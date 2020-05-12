Stylelint Use Nesting

Stylelint Use Nesting is a stylelint rule to enforce nesting when it is possible in CSS.

Usage

Add stylelint and Stylelint Use Nesting to your project.

npm install stylelint stylelint-use-nesting --save-dev

Add Stylelint Use Nesting to your stylelint configuration.

{ "plugins" : [ "stylelint-use-nesting" ], "rules" : { "csstools/use-nesting" : "always" || "ignore" } }

Options

always

If the first option is "always" or true , then Stylelint Use Nesting requires all nodes to be linted, and the following patterns are not considered violations:

.example { color: blue; &:hover { color: rebeccapurple; } }

.example { color: blue; @media (min-width: 640px) { color: rebeccapurple; } }

While the following patterns are considered violations:

.example { color: blue; } .example:hover { color: rebeccapurple; }

.example { color: blue; } @media (min-width: 640px) { .example { color: rebeccapurple; } }

ignore

If the first option is "ignore" or null , then Stylelint Use Nesting does nothing.

Secondary Options

except

The except option ignores reporting or autofixing rules where the potentially nesting portion of the selector matches a case-insensitive string or regular expression.

{ "rules" : { "csstools/use-nesting" : [ "always" , { "except" : [ ':selection' , /^:dir/i] }] } }

only

The except option limits reporting and autofixing to rules where the potentially nesting portion of the selector matches a case-insensitive string or regular expression.