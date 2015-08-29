Styling

Styling is the Webpack based tool to write component styles with the full power of JavaScript:

import styling from 'styling' import {baseColor} from './theme' export let button = styling({ backgroundColor : baseColor })

Why

Modules, variables, functions, all of these works out of the box because you use JavaScript.

Rich ecosystem of ready to use npm packages: for example you can use color for color manipulation.

Compatability with the existent CSS tools such as autoprefixer and a ton of other PostCSS transforms.

Compatability with the existent JS tools such as compile-to-js languages (CoffeeScript, TypeScript), type checkers (FlowType), linters (ESLint) and others.

How

Styling is implemented as a Webpack loader which executes JavaScript code to produce styling objects.

Each styling object is then converted to a CSS module and passed further to Webpack CSS processing pipeline (usually css-loader and style-loader).

Consuming styling styles is no different than consuming a CSS module: you get a mapping of CSS class names which can be used to style your components.

Limitations

You should still keep your UI code and your stylesheet code separate as stylesheet code executes during bundling and doesn't have any runtime representation.

Installation

Install from npm:

% npm install styling

Usage

Add the following configuration to webpack.config.js :

var styling = require ( 'styling' ) module .exports = { module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.style\.js/ , loader : styling( [ 'style' , 'css' ], [ 'babel' ] ) } ] } }

Function styling configures loader and accepts two arguments, one for postloaders and one for preloaders.

Now you can write styles with the full power of JavaScript, Button.style.js :

import styling from 'styling' export let self = styling({ backgroundColor : 'red' , borderWidth : 1 + 10 , hover : { borderWidth : 100 } })

And consume them, Button.js :

import ButtonStyle from './Button.style' export function render ( ) { return `<button className=" ${ButtonStyle.self} ">Click!</button>` }

Usage with Extract Text Webpack plugin

Styling is compatible with extract-text-webpack-plugin so you can have your styles extracted into a separate CSS bundle by Webpack. This is how you configure it to do so: