openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

styletron-engine-snapshot

by styletron
0.1.5 (see all)

⚡ Toolkit for component-oriented styling

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

603

GitHub Stars

3.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

40

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Styletron logo

build status

Styletron is an universal toolkit for component-oriented styling. It falls into the CSS in JS category. Styletron works great with React but can be used with other frameworks or plain JS as well.

Go to our documentation at styletron.org!

Usage with React

import { styled } from "styletron-react";

// Create a styled component by passing an element name and a style object
const RedAnchor = styled("a", { color: "red" });
<RedAnchor href="/foo">Hello</RedAnchor>;

// Or pass a function that takes props and returns a style object
const Panel = styled("div", props => {
  return { backgroundColor: props.$alert ? "orange" : "lightblue" };
});
<Panel $alert>Hello</Panel>;

// Do you prefer hooks?
import { useStyletron } from "styletron-react";
const [css] = useStyletron();
<a className={css({ color: "red" })} href="/foo">
  Hello
</a>;

Getting Started

Check the documentation to setup Styletron with Next.js, Gatsby or plain React/JS apps.

Looking for v3.x docs? | v3.x to v4.x migration guide

Design principles

  1. Component-oriented
    • Stateless, single-element styled components as base styling primitive
    • Prop interfaces for conditional/dynamic styling
  2. Embrace typed JavaScript
    • Composition of styles via (typed) JavaScript objects
    • No extra tooling (e.g. Webpack loaders, Babel plugins, etc.)
  3. Portability and flexibility
    • Portability of styled components across different rendering engines (e.g. atomic CSS)

See docs/design.md for more details.

Packages

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial