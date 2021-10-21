openbase logo
so

stylelint-order

by Aleks Hudochenkov
5.0.0 (see all)

A plugin pack of order related linting rules for Stylelint.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2M

GitHub Stars

731

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Lint Rules

Reviews

Readme

stylelint-order

npm version npm downloads last month

A plugin pack of order-related linting rules for Stylelint. Every rule supports autofixing (stylelint --fix).

Installation

  1. If you haven't, install Stylelint:
npm install stylelint --save-dev
  1. Install stylelint-order:
npm install stylelint-order --save-dev

Usage

Add stylelint-order to your Stylelint config plugins array, then add rules you need to the rules list. All rules from stylelint-order need to be namespaced with order.

{
    "plugins": [
        "stylelint-order"
    ],
    "rules": {
        "order/order": [
            "custom-properties",
            "declarations"
        ],
        "order/properties-order": [
            "width",
            "height"
        ]
    }
}

Rules

Autofixing

Every rule supports autofixing with stylelint --fix. postcss-sorting is used internally for order autofixing.

Automatic sorting has some limitations that are described for every rule, if any. Please, take a look at how comments are handled by postcss-sorting.

CSS-in-JS styles with template interpolation could be ignored by autofixing to avoid style corruption.

Autofixing in Less syntax may work but isn't officially supported.

Example configs

All these configs have properties-order configured with logical properties groups:

Thanks

properties-order and properties-alphabetical-order code and README were based on the declaration-block-properties-order rule which was a core rule prior to Stylelint 8.0.0.

