversion type, such as conversion to scss syntax scss scss --directory -d Whether the input and output paths are directories yes / no no --autoprefixer -p Whether to add a prefix yes / no yes --indentVueStyleBlock -v Indent the entire style block of a vue file with a certain amount of spaces. number 0

1. First fork project and then clone project to local git clone git@github.com: < your github > /stylus-converter.git 2. Enter the project directory cd stylus-converter 3. Installation project depends npm install 4. Go to line 581 of the `node_modules/stylus/lib/lexer.js` file. 5. Modify the code below. // before modification if ('/' == this.str[0] && '/' == this.str[1]) { var end = this.str.indexOf('

'); if (-1 == end) end = this.str.length; this.skip(end); return this.advance(); } // After modification if ('/' == this.str[0] && '/' == this.str[1]) { var end = this.str.indexOf('

'); const str = this.str.substring(0, end) if (-1 == end) end = this.str.length; this.skip(end); return new Token('comment', new nodes.Comment(str, suppress, true)) }

Use examples

npm install -g stylus-converter stylus-conver -i test.styl -o test.scss mv src src-temp stylus-conver -d yes -i src-temp -o src

Conversion file comparison

Stylus source code before conversion

handleParams (args...) args @media screen and ( max-width : 500px ) and (min-width: 100px ), (max-width: 500px ) and (min-height: 200px ) .foo color : #100 .foo for i in 1 .. 4 @media ( min-width : 2 * (i + 7 ) px)

Converted SCSS source code

@function handleParams( $args ...) { @return $args ; } @ media screen and (max-width: 500px) and (min-width: 100px), (max-width: 500px) and (min-height: 200px) { .foo { color : #100 ; } } .foo { @ for $i from 1 through 4 { @ media (min-width: 2 * ( $i + 7) px) { width : 100px * $i ; } } }

If you do not want to add the default prefix for your converted @keyframes, please set options.autoprefixer = false

The .vue file before conversion

< template > < div class = "page-home" > < el-button > click me </ el-button > </ div > </ template > < style lang = "stylus" > .page-home .el-button margin : 10 px auto </ style >

Converted .vue file

< template > < div class = "page-home" > < el-button > click me </ el-button > </ div > </ template > < style lang = "scss" > .page-home { .el-button { margin: 10px auto; } } </ style >

Build a development environment