stylelint-processor-styled-components
Lint your styled components with stylelint!
You need:
stylelint (duh)
styled-components
stylelint-config-styled-components config to disable stylelint rules that clash with
styled-components
stylelint config! (for example
stylelint-config-recommended)
(npm install --save-dev \
stylelint \
stylelint-processor-styled-components \
stylelint-config-styled-components \
stylelint-config-recommended)
Now use those in your
.stylelintrc and run stylelint with your JavaScript files!
{
"processors": ["stylelint-processor-styled-components"],
"extends": [
"stylelint-config-recommended",
"stylelint-config-styled-components"
]
}
NOTE: The processor works with Flow- and TypeScript-typed files too! (we'll assume TypeScript usage if your files end in
.tsor
.tsx)
And it also has some options. Their default values are,
{
"processors": [["stylelint-processor-styled-components", {
"moduleName": "styled-components",
"importName": "default",
"strict": false,
"ignoreFiles": [],
"parserPlugins": [
"jsx",
["decorators", { "decoratorsBeforeExport": true }],
"classProperties",
"exportExtensions",
"functionBind",
"functionSent"
]
}]]
}
moduleName,
importName and
strict, you can tell the processor what kinds of tagged template literals to lint.
import styled, { css, keyframes } from 'styled-components';
// `importName` from `moduleName`, which means where `styled` comes from
styled(Component)``;
styled('div')``;
styled.div``;
// any other imports from `moduleName` (if `strict` is true, they will not be linted)
css``;
keyframes``;
// special extend calls, which have been deprecated in styled-components v4
Component.extend``;
ignoreFiles is passed to micromatch as the second parameter, which means one or more glob patterns for matching.
parserPlugins is used to make the processor's parser be able to parse new syntaxes. All available babel parser plugins and related options can be found in Babel's website.
Further documentation for this processor lives on the styled-components website!
Unexpected token? Even thought the file didn't import
styled-components.
You can custom babel plugins by
option.parserPlugins now. An API example is our test. But if someone can implement #231, that will be much better.
If your project includes
yarn.lock or
package-lock.json, an alternative cause can be that babel related dependencies, i.e.
@babel/parser and
@babel/traverse, are outdated, especially when linting files with new TypeScript syntaxes. You can upgrade them by removing their entries in the lockfile and reinstall dependencies.
The processor can not always parse interpolations with right things. But you can use interpolation-tagging to help it. If you have ideas to make it more intelligent, feel free to send a PR or share your solution by an new issue.
What's more, if set
syntax: css-in-js in stylelint@10, it can extract styles from
styled-components without this processor. Even though there are still lots of differences with this processor, we hope this processor's abilities can be migrated to stylelint totally in the future.
css.
You can set
option.strict. More examples are in #258.
Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2017 Maximilian Stoiber. See LICENSE.md for more information!
Based on Mapbox' excellent
stylelint-processor-markdown, thanks to @davidtheclark!