Adds Stylus support to Brunch.

The plugin includes nib cross-browser mixins.

Usage

Install the plugin via npm with npm install --save-dev stylus-brunch .

Options

You don't need to specify any options by default.

Use Plugin Middleware

You can include Stylus plugins with a config directive config.plugins.stylus.plugins (array) with paths to require the needed plugins. You will have to include your plugin dependencies in package.json .

module .exports = { plugins : { stylus : { plugins : [ 'my-stylus-plugin' ] } } };

If the plugin is module based you can import a specific member as a subarray.

moduls.exports = { plugins : { stylus : { plugins : [ 'my-stylus-plugin' , [ 'my-module-plugin' , 'member' ]] } } };

Alternatively, you can pass a function.

moduls.exports = { plugins : { stylus : { plugins : [ require ( 'autoprefixer-stylus' )({ browsers : [ 'last 3 versions' ]})] } } };

Options

You can import your modules or Stylus sheets with a config directive config.plugins.stylus.imports (array) with paths to your modules.

moduls.exports = { plugins : { stylus : { imports : [ '' ] } } };

Allow stylus files to include plain-css partials:

moduls.exports = { plugins : { stylus : { includeCss : true } } };

Debugging

Enable line number comments or FireStylus for Firebug debug messages (both are off by default)

moduls.exports = { plugins : { stylus : { linenos : true , firebug : true } } };

CSS Modules

Starting Brunch <unreleased> , you can use CSS Modules with stylus-brunch. To enable it, change your config to:

module .exports = { plugins : { stylus : { modules : true } } };

Then, author your styles like you normally would:

.title font-size : 32px

And reference CSS class names by requiring the specific style into your javascript:

var style = require ( './title.styl' ); < h1 className = {style.title} > Yo </ h1 >

Note: enabling cssModules does so for every stylesheet in your project, so it's all-or-nothing. Even the files you don't require will be transformed into CSS modules (aka will have obfuscated class names, like turn .title into ._title_fdphn_1 ).

License

The MIT License (MIT)