stylelint-webpack-plugin

by webpack-contrib
3.1.0

A Stylelint plugin for webpack

Readme

stylelint-webpack-plugin

This is stylelint-webpack-plugin 3.0 which works only with webpack 5. For the webpack 4, see the 2.x branch.

This plugin uses stylelint that helps you avoid errors and enforce conventions in your styles.

Getting Started

To begin, you'll need to install stylelint-webpack-plugin:

npm install stylelint-webpack-plugin --save-dev

Note: You also need to install stylelint >= 13 from npm, if you haven't already:

npm install stylelint --save-dev

Note: If you are using Stylelint 13 rather than 14+, you might also need to install @types/stylelint as a dev dependency if getting stylelint related type errors.

Then add the plugin to your webpack config. For example:

const StylelintPlugin = require('stylelint-webpack-plugin');

module.exports = {
  // ...
  plugins: [new StylelintPlugin(options)],
  // ...
};

Options

See stylelint's options for the complete list of options available. These options are passed through to the stylelint directly.

configFile

  • Type: String
  • Default: undefined

Specify the config file location to be used by stylelint.

Note: By default this is handled by stylelint.

context

  • Type: String
  • Default: compiler.context

A string indicating the root of your files.

exclude

  • Type: String|Array[String]
  • Default: ['node_modules', compiler.options.output.path]

Specify the files and/or directories to exclude. Must be relative to options.context.

extensions

  • Type: String|Array[String]
  • Default: ['css', 'scss', 'sass']

Specify extensions that should be checked.

files

  • Type: String|Array[String]
  • Default: null

Specify directories, files, or globs. Must be relative to options.context. Directories are traveresed recursively looking for files matching options.extensions. File and glob patterns ignore options.extensions.

fix

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

If true, stylelint will fix as many errors as possible. The fixes are made to the actual source files. All unfixed errors will be reported. See Autofixing errors docs.

formatter

  • Type: String|Function
  • Default: 'string'

Specify the formatter that you would like to use to format your results. See formatter option.

lintDirtyModulesOnly

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Lint only changed files, skip lint on start.

stylelintPath

  • Type: String
  • Default: stylelint

Path to stylelint instance that will be used for linting.

threads

  • Type: Boolean | Number
  • Default: false

Set to true for an auto-selected pool size based on number of cpus. Set to a number greater than 1 to set an explicit pool size. Set to false, 1, or less to disable and only run in main process.

Errors and Warning

By default the plugin will auto adjust error reporting depending on stylelint errors/warnings counts. You can still force this behavior by using emitError or emitWarning options:

emitError

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: true

The errors found will always be emitted, to disable set to false.

emitWarning

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: true

The warnings found will always be emitted, to disable set to false.

failOnError

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: true

Will cause the module build to fail if there are any errors, to disable set to false.

failOnWarning

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Will cause the module build to fail if there are any warnings, if set to true.

quiet

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Will process and report errors only and ignore warnings, if set to true.

outputReport

  • Type: Boolean|Object
  • Default: false

Write the output of the errors to a file, for example a json file for use for reporting. The filePath is relative to the webpack config: output.path. You can pass in a different formatter for the output file, if none is passed in the default/configured formatter will be used.

{
  filePath: 'path/to/file';
  formatter: 'json';
}

Changelog

Changelog

License

MIT

