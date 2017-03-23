Stylelint rule for preventing the use of low performance animation and transition.
npm install stylelint-performance-animation --save-dev
or
yarn add stylelint-performance-animation --save-dev
Add this config to your
.stylelintrc:
{
"plugins": [
"stylelint-performance-animation"
],
"rules": {
"plugin/no-low-performance-animation": true
}
}
div { transition: margin 350ms easy }
/** ^^^^^^
* You should not use low performance animation properties */
@keyframes { 50% { top: 5px; } }
/** ^^^^^^
* You should not use low performance animation properties */
For more information read article By Paul Lewis and Paul Irish
true
The following pattern is considered warning:
div { transition: margin-left 350ms easy; }
The following pattern is not considered warning:
div { transition: transform 350ms easy; }
ignore: [string]
Given:
{ ignore: ['color', 'background-color'] }
The following pattern is considered warning:
div { transition: color, margin; }
The following pattern is not considered warning:
div { transition: color, opacity, background-color; }
MIT © Vinston Wolf