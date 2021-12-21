A collection of SCSS specific linting rules for Stylelint (in a form of a plugin).
Stylelint by itself supports SCSS syntax very well (as well as other preprocessors' syntaxes). Moreover, it introduces some specific rules that can be used to lint SCSS, e.g. to limit
nesting, control the way
@-rules are written. Yet stylelint is in general focused on standard CSS.
stylelint-scss introduces rules specific to SCSS syntax. That said, the rules from this plugin can be used with other syntaxes, like Less or some PostCSS syntaxes. That's why the rules' names are not tied to SCSS only (
at-function-pattern instead of
scss-function-pattern).
The plugin follows stylelint's guidelines (about rule names, testing and so on).
This plugin is used in the stylelint-config-standard-scss shared config. We recommend using that shared config, rather than installing this plugin directly.
However, the plugin can still be used in you're crafting a config from the ground up. First, install stylelint-scss (and stylelint, if you haven't done so yet) via NPM:
npm install stylelint stylelint-scss
Create the
.stylelintrc.json config file (or open the existing one), add
stylelint-scss to the plugins array and the rules you need to the rules list. All rules from stylelint-scss need to be namespaced with
scss.
{
"plugins": [
"stylelint-scss"
],
"rules": {
// recommended rules
"at-rule-no-unknown": null,
"scss/at-rule-no-unknown": true,
...
...
// any other rules you'd want to change e.g.
"scss/dollar-variable-pattern": "^foo",
"scss/selector-no-redundant-nesting-selector": true,
}
}
Please refer to stylelint docs for the detailed info on using this linter.
Here are stylelint-scss' rules, grouped by the thing they apply to (just like in stylelint).
Please also see the example configs for special cases.
@-each
at-each-key-value-single-line: This is a rule that checks for situations where users have done a loop using map-keys or map.keys and grabbed the value for that key inside of the loop.
@-else
at-else-closing-brace-newline-after: Require or disallow a newline after the closing brace of
@else statements (Autofixable).
at-else-closing-brace-space-after: Require a single space or disallow whitespace after the closing brace of
@else statements (Autofixable).
at-else-empty-line-before: Require an empty line or disallow empty lines before
@-else (Autofixable).
at-else-if-parentheses-space-before: Require or disallow a space before
@else if parentheses (Autofixable).
@-extend
at-extend-no-missing-placeholder: Disallow at-extends (
@extend) with missing placeholders.
@-function
at-function-named-arguments: Require named parameters in SCSS function call rule.
at-function-parentheses-space-before: Require or disallow a space before
@function parentheses (Autofixable).
at-function-pattern: Specify a pattern for Sass/SCSS-like function names.
@-if
at-if-closing-brace-newline-after: Require or disallow a newline after the closing brace of
@if statements (Autofixable).
at-if-closing-brace-space-after: Require a single space or disallow whitespace after the closing brace of
@if statements (Autofixable).
at-if-no-null: Disallow
null in
@if statements.
@-import
at-import-no-partial-leading-underscore: Disallow leading underscore in partial names in
@import.
at-import-partial-extension: Require or disallow extension in
@import commands.
at-import-partial-extension-blacklist: Specify blacklist of disallowed file extensions for partial names in
@import commands.
at-import-partial-extension-whitelist: Specify whitelist of allowed file extensions for partial names in
@import commands.
@-mixin
at-mixin-argumentless-call-parentheses: Require or disallow parentheses in argumentless
@mixin calls (Autofixable).
at-mixin-named-arguments: Require named parameters in at-mixin call rule.
at-mixin-parentheses-space-before: Require or disallow a space before
@mixin parentheses (Autofixable).
at-mixin-pattern: Specify a pattern for Sass/SCSS-like mixin names.
@-rule
at-rule-conditional-no-parentheses: Disallow parentheses in conditional @ rules (if, elsif, while) (Autofixable).
at-rule-no-unknown: Disallow unknown at-rules. Should be used instead of stylelint's at-rule-no-unknown.
@-use
at-use-no-unnamespaced: Disallow
@use without a namespace (i.e.
@use "..." as *).
$-variable
dollar-variable-colon-newline-after: Require a newline after the colon in
$-variable declarations (Autofixable).
dollar-variable-colon-space-after: Require or disallow whitespace after the colon in
$-variable declarations (Autofixable).
dollar-variable-colon-space-before: Require a single space or disallow whitespace before the colon in
$-variable declarations (Autofixable).
dollar-variable-default: Require
!default flag for
$-variable declarations.
dollar-variable-empty-line-after: Require a single empty line or disallow empty lines after
$-variable declarations (Autofixable).
dollar-variable-empty-line-before: Require a single empty line or disallow empty lines before
$-variable declarations (Autofixable).
dollar-variable-first-in-block: Require for variables to be put first in a block (a rule or in root).
dollar-variable-no-missing-interpolation: Disallow Sass variables that are used without interpolation with CSS features that use custom identifiers.
dollar-variable-no-namespaced-assignment: Disallow assignment to namespaced Sass variables.
dollar-variable-pattern: Specify a pattern for Sass-like variables.
%-placeholder
percent-placeholder-pattern: Specify a pattern for
%-placeholders.
//-comment
double-slash-comment-empty-line-before: Require or disallow an empty line before
//-comments (Autofixable).
double-slash-comment-inline: Require or disallow
//-comments to be inline comments.
double-slash-comment-whitespace-inside: Require or disallow whitespace after the
// in
//-comments
comment-no-empty: Disallow empty comments.
comment-no-loud: Disallow
/*-comments.
declaration-nested-properties: Require or disallow properties with
- in their names to be in a form of a nested group.
declaration-nested-properties-no-divided-groups: Disallow nested properties of the same "namespace" be divided into multiple groups.
dimension-no-non-numeric-values: Disallow non-numeric values when interpolating a value with a unit.
function-color-relative: Encourage the use of the scale-color function over regular color functions.
function-quote-no-quoted-strings-inside: Disallow quoted strings inside the quote function (Autofixable).
function-unquote-no-unquoted-strings-inside: Disallow unquoted strings inside the unquote function (Autofixable).
map-keys-quotes: Require quoted keys in Sass maps.
media-feature-value-dollar-variable: Require a media feature value be a
$-variable or disallow
$-variables in media feature values.
operator-no-newline-after: Disallow linebreaks after Sass operators.
operator-no-newline-before: Disallow linebreaks before Sass operators.
operator-no-unspaced: Disallow unspaced operators in Sass operations.
partial-no-import: Disallow non-CSS
@imports in partial files.
selector-nest-combinators: Require or disallow nesting of combinators in selectors.
selector-no-redundant-nesting-selector: Disallow redundant nesting selectors (
&).
selector-no-union-class-name: Disallow union class names with the parent selector (
&).
no-dollar-variables: Disallow dollar variables within a stylesheet.
no-duplicate-dollar-variables: Disallow duplicate dollar variables within a stylesheet.
no-duplicate-mixins: Disallow duplicate mixins within a stylesheet.
no-global-function-names: Disallows the use of global function names, as these global functions are now located inside built-in Sass modules.
There work on the plugin's rules is still in progress, so if you feel like it, you're welcome to help out in any of these (the plugin follows stylelint guidelines so most part of this is based on its docs):
We communicate via issues and pull requests.
There is also stackoverflow, which would be the preferred QA forum.
