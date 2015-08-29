Styling is the Webpack based tool to write component styles with the full power of JavaScript:
import styling from 'styling'
import {baseColor} from './theme'
export let button = styling({
backgroundColor: baseColor
})
Modules, variables, functions, all of these works out of the box because you use JavaScript.
Rich ecosystem of ready to use npm packages: for example you can use color for color manipulation.
Compatability with the existent CSS tools such as autoprefixer and a ton of other PostCSS transforms.
Compatability with the existent JS tools such as compile-to-js languages (CoffeeScript, TypeScript), type checkers (FlowType), linters (ESLint) and others.
Styling is implemented as a Webpack loader which executes JavaScript code to produce styling objects.
Each styling object is then converted to a CSS module and passed further to Webpack CSS processing pipeline (usually css-loader and style-loader).
Consuming styling styles is no different than consuming a CSS module: you get a mapping of CSS class names which can be used to style your components.
You should still keep your UI code and your stylesheet code separate as stylesheet code executes during bundling and doesn't have any runtime representation.
Install from npm:
% npm install styling
Add the following configuration to
webpack.config.js:
var styling = require('styling')
module.exports = {
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.style\.js/,
loader: styling(
['style', 'css'], // loaders to execute after styling
['babel'] // loaders to execute before styling
)
}
]
}
}
Function
styling configures loader and accepts two arguments, one for
postloaders and one for preloaders.
Now you can write styles with the full power of JavaScript,
Button.style.js:
import styling from 'styling'
export let self = styling({
backgroundColor: 'red',
borderWidth: 1 + 10,
hover: {
borderWidth: 100
}
})
And consume them,
Button.js:
import ButtonStyle from './Button.style'
export function render() {
return `<button className="${ButtonStyle.self}">Click!</button>`
}
Styling is compatible with extract-text-webpack-plugin so you can have your styles extracted into a separate CSS bundle by Webpack. This is how you configure it to do so:
var styling = require('styling')
var ExtractTextWebpackPlugin = require('extract-text-webpack-plugin')
module.exports = {
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.style\.js/,
loader: styling(ExtractTextWebpackPlugin.extract('style', 'css'), 'babel')
}
]
},
plugins: [
new ExtractTextWebpackPlugin('bundle.css')
]
}