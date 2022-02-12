Opinionated group based SCSS property ordering for better maintainability and perception .

📖 Theory behind: Harry Potter and the Order of CSS

Usage

install required packages

yarn add stylelint-order stylelint-semantic-groups

set configuration

Recommended configuration

const { propertyOrdering, selectorOrdering } = require ( 'stylelint-semantic-groups' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ 'stylelint-order' ], rules : { 'order/order' : selectorOrdering, 'order/properties-order' : propertyOrdering, }, };

Minimal configuration

const { propertyOrdering } = require ( 'stylelint-semantic-groups' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ 'stylelint-order' ], rules : { 'order/order' : [ 'custom-properties' , 'dollar-variables' , 'declarations' , 'at-rules' , 'rules' , ], 'order/properties-order' : propertyOrdering, }, };

Stylelint config that sorts related property declarations by grouping together following the order:

(optional) SCSS/CSS variables, handled by order/order

Layout Positioning - Element bound properties (in terms of BEM) such as grid-area . Note: in the current implementation it is mostly about grids and grids only.

. Note: in the current implementation it is mostly about grids and grids only. Positioning

Box Model

Typography

Visual

Misc

Animation

(optional) at-rules, handled by order/order

(optional) nested rules, handled by order/order

.declaration-order { -- color : #fff ; position : absolute; top : 0 ; right : 0 ; bottom : 0 ; left : 0 ; z-index : 10 ; display : block; float : right; width : 100px ; height : 100px ; margin : 10px ; padding : 10px ; color : #888 ; font : normal 16px Helvetica, sans-serif; line-height : 1.3 ; text-align : center; background-color : #eee ; border : 1px solid #888 ; border-radius : 4px ; opacity : 1 ; transition : all 1s ; user- select : none; }

See also

this plugin is based on stylelint-config-rational-order

this plugin implements ideas from idiomatic-css

Licence

MIT