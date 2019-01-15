Made by Kitze
yarn add styles-debugger
import { debug } from 'styles-debugger';
import styled from 'styled-components';
const Header = styled.div`
${debug()};
`;
import { debug } from 'styles-debugger';
import emotion from 'react-emotion';
const Header = emotion('div')({
...debug()
});
const Wrapper = styled.div`
${debug('Wrapper')};
`;
const Footer = styled.div`
${debug('Footer', { color: 'blue', debugWith: 'background' })};
`;
debug
debug(text: String, params: Object)
Each
debug function call can override the default params object for the debugger with a custom object. So for example if for some element you would like to use specific options for debugging you can just pass them as the
params parameter. See the available options.
Instead of using the default
debug function you can create your own debugger.
Initialize it in some file and customize it the way you want.
import { CreateStylesDebugger } from 'styles-debugger';
const debug = CreateStylesDebugger({
color: 'blue',
borderSize: 3,
position: 2,
styles: {
text: {
color: 'red'
}
},
debugWith: 'background'
});
export default debug;
enabled: if this is set to
false debug mode will be turned off for all the components (default is
true)
position: pick the corner position for the text: options are
1 | 2 | 3 | 4 (default is
1)
color: which should be a default color for the border of the element (by default it's a random color)
debugWith: what should be used for debugging the elements:
border or
background (default is
border)
borderSize: if using border for debugging, specify the size of the border (default is 1)
showText: enable or disable showing text with pseudo elements for each component (default is true)
pseudoElement: which pseudo element to be used:
after or
before
styles: an object that can be passed to completely override the styles for
element (the element that is debugged), and
text (the pseudo element with the text).