This is stylelint-webpack-plugin 3.0 which works only with webpack 5. For the webpack 4, see the 2.x branch.
This plugin uses
stylelint that helps you avoid errors and enforce conventions in your styles.
To begin, you'll need to install
stylelint-webpack-plugin:
npm install stylelint-webpack-plugin --save-dev
Note: You also need to install
stylelint >= 13 from npm, if you haven't already:
npm install stylelint --save-dev
Note: If you are using Stylelint 13 rather than 14+, you might also need to install
@types/stylelint as a dev dependency if getting stylelint related type errors.
Then add the plugin to your webpack config. For example:
const StylelintPlugin = require('stylelint-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [new StylelintPlugin(options)],
// ...
};
See stylelint's options for the complete list of options available. These options are passed through to the
stylelint directly.
configFile
String
undefined
Specify the config file location to be used by
stylelint.
Note: By default this is handled by
stylelint.
context
String
compiler.context
A string indicating the root of your files.
exclude
String|Array[String]
['node_modules', compiler.options.output.path]
Specify the files and/or directories to exclude. Must be relative to
options.context.
extensions
String|Array[String]
['css', 'scss', 'sass']
Specify extensions that should be checked.
files
String|Array[String]
null
Specify directories, files, or globs. Must be relative to
options.context. Directories are traveresed recursively looking for files matching
options.extensions. File and glob patterns ignore
options.extensions.
fix
Boolean
false
If
true,
stylelint will fix as many errors as possible. The fixes are made to the actual source files. All unfixed errors will be reported. See Autofixing errors docs.
formatter
String|Function
'string'
Specify the formatter that you would like to use to format your results. See formatter option.
lintDirtyModulesOnly
Boolean
false
Lint only changed files, skip lint on start.
stylelintPath
String
stylelint
Path to
stylelint instance that will be used for linting.
threads
Boolean | Number
false
Set to true for an auto-selected pool size based on number of cpus. Set to a number greater than 1 to set an explicit pool size. Set to false, 1, or less to disable and only run in main process.
By default the plugin will auto adjust error reporting depending on stylelint errors/warnings counts.
You can still force this behavior by using
emitError or
emitWarning options:
emitError
Boolean
true
The errors found will always be emitted, to disable set to
false.
emitWarning
Boolean
true
The warnings found will always be emitted, to disable set to
false.
failOnError
Boolean
true
Will cause the module build to fail if there are any errors, to disable set to
false.
failOnWarning
Boolean
false
Will cause the module build to fail if there are any warnings, if set to
true.
quiet
Boolean
false
Will process and report errors only and ignore warnings, if set to
true.
outputReport
Boolean|Object
false
Write the output of the errors to a file, for example a
json file for use for reporting.
The
filePath is relative to the webpack config:
output.path.
You can pass in a different formatter for the output file, if none is passed in the default/configured formatter will be used.
{
filePath: 'path/to/file';
formatter: 'json';
}