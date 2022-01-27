openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sps

stylelint-plugin-stylus

by Yosuke Ota
0.13.1 (see all)

stylelint plugin for Stylus

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

stylelint-plugin-stylus

Stylelint plugin for Stylus.

This plugin is still in an experimental state

NPM license NPM version NPM downloads Build Status


📛 Introduction

Stylelint plugin for Stylus.

This plugin allows us to check the Stylus with Stylelint.

  • Finds the many wrong use of selector, declaration, at-rule and more using the rules of Stylelint.
  • Finds the violations in coding style for Stylus.
  • Use the fix option to automatically fixes the many stylistic violations.

Stylelint editor integrations are useful to check your code in real-time.

You can check on the Online DEMO.

💿 Installation

Via npm:

npm install --save-dev stylelint stylelint-plugin-stylus

📖 Usage

stylelint-plugin-stylus is a plugin for Stylelint, so it is for use with Stylelint.
If you are not using Stylelint, start by using Stylelint.

Configuration

Use .stylelintrc.* or stylelint.config.js file to configure rules. See also: https://stylelint.io/user-guide/configure.

Example stylelint.config.js:

module.exports = {
  extends: [
    // add more generic rulesets here, such as:
    // "stylelint-config-standard",
    "stylelint-plugin-stylus/standard",
  ],
  rules: {
    // override/add rules settings here, such as:
    // "stylus/declaration-colon": "never"
  },
};

If you want to set all the rules yourself, set as follows.

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    // add this plugin here:
    "stylelint-plugin-stylus",
  ],
  // makes the stylus files parseable.
  overrides: [
    {
      files: ["*.stylus", "*.styl", "**/*.stylus", "**/*.styl"],
      customSyntax: "postcss-styl",
    },
  ],
  rules: {
    // add rules settings here, such as:
    "stylus/declaration-colon": "never",
    "stylus/pythonic": "always",
    "stylus/selector-list-comma": "never",
    "stylus/semicolon": "never",
    "stylus/single-line-comment": "always",
  },
};

💻 Editor integrations

Visual Studio Code

Use the stylelint.vscode-stylelint extension that Stylelint provides officially.

You have to configure the stylelint.validate option of the extension to check .stylus files, because the extension does not check the *.stylus file by default.

Example .vscode/settings.json:

{
  "stylelint.validate": [
      ...,
      // ↓ Add "stylus" language.
      "stylus"
  ]

Custom Syntax

If you are using stylelint v13, you need to do the following:

Set custom syntax for parsing Stylus. With the following setting, .styl and <style lang="stylus"> are parsed by postcss-styl.

  • via CLI

    stylelint ... --custom-syntax stylelint-plugin-stylus/custom-syntax

  • with VSCode extension

    {
  "stylelint.customSyntax": "stylelint-plugin-stylus/custom-syntax",
  "stylelint.validate": [
    ...,
    // ↓ Add "stylus" language.
    "stylus"
  ]
}

⤴️ RuleSets

This plugin provides some rulesets. It can be used by specifying it in the extends of the Stylelint configuration.

  • "stylelint-plugin-stylus/recommended" ... Turns Off rules that cannot be used with the Stylus within stylelint (WIP). And turns On rules that possible errors rules within stylelint-plugin-stylus.
  • "stylelint-plugin-stylus/standard" ... Above, plus rules to improve code readability.

✅ Rules

You can use the rules built into Stylelint and the rules provided by this plugin.

The --fix option on the command line automatically fixes problems reported by rules which have a wrench 🔧 below.

Possible Errors Rules

These rules relate to possible syntax or logic errors in Stylus.

Rule IDDescriptionRuleSet
stylus/at-rule-no-unknowndisallow unknown at-rules./recommended
stylus/property-no-unknowndisallow unknown properties./recommended
stylus/selector-type-no-unknowndisallow unknown type selectors./recommended
stylus/single-line-comment-no-emptydisallow empty single-line comments./recommended

Standard Rules

These rules relate to style guidelines.

Rule IDDescriptionRuleSet
🔧stylus/at-extend-styleenforces @extend style./standard
🔧stylus/at-rule-empty-line-beforerequire or disallow an empty line before at-rules./standard
🔧stylus/at-rule-name-space-afterrequire a single space after at-rule names./standard
🔧stylus/block-closing-brace-empty-line-beforerequire or disallow an empty line before the closing brace of blocks./standard
🔧stylus/block-closing-brace-newline-afterrequire a newline or disallow whitespace after the closing brace of blocks./standard
🔧stylus/block-closing-brace-newline-beforerequire a newline or disallow whitespace before the closing brace of blocks./standard
stylus/block-closing-brace-space-afterrequire a single space or disallow whitespace after the closing brace of blocks.
🔧stylus/block-closing-brace-space-beforerequire a single space or disallow whitespace before the closing brace of blocks./standard
🔧stylus/block-opening-brace-newline-afterrequire a newline after the opening brace of blocks./standard
🔧stylus/block-opening-brace-space-afterrequire a single space or disallow whitespace after the opening brace of blocks./standard
🔧stylus/block-opening-brace-space-beforerequire a single space or disallow whitespace before the opening brace of blocks./standard
🔧stylus/color-hex-caseenforce lowercase or uppercase for hex colors./standard
🔧stylus/declaration-colonrequire or disallow declaration colons./standard
🔧stylus/hash-object-property-commarequire or disallow commas in hash object properties./standard
🔧stylus/indentationenforces indentation./standard
🔧stylus/media-feature-colonrequire or disallow media feature colons./standard
🔧stylus/no-at-requiredisallow @require, use @import instead./standard
🔧stylus/no-eol-whitespacedisallow end-of-line whitespace./standard
🔧stylus/number-leading-zerorequire or disallow a leading zero for fractional numbers less than 1./standard
🔧stylus/number-no-trailing-zerosdisallow trailing zeros in numbers./standard
🔧stylus/pythonicenforces pythonic or brace style./standard
🔧stylus/selector-list-comma-newline-afterrequire a newline or disallow whitespace after the commas of selector lists./standard
🔧stylus/selector-list-comma-newline-beforerequire a newline or disallow whitespace before the commas of selector lists.
🔧stylus/selector-list-comma-space-afterrequire a single space or disallow whitespace after the commas of selector lists.
🔧stylus/selector-list-comma-space-beforerequire a single space or disallow whitespace before the commas of selector lists./standard
🔧stylus/selector-list-commarequire or disallow selector list comma./standard
🔧stylus/selector-pseudo-class-caseenforce lowercase or uppercase for pseudo-class selectors./standard
🔧stylus/semicolonrequire or disallow semicolon./standard
🔧stylus/single-line-comment-double-slash-space-afterrequire or disallow whitespace after the double-slash of single-line comments./standard
🔧stylus/single-line-commentenforces comment style where single-line comments are allowed./standard

License

See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial