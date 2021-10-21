A plugin pack of order-related linting rules for Stylelint. Every rule supports autofixing ( stylelint --fix ).

Installation

If you haven't, install Stylelint:

npm install stylelint --save-dev

Install stylelint-order :

npm install stylelint- order

Usage

Add stylelint-order to your Stylelint config plugins array, then add rules you need to the rules list. All rules from stylelint-order need to be namespaced with order .

{ "plugins" : [ "stylelint-order" ], "rules" : { "order/order" : [ "custom-properties" , "declarations" ], "order/properties-order" : [ "width" , "height" ] } }

Rules

order : Specify the order of content within declaration blocks.

: Specify the order of content within declaration blocks. properties-order : Specify the order of properties within declaration blocks.

: Specify the order of properties within declaration blocks. properties-alphabetical-order : Specify the alphabetical order of properties within declaration blocks.

Autofixing

Every rule supports autofixing with stylelint --fix . postcss-sorting is used internally for order autofixing.

Automatic sorting has some limitations that are described for every rule, if any. Please, take a look at how comments are handled by postcss-sorting .

CSS-in-JS styles with template interpolation could be ignored by autofixing to avoid style corruption.

Autofixing in Less syntax may work but isn't officially supported.

Example configs

All these configs have properties-order configured with logical properties groups:

Thanks