Stylis RTL plugin based on CSSJanus

NOTE! Use v1 of this plugin for styled-components v5, NOT v2 (v2 is for libraries that have upgraded to stylis v4, which s-c has not yet. At the moment only emotion 11 is updated.)

Installation

v1

yarn add stylis-plugin-rtl@^1

v2

yarn add stylis-plugin-rtl stylis

Usage with styled-components v5+

import styled, { StyleSheetManager } from "styled-components" ; import rtlPlugin from "stylis-plugin-rtl" ; const Box = styled.div ` padding-left: 10px; ` ; function MakeItRTL ( ) { return ( < StyleSheetManager stylisPlugins = {[rtlPlugin]} > < Box > My padding will be on the right! </ Box > </ StyleSheetManager > ); }

NOTE: Preventing flipping

Because minification removes all comments from your CSS before it passes to <StyleSheetManager> , /* @noflip */ comment won't work. You will have to either:

add an exclamation mark at the beginning of the comment, like this /*! @noflip */ , to prevent it from being removed

, to prevent it from being removed disable minification entirely by setting minify to false in .babelrc (see styled-components documentation).