stylelint-no-unused-selectors is a stylelint rule to disallow unused CSS selectors.
It works best with component-oriented applications where views are built on top of a lot of small components, each of which contains a template file (e.g., jsx or tsx) and its corresponding scoped CSS file (e.g., CSS Modules or PostCSS with BEM).
Assuming your component consists of following files:
FooComponent
├── index.js
├── FooComponent.jsx
└── FooComponent.css
when
stylelint-no-unused-selectors runs on FooComponent.css, it extracts
classes and
ids from FooComponent.jsx and detects unused CSS rules.
If you'd like to jump into code, you can find our examples in the repository that are close to real-world situations.
With the built-in plugins, it supports
classnames package
See the documentations of built-in plugins for more details.
yarn add stylelint stylelint-no-unused-selectors
It works as a stylelint rule, and its plugin name is
plugin/no-unused-selectors. An example configuration of stylelint would look like:
{
"plugins": [
"stylelint-no-unused-selectors"
],
"rules": {
"plugin/no-unused-selectors": true
}
}
See stylelint's documentation for more details.
By passing a configuration object described below as the rule's setting value, you can customise the rule's behaviours.
The default configuration is:
{
"rules": {
"plugin/no-unused-selectors": {
"resolve": {
"documents": [
"{cssDir}/{cssName}.tsx",
"{cssDir}/{cssName}.jsx",
"{cssDir}/{cssName}.html",
"{cssDir}/{cssName}.htm",
"{cssDir}/{cssDirName}.tsx",
"{cssDir}/{cssDirName}.jsx",
"{cssDir}/{cssDirName}.html",
"{cssDir}/{cssDirName}.htm",
"{cssDir}/index.tsx",
"{cssDir}/index.jsx",
"{cssDir}/index.html",
"{cssDir}/index.htm"
]
},
"plugins": [
{
"test": "\\.html?$",
"plugin": "stylelint-no-unused-selectors-plugin-html"
},
{
"test": "\\.jsx?$",
"plugin": "stylelint-no-unused-selectors-plugin-jsx",
"options": {
"sourceType": "module",
"plugins": ["jsx", "flow"]
}
},
{
"test": "\\.tsx$",
"plugin": "stylelint-no-unused-selectors-plugin-tsx"
}
]
}
}
}
Type:
Array<string>
This field tells the rule how to find a template file from a CSS file. The paths are evaluated from the top to the bottom and the first path that exists will be used.
Available variables are as follows:
|Name
|Description
|Example (/project_root/components/Foo/Bar.css)
{cssDir}
|The path to a directory that contains a CSS file
|/project_root/components/Foo
{cssDirName}
|The name of a directory that contains a CSS file
|Foo
{cssName}
|The file name of a CSS file without its extension
|Bar
Type:
Array<Plugin>
stylelint-no-unused-selectors relies on plugins to extract
classNames/
ids and/or determine if a selector is used in a template file.
Type:
string (the value will be directly compiled with
new RegExp())
Plugin.test represents what kind of template files should be processed with a plugin.
Type:
string
A name of a plugin that is applied to template files, which is identical to its package name.
Type:
any (optional)
An optional object that will be passed to a plugin, which can be used as parser's configurations or to change the plugin's behaviour. See each plugin's document to know what kind of options are available.
(To be written)
Please note that all the following tools are to remove unused rules, not to lint CSS files.