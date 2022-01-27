This plugin is still in an experimental state
This plugin allows us to check the Stylus with Stylelint.
Stylelint editor integrations are useful to check your code in real-time.
You can check on the Online DEMO.
Via npm:
npm install --save-dev stylelint stylelint-plugin-stylus
stylelint-plugin-stylus is a plugin for Stylelint, so it is for use with Stylelint.
If you are not using Stylelint, start by using Stylelint.
Use
.stylelintrc.* or
stylelint.config.js file to configure rules. See also: https://stylelint.io/user-guide/configure.
Example stylelint.config.js:
module.exports = {
extends: [
// add more generic rulesets here, such as:
// "stylelint-config-standard",
"stylelint-plugin-stylus/standard",
],
rules: {
// override/add rules settings here, such as:
// "stylus/declaration-colon": "never"
},
};
If you want to set all the rules yourself, set as follows.
module.exports = {
plugins: [
// add this plugin here:
"stylelint-plugin-stylus",
],
// makes the stylus files parseable.
overrides: [
{
files: ["*.stylus", "*.styl", "**/*.stylus", "**/*.styl"],
customSyntax: "postcss-styl",
},
],
rules: {
// add rules settings here, such as:
"stylus/declaration-colon": "never",
"stylus/pythonic": "always",
"stylus/selector-list-comma": "never",
"stylus/semicolon": "never",
"stylus/single-line-comment": "always",
},
};
Use the stylelint.vscode-stylelint extension that Stylelint provides officially.
You have to configure the
stylelint.validate option of the extension to check
.stylus files, because the extension does not check the
*.stylus file by default.
Example .vscode/settings.json:
{
"stylelint.validate": [
...,
// ↓ Add "stylus" language.
"stylus"
]
If you are using stylelint v13, you need to do the following:
Set custom syntax for parsing Stylus. With the following setting,
.styl and
<style lang="stylus"> are parsed by postcss-styl.
via CLI
stylelint ... --custom-syntax stylelint-plugin-stylus/custom-syntax
with VSCode extension
{
"stylelint.customSyntax": "stylelint-plugin-stylus/custom-syntax",
"stylelint.validate": [
...,
// ↓ Add "stylus" language.
"stylus"
]
}
This plugin provides some rulesets. It can be used by specifying it in the
extends of the Stylelint configuration.
"stylelint-plugin-stylus/recommended" ... Turns Off rules that cannot be used with the Stylus within
stylelint (WIP). And turns On rules that possible errors rules within
stylelint-plugin-stylus.
"stylelint-plugin-stylus/standard" ... Above, plus rules to improve code readability.
You can use the rules built into Stylelint and the rules provided by this plugin.
The
--fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by rules which have a wrench 🔧 below.
These rules relate to possible syntax or logic errors in Stylus.
|Rule ID
|Description
|RuleSet
|stylus/at-rule-no-unknown
|disallow unknown at-rules.
/recommended
|stylus/property-no-unknown
|disallow unknown properties.
/recommended
|stylus/selector-type-no-unknown
|disallow unknown type selectors.
/recommended
|stylus/single-line-comment-no-empty
|disallow empty single-line comments.
/recommended
These rules relate to style guidelines.
|Rule ID
|Description
|RuleSet
|🔧
|stylus/at-extend-style
|enforces
@extend style.
/standard
|🔧
|stylus/at-rule-empty-line-before
|require or disallow an empty line before at-rules.
/standard
|🔧
|stylus/at-rule-name-space-after
|require a single space after at-rule names.
/standard
|🔧
|stylus/block-closing-brace-empty-line-before
|require or disallow an empty line before the closing brace of blocks.
/standard
|🔧
|stylus/block-closing-brace-newline-after
|require a newline or disallow whitespace after the closing brace of blocks.
/standard
|🔧
|stylus/block-closing-brace-newline-before
|require a newline or disallow whitespace before the closing brace of blocks.
/standard
|stylus/block-closing-brace-space-after
|require a single space or disallow whitespace after the closing brace of blocks.
|🔧
|stylus/block-closing-brace-space-before
|require a single space or disallow whitespace before the closing brace of blocks.
/standard
|🔧
|stylus/block-opening-brace-newline-after
|require a newline after the opening brace of blocks.
/standard
|🔧
|stylus/block-opening-brace-space-after
|require a single space or disallow whitespace after the opening brace of blocks.
/standard
|🔧
|stylus/block-opening-brace-space-before
|require a single space or disallow whitespace before the opening brace of blocks.
/standard
|🔧
|stylus/color-hex-case
|enforce lowercase or uppercase for hex colors.
/standard
|🔧
|stylus/declaration-colon
|require or disallow declaration colons.
/standard
|🔧
|stylus/hash-object-property-comma
|require or disallow commas in hash object properties.
/standard
|🔧
|stylus/indentation
|enforces indentation.
/standard
|🔧
|stylus/media-feature-colon
|require or disallow media feature colons.
/standard
|🔧
|stylus/no-at-require
|disallow
@require, use
@import instead.
/standard
|🔧
|stylus/no-eol-whitespace
|disallow end-of-line whitespace.
/standard
|🔧
|stylus/number-leading-zero
|require or disallow a leading zero for fractional numbers less than 1.
/standard
|🔧
|stylus/number-no-trailing-zeros
|disallow trailing zeros in numbers.
/standard
|🔧
|stylus/pythonic
|enforces pythonic or brace style.
/standard
|🔧
|stylus/selector-list-comma-newline-after
|require a newline or disallow whitespace after the commas of selector lists.
/standard
|🔧
|stylus/selector-list-comma-newline-before
|require a newline or disallow whitespace before the commas of selector lists.
|🔧
|stylus/selector-list-comma-space-after
|require a single space or disallow whitespace after the commas of selector lists.
|🔧
|stylus/selector-list-comma-space-before
|require a single space or disallow whitespace before the commas of selector lists.
/standard
|🔧
|stylus/selector-list-comma
|require or disallow selector list comma.
/standard
|🔧
|stylus/selector-pseudo-class-case
|enforce lowercase or uppercase for pseudo-class selectors.
/standard
|🔧
|stylus/semicolon
|require or disallow semicolon.
/standard
|🔧
|stylus/single-line-comment-double-slash-space-after
|require or disallow whitespace after the double-slash of single-line comments.
/standard
|🔧
|stylus/single-line-comment
|enforces comment style where single-line comments are allowed.
/standard
See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).