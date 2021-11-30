A stylelint plugin to disallow certain tags without a class qualifier in selectors.

For example, if this rule is configured for (only) the <div> tag, the following patterns are considered violations:

div {}

.foo div {}

div .foo {}

div , .bar {}

div :hover {}

The following patterns are not considered violations:

div .foo {}

a {}

Rationale

According to the HTML specification, tags like <div> and <span> do no inherently represent anything. It would therefore be strange to attach styling to such a generic container, even within a given context. We believe that tags like <div> and <span> should only have meaning (and thus receive corresponding style rules) when they have a class as an additional qualifier.

Installation

Install this package as a development dependency using NPM:

npm install --save-dev stylelint-selector-tag- no -without-class

Usage

Add the plugin and the corresponding rule to the stylelint configuration file, and configure the tags that should not be used as a selector without a qualifying classname:

{ "plugins" : [ "stylelint-selector-tag-no-without-class" ], "rules" : { "plugin/selector-tag-no-without-class" : [ "div" , "span" ] } }

Primary option

array|string : ["array", "of", "tags", "or", "/regexes/"]|"tag"|"/regex/"

Specification of tags that should not occur without a class qualifier. If a string is surrounded with "/" , it is interpreted as a regular expression. For example, "^/h\d+$/" disallows using any section heading without a class qualifier.

Versioning

This project adheres to Semantic Versioning. A list of notable changes for each release can be found in the changelog.

License

This plugin is released under the MIT license.