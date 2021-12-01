Stylelint rule for setting minimum and maximum constraint value for z-index.

This is a fork of niksy/stylelint-number-z-index-constraint plugin.

Install

npm install stylelint-z-index-value-constraint --save-dev

or

yarn add stylelint-z-index-value-constraint --dev

Usage

Add this config to your .stylelintrc :

{ "plugins" : [ "stylelint-z-index-value-constraint" ], "rules" : { "plugin/z-index-value-constraint" : { "min" : 1 , "max" : 10 } } }

Details

a { z-index : 10 ; }

From CSS Tricks article:

It's fairly common to see people number in the hundreds with z-index in web design too. The idea being that you could slip something in between later if need be, which you couldn't if you did 1, 2, 3, etc, because z-index doesn't support decimals.

This rule also handles negative values.

Options

{ min: 10 }

The following patterns are considered warnings:

a { z-index : 9 ; } input { z-index : 2 ; }

a { z-index : - 9 ; } input { z-index : - 2 ; }

The following patterns are not considered warnings:

a { z-index : 10 ; } input { z-index : 25 ; }

a { z-index : - 10 ; } input { z-index : - 25 ; }

{ max: 9999 }

The following patterns are considered warnings:

a { z-index : 10000 ; } input { z-index : 200000 ; }

a { z-index : - 10000 ; } input { z-index : - 200000 ; }

The following patterns are not considered warnings:

a { z-index : 9999 ; } input { z-index : 8000 ; }

a { z-index : - 9999 ; } input { z-index : - 8000 ; }

Optional options

{ max: 10 }, { ignoreValues: [11, 20] }

The following patterns are considered warnings:

a { z-index : 12 ; } input { z-index : 19 ; }

The following patterns are not considered warnings:

a { z-index : 11 ; } input { z-index : 20 ; }

Dependencies

This plugin has only stylelint as a dependency.

License

MIT