Styles Debugger

A helper for visually debugging css-in-js styles.

Works both with template literals and objects.

It also works with inline styles but it won't show any text.

Install

yarn add styles-debugger

Demos

Basic usage

With template literals

import { debug } from 'styles-debugger' ; import styled from 'styled-components' ; const Header = styled.div ` ${debug()} ; ` ;

With objects

import { debug } from 'styles-debugger' ; import emotion from 'react-emotion' ; const Header = emotion( 'div' )({ ...debug() });

Show text along the border

const Wrapper = styled.div ` ${debug( 'Wrapper' )} ; ` ;

Show text + customize options

const Footer = styled.div ` ${debug( 'Footer' , { color: 'blue' , debugWith: 'background' } )}; ` ;

Available params for debug

debug(text: String, params: Object)

Each debug function call can override the default params object for the debugger with a custom object. So for example if for some element you would like to use specific options for debugging you can just pass them as the params parameter. See the available options.

Initialize custom instance

Instead of using the default debug function you can create your own debugger. Initialize it in some file and customize it the way you want.

import { CreateStylesDebugger } from 'styles-debugger' ; const debug = CreateStylesDebugger({ color : 'blue' , borderSize : 3 , position : 2 , styles : { text : { color : 'red' } }, debugWith : 'background' }); export default debug;

Configuration options