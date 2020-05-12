openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

stylelint-use-nesting

by csstools
3.0.0 (see all)

Enforce nesting when it is possible in CSS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15.9K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Stylelint Use Nesting stylelint

NPM Version Build Status Support Chat

Stylelint Use Nesting is a stylelint rule to enforce nesting when it is possible in CSS.

Usage

Add stylelint and Stylelint Use Nesting to your project.

npm install stylelint stylelint-use-nesting --save-dev

Add Stylelint Use Nesting to your stylelint configuration.

{
  "plugins": [
    "stylelint-use-nesting"
  ],
  "rules": {
    "csstools/use-nesting": "always" || "ignore"
  }
}

Options

always

If the first option is "always" or true, then Stylelint Use Nesting requires all nodes to be linted, and the following patterns are not considered violations:

.example {
  color: blue;

  &:hover {
    color: rebeccapurple;
  }
}

.example {
  color: blue;

  @media (min-width: 640px) {
    color: rebeccapurple;
  }
}

While the following patterns are considered violations:

.example {
  color: blue;
}

.example:hover {
  color: rebeccapurple;
}

.example {
  color: blue;
}

@media (min-width: 640px) {
  .example {
    color: rebeccapurple;
  }
}

ignore

If the first option is "ignore" or null, then Stylelint Use Nesting does nothing.

Secondary Options

except

The except option ignores reporting or autofixing rules where the potentially nesting portion of the selector matches a case-insensitive string or regular expression.

{
  "rules": {
    "csstools/use-nesting": ["always", { "except": [':selection', /^:dir/i] }]
  }
}

only

The except option limits reporting and autofixing to rules where the potentially nesting portion of the selector matches a case-insensitive string or regular expression.

{
  "rules": {
    "csstools/use-nesting": ["always", { "only": ['.js', /^:(hover|focus)/i] }]
  }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial