disallow features that aren't supported by your target browser audience
This plugin checks if the CSS you're using is supported by the browsers you're targeting. It uses doiuse to detect browser support. Doiuse itself checks your code against the caniuse database and uses browserslist to get the list of browsers you want to support. Doiuse and this plugin are only compatible with standard css syntax, so syntaxes like
scss,
less and others aren't supported.
$ npm install stylelint-no-unsupported-browser-features
Stylelint is a peerdependency of this plugin, so you'll have to install stylelint as well:
$ npm install stylelint
"stylelint-no-unsupported-browser-features" to your stylelint config plugins array
"plugin/no-unsupported-browser-features" to your stylelint config rules
true, or pass optional extra configuration
browsers: optional. Accepts an array of browsers you want to support. For example
['> 1%', 'Last 2 versions']. See browserslist for documentation.
ignore: optional. Accepts an array of features to ignore. For example:
['rem', 'css-table']. Feature names can be found in the error messages.
ignorePartialSupport: optional, off by default. Accepts a boolean. When enabled:
So for example, in a
.stylelintrc:
{
"plugins": [
"stylelint-no-unsupported-browser-features"
],
"rules": {
"plugin/no-unsupported-browser-features": [true, {
"browsers": ["> 1%", "Last 2 versions"],
"ignore": ["rem"],
"ignorePartialSupport": true
}]
}
}
This is a good rule to use with "warning"-level severity, because its primary purpose is to warn you that you are using features not all browsers fully support and therefore ought to provide fallbacks. But the warning will continue even if you have a fallback in place (it doesn't know); so you probably do not want this rule to break your build. Instead, consider it a friendly reminder to double-check certain spots for fallbacks.
Also, doiuse uses browserslist to get the list of browsers you want to support. Browserslist accepts a
browserslist file at the root of your project with a list of browsers that you want to support. Since there are other projects that can use this file (like autoprefixer or eslint-plugin-compat) the simplest solution is to define your intended browser support in this file. There are a lot of different ways to define this list. Check out the browserslist documentation for more options.
For the above setup you could use the following config:
./.stylelintrc
{
"plugins": [
"stylelint-no-unsupported-browser-features"
],
"rules": {
"plugin/no-unsupported-browser-features": [true, {
"severity": "warning"
}]
}
}
./browserslist:
> 5%
Last 2 versions
browsers property within the rules section of
.stylelintrc you can ignore this issue. Changes to the
browsers property are discovered immediately.