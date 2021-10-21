Styletron is an universal toolkit for component-oriented styling. It falls into the CSS in JS category. Styletron works great with React but can be used with other frameworks or plain JS as well.

Go to our documentation at styletron.org!

Usage with React

import { styled } from "styletron-react" ; const RedAnchor = styled( "a" , { color : "red" }); < RedAnchor href = "/foo" > Hello </ RedAnchor > ; const Panel = styled( "div" , props => { return { backgroundColor : props.$alert ? "orange" : "lightblue" }; }); < Panel $ alert > Hello </ Panel > ; import { useStyletron } from "styletron-react" ; const [css] = useStyletron(); < a className = {css({ color: " red " })} href = "/foo" > Hello </ a > ;

Getting Started

Check the documentation to setup Styletron with Next.js, Gatsby or plain React/JS apps.

Looking for v3.x docs? | v3.x to v4.x migration guide

Design principles

Component-oriented Stateless, single-element styled components as base styling primitive

Prop interfaces for conditional/dynamic styling Embrace typed JavaScript Composition of styles via (typed) JavaScript objects

No extra tooling (e.g. Webpack loaders, Babel plugins, etc.) Portability and flexibility Portability of styled components across different rendering engines (e.g. atomic CSS)

See docs/design.md for more details.

Packages