This plugin is still in an experimental state

📛 Introduction

Stylelint plugin for Stylus.

This plugin allows us to check the Stylus with Stylelint.

Finds the many wrong use of selector, declaration, at-rule and more using the rules of Stylelint.

Finds the violations in coding style for Stylus.

Use the fix option to automatically fixes the many stylistic violations.

Stylelint editor integrations are useful to check your code in real-time.

You can check on the Online DEMO.

💿 Installation

Via npm:

npm install --save-dev stylelint stylelint-plugin-stylus

📖 Usage

stylelint-plugin-stylus is a plugin for Stylelint, so it is for use with Stylelint.

If you are not using Stylelint, start by using Stylelint.

Configuration

Use .stylelintrc.* or stylelint.config.js file to configure rules. See also: https://stylelint.io/user-guide/configure.

Example stylelint.config.js:

module .exports = { extends : [ "stylelint-plugin-stylus/standard" , ], rules : { }, };

If you want to set all the rules yourself, set as follows.

module .exports = { plugins : [ "stylelint-plugin-stylus" , ], overrides : [ { files : [ "*.stylus" , "*.styl" , "**/*.stylus" , "**/*.styl" ], customSyntax : "postcss-styl" , }, ], rules : { "stylus/declaration-colon" : "never" , "stylus/pythonic" : "always" , "stylus/selector-list-comma" : "never" , "stylus/semicolon" : "never" , "stylus/single-line-comment" : "always" , }, };

💻 Editor integrations

Visual Studio Code

Use the stylelint.vscode-stylelint extension that Stylelint provides officially.

You have to configure the stylelint.validate option of the extension to check .stylus files, because the extension does not check the *.stylus file by default.

Example .vscode/settings.json:

{ "stylelint.validate": [ ..., // ↓ Add "stylus" language. "stylus" ]

Custom Syntax

If you are using stylelint v13, you need to do the following:

Set custom syntax for parsing Stylus. With the following setting, .styl and <style lang="stylus"> are parsed by postcss-styl.

via CLI stylelint ... --custom-syntax stylelint-plugin-stylus/custom-syntax

with VSCode extension { "stylelint.customSyntax" : "stylelint-plugin-stylus/custom-syntax" , "stylelint.validate" : [ ..., "stylus" ] }

⤴️ RuleSets

This plugin provides some rulesets. It can be used by specifying it in the extends of the Stylelint configuration.

"stylelint-plugin-stylus/recommended" ... Turns Off rules that cannot be used with the Stylus within stylelint (WIP). And turns On rules that possible errors rules within stylelint-plugin-stylus .

... Turns Off rules that cannot be used with the Stylus within (WIP). And turns On rules that possible errors rules within . "stylelint-plugin-stylus/standard" ... Above, plus rules to improve code readability.

✅ Rules

You can use the rules built into Stylelint and the rules provided by this plugin.

The --fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by rules which have a wrench 🔧 below.

Possible Errors Rules

These rules relate to possible syntax or logic errors in Stylus.

Rule ID Description RuleSet stylus/at-rule-no-unknown disallow unknown at-rules. /recommended stylus/property-no-unknown disallow unknown properties. /recommended stylus/selector-type-no-unknown disallow unknown type selectors. /recommended stylus/single-line-comment-no-empty disallow empty single-line comments. /recommended

Standard Rules

These rules relate to style guidelines.

Rule ID Description RuleSet 🔧 stylus/at-extend-style enforces @extend style. /standard 🔧 stylus/at-rule-empty-line-before require or disallow an empty line before at-rules. /standard 🔧 stylus/at-rule-name-space-after require a single space after at-rule names. /standard 🔧 stylus/block-closing-brace-empty-line-before require or disallow an empty line before the closing brace of blocks. /standard 🔧 stylus/block-closing-brace-newline-after require a newline or disallow whitespace after the closing brace of blocks. /standard 🔧 stylus/block-closing-brace-newline-before require a newline or disallow whitespace before the closing brace of blocks. /standard stylus/block-closing-brace-space-after require a single space or disallow whitespace after the closing brace of blocks. 🔧 stylus/block-closing-brace-space-before require a single space or disallow whitespace before the closing brace of blocks. /standard 🔧 stylus/block-opening-brace-newline-after require a newline after the opening brace of blocks. /standard 🔧 stylus/block-opening-brace-space-after require a single space or disallow whitespace after the opening brace of blocks. /standard 🔧 stylus/block-opening-brace-space-before require a single space or disallow whitespace before the opening brace of blocks. /standard 🔧 stylus/color-hex-case enforce lowercase or uppercase for hex colors. /standard 🔧 stylus/declaration-colon require or disallow declaration colons. /standard 🔧 stylus/hash-object-property-comma require or disallow commas in hash object properties. /standard 🔧 stylus/indentation enforces indentation. /standard 🔧 stylus/media-feature-colon require or disallow media feature colons. /standard 🔧 stylus/no-at-require disallow @require , use @import instead. /standard 🔧 stylus/no-eol-whitespace disallow end-of-line whitespace. /standard 🔧 stylus/number-leading-zero require or disallow a leading zero for fractional numbers less than 1. /standard 🔧 stylus/number-no-trailing-zeros disallow trailing zeros in numbers. /standard 🔧 stylus/pythonic enforces pythonic or brace style. /standard 🔧 stylus/selector-list-comma-newline-after require a newline or disallow whitespace after the commas of selector lists. /standard 🔧 stylus/selector-list-comma-newline-before require a newline or disallow whitespace before the commas of selector lists. 🔧 stylus/selector-list-comma-space-after require a single space or disallow whitespace after the commas of selector lists. 🔧 stylus/selector-list-comma-space-before require a single space or disallow whitespace before the commas of selector lists. /standard 🔧 stylus/selector-list-comma require or disallow selector list comma. /standard 🔧 stylus/selector-pseudo-class-case enforce lowercase or uppercase for pseudo-class selectors. /standard 🔧 stylus/semicolon require or disallow semicolon. /standard 🔧 stylus/single-line-comment-double-slash-space-after require or disallow whitespace after the double-slash of single-line comments. /standard 🔧 stylus/single-line-comment enforces comment style where single-line comments are allowed. /standard

License

See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).