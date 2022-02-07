openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

stylus

by stylus
0.55.0 (see all)

Expressive, robust, feature-rich CSS language built for nodejs

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7M

GitHub Stars

10.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

211

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js CSS Processor

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/514
Read All Reviews
DevenRathod2
Emad-salah

Top Feedback

3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant
3Bleeding Edge
3Responsive Maintainers
2Highly Customizable

Readme

Stylus logo

Build Status Maintenance npm version npm Join the community on github discussion

Stylus is a revolutionary new language, providing an efficient, dynamic, and expressive way to generate CSS. Supporting both an indented syntax and regular CSS style.

Installation

$ npm install stylus -g

Basic Usage

Watch and compile a stylus file from command line with 

stylus -w style.styl -o style.css

You can also try all stylus features on stylus-lang.com, build something with stylus on codepen or RunKit

IDE/Editor Support

IDE/Editorbuilt-in supportguideplugin support
WebStorm✅  bug reportUsing stylus with webstormN/A
VSCodeN/AStylus(maintainer: @iChenLei @d4rkr00t)
Sublime 2/3N/AStylus(maintainer: @billymoon)
AtomN/AStylus(maintainer: @matthojo)
VimN/Avim-stylus(maintainer: @iloginow)

Missing your favorite IDE/Editor support ? Please report to us via stylus issues

Modern bundler/task-runner Support

Bundlerbuilt-in supportguideplugin support
webpackUsing stylus with webpackstylus-loader
viteUsing stylus with viteN/A
parcelUsing stylus with parcel v1 | v2N/A
fuse-boxUsing stylus with fuse-boxN/A
snowpackSnowpack plugins guidesnowpack-plugin-stylus
gulpN/Agulp-stylus
gruntN/Agrunt-contrib-stylus
rollupN/Arollup-plugin-stylus-compiler

Missing your favorite modern bundler/task-runner support ? Please report to us via stylus issues

Example

border-radius()
  -webkit-border-radius: arguments
  -moz-border-radius: arguments
  border-radius: arguments

body a
  font: 12px/1.4 "Lucida Grande", Arial, sans-serif
  background: black
  color: #ccc

form input
  padding: 5px
  border: 1px solid
  border-radius: 5px

compiles to:

body a {
  font: 12px/1.4 "Lucida Grande", Arial, sans-serif;
  background: #000;
  color: #ccc;
}
form input {
  padding: 5px;
  border: 1px solid;
  -webkit-border-radius: 5px;
  -moz-border-radius: 5px;
  border-radius: 5px;
}

the following is equivalent to the indented version of Stylus source, using the CSS syntax instead:

border-radius() {
  -webkit-border-radius: arguments
  -moz-border-radius: arguments
  border-radius: arguments
}

body a {
  font: 12px/1.4 "Lucida Grande", Arial, sans-serif;
  background: black;
  color: #ccc;
}

form input {
  padding: 5px;
  border: 1px solid;
  border-radius: 5px;
}

Features

Stylus has many features. Detailed documentation links follow:

Community modules

Stylus cheatsheet

Authors

More Information

Code of Conduct

Please note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) Automattic <developer.wordpress.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation3
Easy to Use3
Performant3
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge3
Responsive Maintainers3
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Deven RathodIndia37 Ratings71 Reviews
Full Stack Developer | AWS | NodeJS | ReactJS | Flutter
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

Stylus is really help full tool if you're looking for best css library for node.js this is the best for you documentation is easy and this library is easy to use they have amazing community that surely help you if you have any problem i use this library for an efficient, dynamic and expressive way to generate css files for my web app this library support both an indented syntax and regular css style so you should definitely try this library.

0
Emad Kheir121 Ratings132 Reviews
Full-stack Software Engineer
5 months ago

A great CSS preprocessor alternative to Less and Sass/Scss, it's extremely customizable so if you prefer using SCSS's syntax but without semicolons, you can do that here too! The only issue I've noticed with it so far is that it's a bit slower than dart-sass so if you want something that compiles rapidly, Sass is a good choice too. Otherwise, Stylus is quite a worthy choice!

0
LukasWana7 Ratings0 Reviews
1 month ago
Antonio R MosesState College, Pa39 Ratings0 Reviews
Working with SwiftUI Development at the moment!
1 month ago
Yash VaghelaSurat,Gujarat,India47 Ratings0 Reviews
Mobile App Developer
1 month ago

Alternatives

sassThe reference implementation of Sass, written in Dart.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
7M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
25
Top Feedback
32Easy to Use
27Great Documentation
18Performant
autoprefixer Parse CSS and add vendor prefixes to rules by Can I Use
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
16M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
86
Top Feedback
23Easy to Use
21Great Documentation
18Performant
sass-loaderCompiles Sass to CSS
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
11M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Performant
2Easy to Use
purgecssRemove unused CSS
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Performant
4Highly Customizable
node-sass:rainbow: Node.js bindings to libsass
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
13
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
lessLess. The dynamic stylesheet language.
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
36
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
2Performant
See 19 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial