openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sd

styles-debugger

by Kitze
1.0.0 (see all)

A helper for visually debugging styles in CSS-in-JS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

83

GitHub Stars

130

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

🙋‍♂️ Made by @thekitze

Other projects:

  • 🏫 React Academy - Interactive React and GraphQL workshops
  • 💌 Twizzy - A standalone app for Twitter DM
  • 💻 Sizzy - A tool for testing responsive design on multiple devices at once
  • 🤖 JSUI - A powerful UI toolkit for managing JavaScript apps

Styles Debugger

A helper for visually debugging css-in-js styles.

  • Works both with template literals and objects.
  • It also works with inline styles but it won't show any text.

Made by Kitze

Install

yarn add styles-debugger

Demos

Basic usage

With template literals

import { debug } from 'styles-debugger';
import styled from 'styled-components';

const Header = styled.div`
  ${debug()};
`;

With objects

import { debug } from 'styles-debugger';
import emotion from 'react-emotion';

const Header = emotion('div')({
  ...debug()
});

Show text along the border

const Wrapper = styled.div`
  ${debug('Wrapper')};
`;

Show text + customize options

const Footer = styled.div`
  ${debug('Footer', { color: 'blue', debugWith: 'background' })};
`;

Available params for debug

debug(text: String, params: Object)

Each debug function call can override the default params object for the debugger with a custom object. So for example if for some element you would like to use specific options for debugging you can just pass them as the params parameter. See the available options.

Initialize custom instance

Instead of using the default debug function you can create your own debugger. Initialize it in some file and customize it the way you want.

import { CreateStylesDebugger } from 'styles-debugger';

const debug = CreateStylesDebugger({
  color: 'blue',
  borderSize: 3,
  position: 2,
  styles: {
    text: {
      color: 'red'
    }
  },
  debugWith: 'background'
});

export default debug;

Configuration options

  • enabled: if this is set to false debug mode will be turned off for all the components (default is true)
  • position: pick the corner position for the text: options are 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 (default is 1)
  • color: which should be a default color for the border of the element (by default it's a random color)
  • debugWith: what should be used for debugging the elements: border or background (default is border)
  • borderSize: if using border for debugging, specify the size of the border (default is 1)
  • showText: enable or disable showing text with pseudo elements for each component (default is true)
  • pseudoElement: which pseudo element to be used: after or before
  • styles: an object that can be passed to completely override the styles for element (the element that is debugged), and text (the pseudo element with the text).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial