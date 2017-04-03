Validate CSS (and SCSS, Less, SugarSS) to RSCSS conventions

stylelint-rscss is a plugin for stylelint to validate your code against RSCSS conventions. It supports SCSS (Sass), SugarSS and Less, as supported by stylelint.

As a stylelint plugin, it can be used with stylelint's hundreds of rules or other stylelint configs to validate other good CSS practices as well.

Quickstart guide

Install: Install stylelint and stylelint-rscss to your project.

npm install --save-dev stylelint stylelint-rscss

Configure: Create a .stylelintrc in your project. Use the stylelint-rscss/config configuration, which has defaults for strict RSCSS conventions.

{ "extends" : [ "stylelint-rscss/config" ] }

Add a script: Add an npm script to your package.json .

{ "scripts" : { "lint:css" : "stylelint path/to/css/**/*" } }

Run it!

npm run lint:css

Recommendations

These steps are not required, but are highly recommended:

Add stylelint-config-standard as well!

Configure your text editor to use stylelint. (See text editor support)

Add npm run lint:css to your CI script.

Text editor support

You need to install stylelint globally ( npm install -g stylelint ) for text editor support.

npm install -g stylelint

After that, here are the plugins I'd recommend:

Neovim: neomake (no setup needed)

Vim: syntastic (use the stylelint checker)

checker) Atom: atom-linter + linter-stylelint

Also see stylelint's complimentary tools documentation.

Examples

Here are some valid examples according to RSCSS rules.

.component-name { } .component-name > .element { } .component-name > .element .-foo { } .component-name .-variant { } ._helper { }

Some cases not allowed:

.component-name .element { } .component-name .variant { } .componentname { } .component-name .other-component { } .component-name > .-foo { } .-foo { }

Also OK:

h2 { } .component-name > h2 { } .component-name > a :hover [aria-hidden="false"] { } .component-name :hover > .element { }

See Rules for more examples.

Rules and customization

See Rules for a detailed lint of rules and examples of how to customize stylelint-rscss.

Thanks

stylelint-rscss © 2016+, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors (list).