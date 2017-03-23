Stylelint rule for preventing the use of low performance animation and transition.

Install

npm install stylelint-performance-animation --save-dev

or

yarn add stylelint-performance-animation --save-dev

Usage

Add this config to your .stylelintrc :

{ "plugins" : [ "stylelint-performance-animation" ], "rules" : { "plugin/no-low-performance-animation" : true } }

Details

div { transition : margin 350ms easy }

@ keyframes { 50% { top : 5px ; } }

For more information read article By Paul Lewis and Paul Irish

Options

true

The following pattern is considered warning:

div { transition : margin-left 350ms easy; }

The following pattern is not considered warning:

div { transition : transform 350ms easy; }

Optional secondary options

Given:

{ ignore: ['color', 'background-color'] }

The following pattern is considered warning:

div { transition : color, margin; }

The following pattern is not considered warning:

div { transition : color, opacity, background-color; }

License

MIT © Vinston Wolf