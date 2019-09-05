A tool that converts a stylus into scss, or less, or other precompiled CSS.
|Attribute
|Description
|Type
|Accepted Values
|Default
quote
|The quote type to use when converting strings
|string
' /
"
'
conver
|Conversion type, such as conversion to scss syntax
|string
|scss
|scss
autoprefixer
|Whether or not to automatically add a prefix, stylus will automatically add prefixes when converting stylus grammars.
@keyframes
|boolean
|true / false
|true
indentVueStyleBlock
|Indent the entire style block of a vue file with a certain amount of spaces.
|number
|number
|0
|Attribute
|Shorthand
|Description
|Accepted Values
|Default
--quote
-q
|The quote type to use when converting strings
|single / dobule
|single
--input
-i
|Enter a name, which can be a path to a file or a folder
|-
|-
--output
-o
|Output name, can be a path to a file or a folder
|-
|-
--conver
-c
|Conversion type, such as conversion to scss syntax
|scss
|scss
--directory
-d
|Whether the input and output paths are directories
|yes / no
|no
--autoprefixer
-p
|Whether to add a prefix
|yes / no
|yes
--indentVueStyleBlock
-v
|Indent the entire style block of a vue file with a certain amount of spaces.
|number
|0
1. First fork project and then clone project to local
git clone git@github.com:<your github>/stylus-converter.git
2. Enter the project directory
cd stylus-converter
3. Installation project depends
npm install
4. Go to line 581 of the `node_modules/stylus/lib/lexer.js` file.
5. Modify the code below.
// before modification
if ('/' == this.str[0] && '/' == this.str[1]) {
var end = this.str.indexOf('\n');
if (-1 == end) end = this.str.length;
this.skip(end);
return this.advance();
}
// After modification
if ('/' == this.str[0] && '/' == this.str[1]) {
var end = this.str.indexOf('\n');
const str = this.str.substring(0, end)
if (-1 == end) end = this.str.length;
this.skip(end);
return new Token('comment', new nodes.Comment(str, suppress, true))
}
// download stylus-converter
npm install -g stylus-converter
// Run the cli conversion file
stylus-conver -i test.styl -o test.scss
// Run the cli conversion directory
// cd your project
mv src src-temp
stylus-conver -d yes -i src-temp -o src
handleParams(args...)
args
@media screen and (max-width: 500px) and (min-width: 100px), (max-width: 500px) and (min-height: 200px)
.foo
color: #100
.foo
for i in 1..4
@media (min-width: 2 * (i + 7) px)
@function handleParams($args...) {
@return $args;
}
@media screen and (max-width: 500px) and (min-width: 100px), (max-width: 500px) and (min-height: 200px) {
.foo {
color: #100;
}
}
.foo {
@for $i from 1 through 4 {
@media (min-width: 2 * ($i + 7) px) {
width: 100px * $i;
}
}
}
If you do not want to add the default prefix for your converted @keyframes, please set
options.autoprefixer = false
.vue file before conversion
<template>
<div class="page-home">
<el-button>click me</el-button>
</div>
</template>
<style lang="stylus">
.page-home
.el-button
margin: 10px auto
</style>
.vue file
<template>
<div class="page-home">
<el-button>click me</el-button>
</div>
</template>
<style lang="scss">
.page-home {
.el-button {
margin: 10px auto;
}
}
</style>
