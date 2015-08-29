openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sty

styling

by Andrey Popp
0.4.1 (see all)

Create CSS modules with the full power of JavaScript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4

GitHub Stars

130

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Styling

Styling is the Webpack based tool to write component styles with the full power of JavaScript:

import styling from 'styling'
import {baseColor} from './theme'

export let button = styling({
  backgroundColor: baseColor
})

Why

  • Modules, variables, functions, all of these works out of the box because you use JavaScript.

  • Rich ecosystem of ready to use npm packages: for example you can use color for color manipulation.

  • Compatability with the existent CSS tools such as autoprefixer and a ton of other PostCSS transforms.

  • Compatability with the existent JS tools such as compile-to-js languages (CoffeeScript, TypeScript), type checkers (FlowType), linters (ESLint) and others.

How

Styling is implemented as a Webpack loader which executes JavaScript code to produce styling objects.

Each styling object is then converted to a CSS module and passed further to Webpack CSS processing pipeline (usually css-loader and style-loader).

Consuming styling styles is no different than consuming a CSS module: you get a mapping of CSS class names which can be used to style your components.

Limitations

You should still keep your UI code and your stylesheet code separate as stylesheet code executes during bundling and doesn't have any runtime representation.

Installation

Install from npm:

% npm install styling

Usage

Add the following configuration to webpack.config.js:

var styling = require('styling')

module.exports = {
  module: {
    loaders: [
      {
        test: /\.style\.js/,
        loader: styling(
          ['style', 'css'], // loaders to execute after styling
          ['babel']        // loaders to execute before styling
        )
      }
    ]
  }
}

Function styling configures loader and accepts two arguments, one for postloaders and one for preloaders.

Now you can write styles with the full power of JavaScript, Button.style.js:

import styling from 'styling'

export let self = styling({
  backgroundColor: 'red',
  borderWidth: 1 + 10,

  hover: {
    borderWidth: 100
  }
})

And consume them, Button.js:

import ButtonStyle from './Button.style'

export function render() {
  return `<button className="${ButtonStyle.self}">Click!</button>`
}

Usage with Extract Text Webpack plugin

Styling is compatible with extract-text-webpack-plugin so you can have your styles extracted into a separate CSS bundle by Webpack. This is how you configure it to do so:

var styling = require('styling')
var ExtractTextWebpackPlugin = require('extract-text-webpack-plugin')

module.exports = {
  module: {
    loaders: [
      {
        test: /\.style\.js/,
        loader: styling(ExtractTextWebpackPlugin.extract('style', 'css'), 'babel')
      }
    ]
  },

  plugins: [
    new ExtractTextWebpackPlugin('bundle.css')
  ]
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial