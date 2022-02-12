Opinionated group based SCSS property ordering for better
maintainability and
perception.
📖 Theory behind: Harry Potter and the Order of CSS
yarn add stylelint-order stylelint-semantic-groups
// .stylelintrc.js
const { propertyOrdering, selectorOrdering } = require('stylelint-semantic-groups');
module.exports = {
plugins: ['stylelint-order'],
rules: {
'order/order': selectorOrdering, // to fine-tune configuration use selectorOrderFactory
'order/properties-order': propertyOrdering,
},
};
// .stylelintrc.js
const { propertyOrdering } = require('stylelint-semantic-groups');
module.exports = {
plugins: ['stylelint-order'],
rules: {
/* optional by recommended */
'order/order': [
'custom-properties',
'dollar-variables',
'declarations',
'at-rules', // <-- important, `@media` should go before `&:pseudo`
'rules',
],
/* the actual usage of this package */
'order/properties-order': propertyOrdering,
},
};
Stylelint config that sorts related property declarations by grouping together following the order:
grid-area. Note: in the current implementation it is mostly about grids and grids only.
.declaration-order {
--color: #fff;
/* Positioning */
position: absolute;
top: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: 0;
z-index: 10;
/* Box Model */ /* white space between groups is ENFORCED */
display: block;
float: right;
width: 100px;
height: 100px;
margin: 10px;
padding: 10px;
/* Typography */
color: #888;
font: normal 16px Helvetica, sans-serif;
line-height: 1.3;
text-align: center;
/* Visual */
background-color: #eee;
border: 1px solid #888;
border-radius: 4px;
opacity: 1;
/* Animation */
transition: all 1s;
/* Misc */
user-select: none;
}
MIT