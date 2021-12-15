openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

stylis-plugin-rtl

by styled-components
2.1.1 (see all)

↔️ stylis RTL plugin based on CSSJanus

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

44.6K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

stylis-plugin-rtl

Stylis RTL plugin based on CSSJanus

NOTE! Use v1 of this plugin for styled-components v5, NOT v2 (v2 is for libraries that have upgraded to stylis v4, which s-c has not yet. At the moment only emotion 11 is updated.)

Installation

v1

yarn add stylis-plugin-rtl@^1

v2

yarn add stylis-plugin-rtl stylis

Usage with styled-components v5+

import styled, { StyleSheetManager } from "styled-components";
import rtlPlugin from "stylis-plugin-rtl";

const Box = styled.div`
  padding-left: 10px;
`;

function MakeItRTL() {
  return (
    <StyleSheetManager stylisPlugins={[rtlPlugin]}>
      <Box>My padding will be on the right!</Box>
    </StyleSheetManager>
  );
}

NOTE: Preventing flipping

Because minification removes all comments from your CSS before it passes to <StyleSheetManager>, /* @noflip */ comment won't work. You will have to either:

  • add an exclamation mark at the beginning of the comment, like this /*! @noflip */, to prevent it from being removed
  • disable minification entirely by setting minify to false in .babelrc (see styled-components documentation).

This is a fork of stylis-rtl for use with styled-components v5+

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
osamaKu5 Ratings0 Reviews
November 9, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial