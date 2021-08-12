openbase logo
stylelint-processor-arbitrary-tags

by mapbox
0.1.0

A stylelint processor that allows you to lint CSS within arbitrary tags

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

299

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
This module is now under the @mapbox namespace: install @mapbox/stylelint-processor-arbitrary-tags instead

Readme

stylelint-processor-arbitrary-tags

Build Status

A stylelint processor that allows you to lint CSS within arbitrary tags.

The module uses a regular expression to identify code within the specified tags, then passes the code on to stylelint.

By default, it looks for code within <style> tags (see default options below). But you can change the regular expression to find code within other tags, like {% highlight css %}...{% endhighlight %} for Jekyll templates, or /* start css */.../* end css */ within a JS file, or who knows what else.

Install

npm install @mapbox/stylelint-processor-arbitrary-tags

Options

startTag

Type: string that's RegExp-ready

Default:

'[^`\'"]<style[\\s\\S]*?>'

endTag

Type: string that's RegExp-ready

Default:

'</\\s*?style>'

body

Type: string that's RegExp-ready

Default:

'[\\s\\S]*?'

fileFilterRegex

Type: array<RegExp|string> that's an array of regular expressions or strings that describe files that you want to be processed with this module. Matches will be processed; files that do not match will not be.

Given the following value, only .html files will be processed:

fileFilterRegex: [/\.html$/]

You can also use regular expression strings instead of regular expression literals. This is necessary if you are using yaml-based configuration and can't use regular expression literals. Yaml variant of example above:

  - fileFilterRegex:
    - '\.html$'

This is useful when you want to create different settings for HTML and markdown, for instance.

When empty ([]), every file will pass through the filter and be processed by this module.

Default:

[]

Caveats

Do not use this processor with the no-empty-source rule. If you do, you will have warnings whenever a file does not contain any matches for your regular expression.

