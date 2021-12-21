A collection of SCSS specific linting rules for Stylelint (in a form of a plugin).

Purpose

Stylelint by itself supports SCSS syntax very well (as well as other preprocessors' syntaxes). Moreover, it introduces some specific rules that can be used to lint SCSS, e.g. to limit nesting , control the way @-rules are written. Yet stylelint is in general focused on standard CSS.

stylelint-scss introduces rules specific to SCSS syntax. That said, the rules from this plugin can be used with other syntaxes, like Less or some PostCSS syntaxes. That's why the rules' names are not tied to SCSS only ( at-function-pattern instead of scss-function-pattern ).

The plugin follows stylelint's guidelines (about rule names, testing and so on).

Installation and usage

This plugin is used in the stylelint-config-standard-scss shared config. We recommend using that shared config, rather than installing this plugin directly.

However, the plugin can still be used in you're crafting a config from the ground up. First, install stylelint-scss (and stylelint, if you haven't done so yet) via NPM:

npm install stylelint stylelint-scss

Create the .stylelintrc.json config file (or open the existing one), add stylelint-scss to the plugins array and the rules you need to the rules list. All rules from stylelint-scss need to be namespaced with scss .

{ "plugins" : [ "stylelint-scss" ], "rules" : { "at-rule-no-unknown" : null , "scss/at-rule-no-unknown" : true , ... ... "scss/dollar-variable-pattern" : "^foo" , "scss/selector-no-redundant-nesting-selector" : true , } }

Please refer to stylelint docs for the detailed info on using this linter.

List of rules

Here are stylelint-scss' rules, grouped by the thing they apply to (just like in stylelint).

Please also see the example configs for special cases.

at-each-key-value-single-line : This is a rule that checks for situations where users have done a loop using map-keys or map.keys and grabbed the value for that key inside of the loop.

at-else-closing-brace-newline-after : Require or disallow a newline after the closing brace of @else statements (Autofixable).

: Require or disallow a newline after the closing brace of statements (Autofixable). at-else-closing-brace-space-after : Require a single space or disallow whitespace after the closing brace of @else statements (Autofixable).

: Require a single space or disallow whitespace after the closing brace of statements (Autofixable). at-else-empty-line-before : Require an empty line or disallow empty lines before @ -else (Autofixable).

: Require an empty line or disallow empty lines before -else (Autofixable). at-else-if-parentheses-space-before : Require or disallow a space before @else if parentheses (Autofixable).

at-extend-no-missing-placeholder : Disallow at-extends ( @extend ) with missing placeholders.

at-function-named-arguments : Require named parameters in SCSS function call rule.

: Require named parameters in SCSS function call rule. at-function-parentheses-space-before : Require or disallow a space before @function parentheses (Autofixable).

: Require or disallow a space before parentheses (Autofixable). at-function-pattern : Specify a pattern for Sass/SCSS-like function names.

at-if-closing-brace-newline-after : Require or disallow a newline after the closing brace of @if statements (Autofixable).

: Require or disallow a newline after the closing brace of statements (Autofixable). at-if-closing-brace-space-after : Require a single space or disallow whitespace after the closing brace of @if statements (Autofixable).

: Require a single space or disallow whitespace after the closing brace of statements (Autofixable). at-if-no-null : Disallow null in @if statements.

at-import-no-partial-leading-underscore : Disallow leading underscore in partial names in @import .

: Disallow leading underscore in partial names in . at-import-partial-extension : Require or disallow extension in @import commands.

: Require or disallow extension in commands. at-import-partial-extension-blacklist : Specify blacklist of disallowed file extensions for partial names in @import commands.

: Specify blacklist of disallowed file extensions for partial names in commands. at-import-partial-extension-whitelist : Specify whitelist of allowed file extensions for partial names in @import commands.

at-mixin-argumentless-call-parentheses : Require or disallow parentheses in argumentless @mixin calls (Autofixable).

: Require or disallow parentheses in argumentless calls (Autofixable). at-mixin-named-arguments : Require named parameters in at-mixin call rule.

: Require named parameters in at-mixin call rule. at-mixin-parentheses-space-before : Require or disallow a space before @mixin parentheses (Autofixable).

: Require or disallow a space before parentheses (Autofixable). at-mixin-pattern : Specify a pattern for Sass/SCSS-like mixin names.

at-rule-conditional-no-parentheses : Disallow parentheses in conditional @ rules (if, elsif, while) (Autofixable).

: Disallow parentheses in conditional @ rules (if, elsif, while) (Autofixable). at-rule-no-unknown : Disallow unknown at-rules. Should be used instead of stylelint's at-rule-no-unknown.

at-use-no-unnamespaced : Disallow @use without a namespace (i.e. @use "..." as * ).

dollar-variable-colon-newline-after : Require a newline after the colon in $ -variable declarations (Autofixable).

: Require a newline after the colon in -variable declarations (Autofixable). dollar-variable-colon-space-after : Require or disallow whitespace after the colon in $ -variable declarations (Autofixable).

: Require or disallow whitespace after the colon in -variable declarations (Autofixable). dollar-variable-colon-space-before : Require a single space or disallow whitespace before the colon in $ -variable declarations (Autofixable).

: Require a single space or disallow whitespace before the colon in -variable declarations (Autofixable). dollar-variable-default : Require !default flag for $ -variable declarations.

: Require flag for -variable declarations. dollar-variable-empty-line-after : Require a single empty line or disallow empty lines after $ -variable declarations (Autofixable).

: Require a single empty line or disallow empty lines after -variable declarations (Autofixable). dollar-variable-empty-line-before : Require a single empty line or disallow empty lines before $ -variable declarations (Autofixable).

: Require a single empty line or disallow empty lines before -variable declarations (Autofixable). dollar-variable-first-in-block : Require for variables to be put first in a block (a rule or in root).

: Require for variables to be put first in a block (a rule or in root). dollar-variable-no-missing-interpolation : Disallow Sass variables that are used without interpolation with CSS features that use custom identifiers.

: Disallow Sass variables that are used without interpolation with CSS features that use custom identifiers. dollar-variable-no-namespaced-assignment : Disallow assignment to namespaced Sass variables.

: Disallow assignment to namespaced Sass variables. dollar-variable-pattern : Specify a pattern for Sass-like variables.

percent-placeholder-pattern : Specify a pattern for % -placeholders.

double-slash-comment-empty-line-before : Require or disallow an empty line before // -comments (Autofixable).

: Require or disallow an empty line before -comments (Autofixable). double-slash-comment-inline : Require or disallow // -comments to be inline comments.

: Require or disallow -comments to be inline comments. double-slash-comment-whitespace-inside : Require or disallow whitespace after the // in // -comments

comment-no-empty : Disallow empty comments.

: Disallow empty comments. comment-no-loud : Disallow /* -comments.

Declaration

declaration-nested-properties : Require or disallow properties with - in their names to be in a form of a nested group.

: Require or disallow properties with in their names to be in a form of a nested group. declaration-nested-properties-no-divided-groups : Disallow nested properties of the same "namespace" be divided into multiple groups.

Dimension

dimension-no-non-numeric-values : Disallow non-numeric values when interpolating a value with a unit.

Function

function-color-relative : Encourage the use of the scale-color function over regular color functions.

: Encourage the use of the scale-color function over regular color functions. function-quote-no-quoted-strings-inside : Disallow quoted strings inside the quote function (Autofixable).

: Disallow quoted strings inside the quote function (Autofixable). function-unquote-no-unquoted-strings-inside : Disallow unquoted strings inside the unquote function (Autofixable).

Map

map-keys-quotes : Require quoted keys in Sass maps.

Media feature

media-feature-value-dollar-variable : Require a media feature value be a $ -variable or disallow $ -variables in media feature values.

Operator

operator-no-newline-after : Disallow linebreaks after Sass operators.

: Disallow linebreaks after Sass operators. operator-no-newline-before : Disallow linebreaks before Sass operators.

: Disallow linebreaks before Sass operators. operator-no-unspaced : Disallow unspaced operators in Sass operations.

Partial

partial-no-import : Disallow non-CSS @import s in partial files.

Selector

selector-nest-combinators : Require or disallow nesting of combinators in selectors.

: Require or disallow nesting of combinators in selectors. selector-no-redundant-nesting-selector : Disallow redundant nesting selectors ( & ).

: Disallow redundant nesting selectors ( ). selector-no-union-class-name : Disallow union class names with the parent selector ( & ).

General / Sheet

no-dollar-variables : Disallow dollar variables within a stylesheet.

: Disallow dollar variables within a stylesheet. no-duplicate-dollar-variables : Disallow duplicate dollar variables within a stylesheet.

: Disallow duplicate dollar variables within a stylesheet. no-duplicate-mixins : Disallow duplicate mixins within a stylesheet.

: Disallow duplicate mixins within a stylesheet. no-global-function-names : Disallows the use of global function names, as these global functions are now located inside built-in Sass modules.

Help out

There work on the plugin's rules is still in progress, so if you feel like it, you're welcome to help out in any of these (the plugin follows stylelint guidelines so most part of this is based on its docs):

Create, enhance, and debug rules (see stylelint's guide to "Working on rules").

Improve documentation.

Chime in on any open issue or pull request.

Open new issues about your ideas on new rules, or for how to improve the existing ones, and pull requests to show us how your idea works.

Add new tests to absolutely anything.

Work on improving performance of rules.

Contribute to stylelint

Spread the word.

We communicate via issues and pull requests.

There is also stackoverflow, which would be the preferred QA forum.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people:

Important documents