Adds Stylus support to Brunch.
The plugin includes nib cross-browser mixins.
Install the plugin via npm with
npm install --save-dev stylus-brunch.
You don't need to specify any options by default.
You can include Stylus plugins with a config directive
config.plugins.stylus.plugins (array) with paths to require the needed
plugins. You will have to include your plugin dependencies in
package.json.
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: {
stylus: {
plugins: ['my-stylus-plugin']
}
}
};
If the plugin is module based you can import a specific member as a subarray.
moduls.exports = {
// ...
plugins: {
stylus: {
plugins: ['my-stylus-plugin', ['my-module-plugin', 'member']]
}
}
};
Alternatively, you can pass a function.
moduls.exports = {
// ...
plugins: {
stylus: {
plugins: [require('autoprefixer-stylus')({browsers: ['last 3 versions']})]
}
}
};
You can import your modules or Stylus sheets with a config directive
config.plugins.stylus.imports (array) with paths to your modules.
moduls.exports = {
// ...
plugins: {
stylus: {
imports: ['']
}
}
};
Allow stylus files to include plain-css partials:
moduls.exports = {
// ...
plugins: {
stylus: {
includeCss: true
}
}
};
Enable line number comments or FireStylus for Firebug debug messages (both are off by default)
moduls.exports = {
// ...
plugins: {
stylus: {
linenos: true,
firebug: true
}
}
};
Starting Brunch
<unreleased>, you can use CSS Modules with stylus-brunch. To enable it, change your config to:
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: {
stylus: {
modules: true
}
}
};
Then, author your styles like you normally would:
.title
font-size: 32px
And reference CSS class names by requiring the specific style into your javascript:
var style = require('./title.styl');
<h1 className={style.title}>Yo</h1>
Note: enabling
cssModules does so for every stylesheet in your project, so it's all-or-nothing. Even the files you don't require will be transformed into CSS modules (aka will have obfuscated class names, like turn
.title into
._title_fdphn_1).
The MIT License (MIT)