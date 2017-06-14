Installation

StyleStats works on Node.js >=6.x .

npm install -g stylestats

Usage

$ stylestats path/to/stylesheet.css StyleStats! ┌─────────────────────────────────┬──────────────────────────┐ │ Published │ June 14, 2017 10:35 AM │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ Paths │ path/to/stylesheet.css │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ Style Sheets │ 1 │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ Style Elements │ 0 │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ Size │ 240.0B │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ Data URI Size │ 0 │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ Ratio of Data URI Size │ 0 │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ Gzipped Size │ 158.0B │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ Rules │ 7 │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ Selectors │ 12 │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ Simplicity │ 58.3% │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ Average of Identifier │ 1.250 │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ Most Identifier │ 3 │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ Most Identifier Selector │ .foo .bar .baz │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ Average of Cohesion │ 1.429 │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ Lowest Cohesion │ 2 │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ Lowest Cohesion Selector │ .foo │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ Total Unique Font Sizes │ 2 │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ Unique Font Sizes │ 12px │ │ │ 16px │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ Total Unique Font Families │ 0 │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ Unique Font Families │ N/A │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ Total Unique Colors │ 3 │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ Unique Colors │ │ │ │ │ RED │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ Total Unique Background Images │ 0 │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ Unique Background Images │ N/A │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ ID Selectors │ 1 │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ Universal Selectors │ 1 │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ Unqualified Attribute Selectors │ 1 │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ JavaScript Specific Selectors │ 0 │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ Important Keywords │ 1 │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ Float Properties │ 1 │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ Properties Count │ color: 4 │ │ │ font-size: 3 │ │ │ margin: 2 │ │ │ float : 1 │ ├─────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ Media Queries │ 0 │ └─────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────┘

Specified css file will be analyzed.

$ stylestats foo.css bar.css baz.css

CSS files in specified directory will be analyzed.

$ stylestats path/to/dir

Glob input is supported (quotes are required).

$ stylestats 'path/**/*.css'

You can specify a remote CSS file.

$ stylestats https://t32k.me/wisteria/css/wisteria.css

If you specify an HTML page, StyleStats will analyze stylesheets and style elements.

$ stylestats https://t32k.me/

--format option outputs JSON and CSV.

$ stylestats foo.css -f <json|csv>

If you have gist installed, you can upload StyleStats data to GitHub Gist with a one-liner command.

$ stylestats https://t32k.me/ > stats.txt && gist stats.txt >> https://gist.github.com/anonymous/d6259fce3d80d2c71ebc7edc71c06088

Metrics

Simplicity

The Simplicity is measured as Rules divided by Selectors.

Average of Identifier

The Average of Identifier is measured as Total Identifiers divided by Selectors.

Average of Cohesion

The Average of Cohesion is measured as Total declarations divided by Rules.

Lowest Cohesion

The Lowest Cohesion metric is the number of selector declarations.

See also:

Unqualified Attribute Selectors

The Unqualified Attribute Selectors metrics is the number of unqualified attribute selectors.

The following patterns will be counted:

[type=text] { color : red; } .selected [type=text] { color : red; }

The following patterns are considered to be okay and will not be counted:

.selected [type=text] a { color : red; }

See also:

JavaScript Specific Selectors

The JavaScript Specific Selectors metrics is the number of JavaScript-specific selectors, such as js-* . The selectors are only for JavaScript hooks; you should not to hang any presentation off them.

See also:

User Specified Selectors

The User Specified Selectors metrics is the number of user-specified selectors. Default is false . For instance, you can count the number of components if you specify "\\.component\\-" using reqular expression in .stylestatsrc .

Properties Count

The Properties Count is the number of property declarations. The default is to display the top 10 properties.

Configuration

You can configure StyleStats.

CLI:

stylestats -c path/to/.stylestatsrc

API:

const StyleStats = require ( 'stylestats' ); const stats = new StyleStats( 'path/to/stylesheet.css' , 'path/to/.stylestatsrc' );

Default configuration is here.

Here is an example JSON to disable display gzipped size:

{ "gzippedSize" : false }

CLI Reference

Help:

stylestats -- help Usage: stylestats [options] <file ...> Options: -h, --help output usage information -V, --version output the version number -c, --config <path> set configurations -f, --format <format> set the output format <json|csv> -p, --prettify prettify raw data -n, --number show only numeral metrics -m, --mobile set the mobile user agent

Example:

stylestats path/to/stylesheet.css -c .stylestatsrc StyleStats! ┌────────────────────────────┬────────┐ │ Style Sheets │ 1 │ ├────────────────────────────┼────────┤ │ Size │ 19.0KB │ ├────────────────────────────┼────────┤ │ Gzipped Size │ 3.7KB │ ├────────────────────────────┼────────┤ │ Total Unique Font Families │ 3 │ └────────────────────────────┴────────┘

Integration

API Reference

new StyleStats(stylesheet, [config])

stylesheet Required String|Array Stylesheet's file path or its array. config Optional String|Object Configuration JSON file path or object.

config

Config list is show to default.json

const StyleStats = require ( 'stylestats' ); const stats = new StyleStats( 'path/to/stylesheet.css' ); stats.parse() .then( ( result ) => console .log( JSON .stringify(result, null , 2 ))) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(error));

result Required Object Result StyleStats parsed.

stats.parse() .then( ( result ) => stats.prettify(result));

Example

CSS example:

* { float : left; } body { color : #333 ; } h1 , h2 , h3 , h4 , h5 , h6 { margin : 0 ; } a [src] { color : red ; } .foo { color : #ccc ; font-size : 12px ; } .foo .bar .baz { color : #ccc ; font-size : 12px ; } #bar { margin : 10px ; font-size : 16px ; }

Statistics tree of above css: