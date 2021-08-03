Concepts

stylelint-no-unused-selectors is a stylelint rule to disallow unused CSS selectors.

It works best with component-oriented applications where views are built on top of a lot of small components, each of which contains a template file (e.g., jsx or tsx) and its corresponding scoped CSS file (e.g., CSS Modules or PostCSS with BEM).

Assuming your component consists of following files:

FooComponent ├── index .js ├── FooComponent .jsx └── FooComponent .css

when stylelint-no-unused-selectors runs on FooComponent.css, it extracts class es and id s from FooComponent.jsx and detects unused CSS rules.

Features

If you'd like to jump into code, you can find our examples in the repository that are close to real-world situations.

With the built-in plugins, it supports

HTML via stylelint-no-unused-selectors-plugin-html

React components written in pure JavaScript, JSX, flow-typed JSX, JSX + future syntaxes in TC39 proposals via stylelint-no-unused-selectors-plugin-jsx

React components written in TypeScript via stylelint-no-unused-selectors-plugin-tsx

CSS Modules

Basic usages of classnames package

See the documentations of built-in plugins for more details.

Installation

yarn add stylelint stylelint- no -unused-selectors

Usage

It works as a stylelint rule, and its plugin name is plugin/no-unused-selectors . An example configuration of stylelint would look like:

{ "plugins" : [ "stylelint-no-unused-selectors" ], "rules" : { "plugin/no-unused-selectors" : true } }

See stylelint's documentation for more details.

Configuration

By passing a configuration object described below as the rule's setting value, you can customise the rule's behaviours.

The default configuration is:

{ "rules" : { "plugin/no-unused-selectors" : { "resolve" : { "documents" : [ "{cssDir}/{cssName}.tsx" , "{cssDir}/{cssName}.jsx" , "{cssDir}/{cssName}.html" , "{cssDir}/{cssName}.htm" , "{cssDir}/{cssDirName}.tsx" , "{cssDir}/{cssDirName}.jsx" , "{cssDir}/{cssDirName}.html" , "{cssDir}/{cssDirName}.htm" , "{cssDir}/index.tsx" , "{cssDir}/index.jsx" , "{cssDir}/index.html" , "{cssDir}/index.htm" ] }, "plugins" : [ { "test" : "\\.html?$" , "plugin" : "stylelint-no-unused-selectors-plugin-html" }, { "test" : "\\.jsx?$" , "plugin" : "stylelint-no-unused-selectors-plugin-jsx" , "options" : { "sourceType" : "module" , "plugins" : [ "jsx" , "flow" ] } }, { "test" : "\\.tsx$" , "plugin" : "stylelint-no-unused-selectors-plugin-tsx" } ] } } }

Type: Array<string>

This field tells the rule how to find a template file from a CSS file. The paths are evaluated from the top to the bottom and the first path that exists will be used.

Available variables are as follows:

Name Description Example (/project_root/components/Foo/Bar.css) {cssDir} The path to a directory that contains a CSS file /project_root/components/Foo {cssDirName} The name of a directory that contains a CSS file Foo {cssName} The file name of a CSS file without its extension Bar

plugins

Type: Array<Plugin>

stylelint-no-unused-selectors relies on plugins to extract className s/ id s and/or determine if a selector is used in a template file.

Type: string (the value will be directly compiled with new RegExp() )

Plugin.test represents what kind of template files should be processed with a plugin.

Type: string

A name of a plugin that is applied to template files, which is identical to its package name.

Type: any (optional)

An optional object that will be passed to a plugin, which can be used as parser's configurations or to change the plugin's behaviour. See each plugin's document to know what kind of options are available.

Plugins

Built-in Plugins

Writing a new plugin

(To be written)

License

The MIT License.

Please note that all the following tools are to remove unused rules, not to lint CSS files.