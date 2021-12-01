A collection of React Native specific linting rules for stylelint (in a form of a plugin).
Install
stylelint-react-native (and
stylelint, if you haven't done so yet):
yarn add stylelint stylelint-react-native --dev
or
npm install stylelint stylelint-react-native --save-dev
Create the
.stylelintrc config file (or open the existing one), add
stylelint-react-native to the plugins array and the rules you need to the rules list. All rules from
stylelint-react-native need to be namespaced with
react-native.
{
"plugins": ["stylelint-react-native"],
"rules": {
"react-native/css-property-no-unknown": true
}
}
Please refer to stylelint docs for the detailed info on using this linter plugin.
font-weight-no-ignored-values: Disallow valid
font-weight values that work on iOS, but are ignored and get mapped to
normal or
bold weight on Android.
These rules are meant to be used with tools that allow you to write CSS when using React Native, e.g. styled-components, React Native CSS modules, etc.
css-property-no-unknown: Disallow unknown React Native CSS properties.
These rules are meant to be used when styling with React Native's built-in styling (StyleSheet), or with tools that use React Native's default styling.
style-property-no-unknown: Disallow unknown React Native Style properties.
There work on the plugin's rules is still in progress, so if you feel like it, you're welcome to help out in any of these (the plugin follows stylelint guidelines so most part of this is based on its docs):
We communicate via issues and pull requests.
There is also stackoverflow, which would be the preferred QA forum.